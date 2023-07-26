Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up

Baldur’s Gate 3, from renowned RPG wizards Larian Studios, offers a rich, immersive experience unlike any other. To honor this, our guide brings together the best tips for earning XP faster and leveling up more efficiently in the game.

Taking the helm of a personalized character in the expansive world of Forgotten Realms, players have a galaxy of adventures, quests, and magical spells at their fingertips. Yet, for many eager adventurers, the challenge lies in swiftly acquiring XP to level up, enhance their capabilities, and unlock more of the game’s riveting narrative and potent abilities.

Baldur’s Gate 3 brings back many elements of its predecessors, maintaining the focus on exploration, narrative, and strategic combat. But it also returns the idea of leveling up and maxing out your player rank. To do this, you need the best ways to earn XP and level up in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios How will you choose to level up your character?

Best ways to earn XP faster in Baldur’s Gate 3

Constant combat

Combat is the most straightforward way to earn XP and level up in Baldur’s Gate 3. You should assess the situation first so that you can consider your approach. Some battles offer a lot of XP but are exceedingly challenging, especially for lower-level parties. Whereas smaller battles are easier but offer less XP. The takeaway from both of these circumstances? You get XP. So just keep battling.

Accept and complete all quests

Quests provide ample opportunities for XP gains. Main story quests tend to reward more XP, but you should also simultaneously not neglect side quests. They not only contribute to your XP pool but also enrich your understanding of the game world and enhance your immersion.

Exploration

Baldur’s Gate 3 rewards the adventurous spirit. Exploring the map and discovering new locations can yield experience points, so don’t shy away from wandering off the beaten path. No matter if a new spot looks like it’s ridden with danger, see this as an opportunity to earn XP for unearthing new terrain to check out, but also a chance to kill enemies for more XP (see our earlier tip).

Larian Studios Leveling up gives you access to bigger and better equipment and abilities.

Skill checks and dialogue choices

Frequently, you’ll face situations that require skill checks, like persuading a character or detecting a lie. Successful skill checks often lead to XP rewards. Also, certain dialogue choices can earn you XP, so consider your words carefully.

