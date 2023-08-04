How to change language in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’re wondering how to change the language in Baldur’s Gate 3, our handy guide has everything you need to change it in-game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was officially released on August 3, 2023, and players across the world are eagerly jumping into it. The game met with overwhelming responses from fans. Players are extremely happy and they have been pouring a lot of time while enjoying the various facets of the game and everything it has to offer.

However, the default language of the game is English, and players from different countries are bound to have some issues. If English is not your first language, then navigating through the game will become difficult.

So, here’s a guide on how to change the language in the game.

Guide to changing language in Baldur’s Gate 3

Changing language is quite simple in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, you can do it from the game client and not from within the game.

Changing Language on Steam

If you are playing on Steam, then follow the following steps to change the language for Baldur’s Gate 3:

Right-click on the game from the Steam library .

. Open Properties and then General .

. Select the language you want.

Once you do this, a small update will begin and the game will be changed to your preferred language. If you want to return back to English, you will have to follow the exact same procedure.

Changing Language on GoG

Here are the steps you need to follow to change the Baldur’s Gate 3 language on GoG:

Select the game on GoG Galaxy .

. Click on Settings and then go to Manage Installations .

. Navigate to Configure and tap on Language.

As always, a small update will begin and your language will change to whatever you might have selected.

This concludes our guide for changing language in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

