How to fix Baldur’s Gate 3 crashing: Disable Larian Launcher, BIOS tweaks & more

Want to know how to fix Baldur’s Gate 3 from crashing on your PC? We’ve listed several possible fixes to make your journey through The Forgotten Realms painless.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is only on PC right now, but that means that dozens of players could be experiencing issues with the game crashing for various different reasons. We’ll dive deep on several common issues which can cause the game to crash, or run poorly, and how to fix them.

Disable Larian Launcher in Windows & Steam

By default, Baldur’s Gate 3 is launched alongside Larian Launcher, which gives you access to your account, in addition to a selection between DirectX 11 and Vulkan. To disable this, you need to ensure you know which version of the game you want to run first. For many Nvidia GPU owners, this will be the DirectX 11 version of the game. For Steam Deck and AMD users, you may wish to pick the Vulkan launcher.

Bypass Larian Launcher on Windows

You can bypass Larian Launcher straight through Windows, just by heading to your game installation directory. For most users, this is: C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Baldurs Gate 3\bin. If you have a custom installation directory, the same should apply from the “steamapps” segment forward.

Inside this folder lies the “bg3.exe” file, which is the Vulkan version of the game, and “bg3_dx11.exe” is the DirectX11 version of the title. You can launch the game straight from here to bypass Larian Launcher, and it’s wise to make a shortcut of the .exe file from here, too.

Bypass Larian Launcher on Steam

To bypass Larian Launcher on Steam, there are several methods. The simplest of which is a simple Steam command, which you can set up below.

Open Steam and right-click on Baldur’s Gate 3

Select “Manage” and click on “General”

Select the text box under “Launch Options”

Input “–skip-launcher“

Verify your Baldur’s Gate 3 installation

If you’re encountering regular Baldur’s Gate 3 crashes, you might need to verify your Steam installation of the title. To do so. follow the instructions below:

Open Steam and right-click on Baldur’s Gate 3

Select “Manage” and click on “Installed Files”

Click “Verify integrity of game files”

The process will begin, and can take some time

Steam will then redownload any errant files

One common cause of Baldur’s Gate 3 crashes is running outdated graphics drivers. Whether you have an AMD or Nvidia GPU, you should update your graphics drivers ahead of playing the game in order to eliminate any potential issues. You can do so via the following methods.

Install GeForce Experience

Select the “Drivers” tab

Download the latest Game-Ready Driver

Run through the installation process

Restart your PC

Head to AMD’s website

Select your graphics driver in the dropdown list

Download the Driver file

Run the driver installation

Restart your PC

Alternatively, you can also reset your graphics driver, and roll back your driver if anything has changed and is causing issues. Some AMD GPU users have noted that they have attained more stable performance by rolling back drivers.

Tweak your BIOS settings

Some users have reported that disabling certain BIOS-level system tweaks has gotten Baldur’s Gate 3 running smoothly after experiencing crashes. This includes turning off things like Precision Boost Overdrive, Resizable BAR, XMP Memory Overclocks, and AMD EXPO.

All you need to do in order to access these settings is to access your BIOS settings. Your system will tell you how to do this when you first boot your PC. But, there’s also a method to access it straight from Windows.

Open the Run command on the Windows search bar

Type: “ shutdown /r /o /f /t 00 “

“ Press OK to shut down your PC and enter your system BIOS.

Check if your PC meets Baldur’s Gate 3’s system requirements

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers relatively modest system requirements at a minimum. Though, it has a relatively high CPU requirement, as a result of needing to process its persistent world, and every action you take within it.

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5 4690/ AMD FX 8350

Intel Core i5 4690/ AMD FX 8350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970/ RX 480 (4 GB+ VRAM)

Nvidia GTX 970/ RX 480 (4 GB+ VRAM) Direct X: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 150 GB available space

If your PC meets the minimum standards, you should be able to run the game at its lowest settings at a low resolution, like 720p.

Limit Baldur’s Gate 3’s framerate

Several users have reported high GPU usage stats when attempting to run Baldur’s Gate 3. While the game will run incredibly well on higher-end systems, in order to curtail any errant GPU performance issues, you might want to limit your framerate in-game in order to cool your GPU down or allow for slightly more stable performance.

You can do this by performing the following:

Head to “Options” on the Baldur’s Gate 3 splash screen

Select the “Video” tab

Scroll down to “Frame Rate Cap”

Select a figure (We recommend starting with 30, then going up to 60, 90, and 120)

Additionally, you should also consider your monitor’s refresh rate when selecting a framerate limit.

Tweak video settings

If Baldurs Gate is crashing, it could be due to your GPU not being able to handle the load being demanded from it by Baldur’s Gate 3. In this case, we would recommend that you tweak the game’s graphical settings. To do this, follow the instructions below.

Head to “Options” from the Baldur’s Gate 3 splash screen

Select the “Video” tab

Scroll down to “Overall Quality”

Select “Low”

This will then set the game to the lowest settings possible. From there, you can play around with the settings that work for you, and test out which bells and whistles your PC can handle. For those on a gaming laptop, you can also select the display adapter. Make sure it is set to your dedicated GPU, instead of the internal graphics.

Disable Steam Overlay

Sometimes, Steam’s own overlay can cause crashes and cause performance problems. Luckily, we can turn this off in Steam’s own settings, via the method presented below:

Open Steam and click on “Steam” in the top-right corner

Select “Settings” and navigate to “In Game”

On this page, toggle “Enable the Steam Overlay while in-game” to off.

Reinstall Windows

This is a nuclear option, and one which you should only really try if you are left with no other option. Create an installation media drive and reinstall Windows. This will clear out any excess junk living on your PC that might be causing conflicts or issues with Baldur’s Gate 3.

