Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is set to receive a full release on August 2023, and here is what we know about its availability on Nintendo Switch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is still in its early access, but the hype around the game is at its maximum. The title itself is quite popular among long-time RPG fans, which means several players will be willing to pick up the game on full release.

Therefore, it is natural for players to ask questions regarding its availability across a series of platforms, which includes Nintendo Switch as well. This is because there is no doubt that Nintendo is one of the biggest players when it comes to consoles in the current market.

The question regarding the availability of the game on Nintendo Switch has been discussed in the following section.

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 arrive on Nintendo Switch?

Baldur’s Gate 3 will not be available on Nintendo Switch on release. The game will only be available on PC, Mac (Apple), and PlayStation 5. This has been confirmed by the developers and there does not seem to be any information for release on other platforms.

In fact, the game does not seem to be available on Xbox either. Hence, if you are a Nintendo Switch fan or an Xbox fan, your best bet is to either buy a PS5 or play the game on a PC or Mac. The good thing to consider here is that Baldur’s Gate 3 will feature cross-platform progression.

Hence, if the developers decide to release it on other consoles in the future, you will probably be able to switch to those without losing in progression.

In any case, this concludes our guide for Baldur's Gate 3 on Nintendo Switch.

