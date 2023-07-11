Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve moon door puzzle

Solving the moon door puzzle inside the Defiled Temple is crucial to proceed to further stages in Baldur’s Gate 3, and our handy guide has everything you need to make your way through.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players at a certain time in their playthrough will come across the Defiled Temple. They’ll need to solve a moon door puzzle that is present inside this temple to proceed to Selunite Outpost in the Underdark. This area is next to Goblin Camp where the Nightsong Quest takes place.

Although you do get a glimpse of the clue inside the temple, it can get a bit tricky to figure out the exact pattern, as the puzzle deals with the phases of the Moon.

So, here’s a handy guide with everything you need to solve the moon door puzzle in the game.

Larian Studios The moon door puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3 deals with the phases of the moon.

How to solve the moon door puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3?

To solve the moon door puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll need to arrange the four Stone Discs in a particular order. The order is such that Full Moons are displayed at the top disc, two Half Moons in the middle discs, and No Moons at the bottom stone disc.

You may follow the steps listed below to arrange the Stone Discs in the correct order:

Right Stone Disc: Rotate it once. Left Stone Disc: Rotate it thrice. Bottom Stone Disc: Rotate it twice. Right Stone Disc: Rotate it twice. Left Stone Disc: Rotate it twice. Top Stone Disc: Rotate it twice. Left Stone Disc: Rotate it thrice. Right Stone Disc: Rotate it once.

As soon as you solve it, a door will open. This will allow you to move to the Selunite Outpost, the place of origin of the Underdark. You can take the stairs and move down to unlock the “Underdark – Selunite Outpost” waypoint.

The first instance of this puzzle’s clue is located in the Shattered Sanctum. It’s a room with a lot of barrels – and the four phases of the moon are shown in the correct order here. This room is located adjacent to Priestess Gut’s room.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about solving the moon door puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3. While you wait for its full release, take a look at some of our other handy Baldur’s Gate 3 guides and content:

