How Pact of the Blade works for Warlocks in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quite deep when it comes to build crafting and how much you can do with your character. This same applies to Warlocks as well who can use a certain feature called Pact of the Blade.

Warlock is arguably one of the strongest and most balanced classes in Baldur’s Gate 3. One of the most important facets of this class is that almost anyone in the game can play it, especially new players.

However, there is a special feature among Warlocks called Pact of the Blade. This can be a bit confusing for some players, and here is a guide on how to make it work within the game.

Once you understand how it works, your Warlock will definitely reach a completely new level.

Larian Studios Pact of the Blade offers versatility in Baldur’s Gate 3

Guide to Pact of the Blade for Warlocks in Baldur’s Gate 3

Pact of a Blade is a feature that unlocks once you reach level 3 for Warlocks. This unlocks alongside all the level 2 spells for the class. This feature allows you to create a bond with a melee weapon which can include the likes of Battleaxe, Rapier. Trident, Warhammer, Glaive, and Greatsword.

Once you have a weapon of choice you can conjure a magic version of it on the battlefield. However, the benefits do not end here as for a Warlock to use these melee weapons you do not require Strength or Dexterity.

Instead, all you need is Charisma which Warlocks possess in abundance. Therefore, Pact of the Blade offers you variety and flexibility where you can become a melee warrior despite belonging to the path of magic.

Apart from that, if you combine this ability with a Fiend Warlock, you can stand hand-in-hand alongside a proper melee class such as Barbarian. This is because the extra HP you get as a Fiend Warlock makes up for the squishy nature of an inherent spell-caster.

This concludes our guide for Pact of the Blade for Warlocks in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

