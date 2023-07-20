There are various difficulty settings in Baldur’s Gate 3, and whether you want an easy experience or are up for a challenge, we’ve got a rundown of them all.

After 3 years in early access, Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally set for a full release in September. This D&D-inspired adventure lets fans play through an epic hero’s journey either solo or by joining friends in a co-op experience.

Like most modern games, Baldur’s Gate 3 features a variety of difficulty settings for players to choose from when they first boot up the game. This will allow you to tailor your experience based on whether you prefer a challenge or simply want to enjoy the story.

Without further ado, here are all the difficulty options available in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 difficulty settings explained

It’s been confirmed that there will be 3 difficulty settings available to choose from when Baldur’s Gate 3 launches, and each mode will offer a different experience for players. The options are as follows:

Balanced

Explorer

Tactician

Balanced mode is set to be the default normal mode for the game, which will offer a nice blend of challenging encounters while allowing players to mainly focus on the story. While combat won’t be the most difficult in this mode, Matt Holland – senior combat designer for Baldur’s Gate 3 – has previously described the game’s battles as “a puzzle for players to solve” so you’ll need to keep strategy in mind no matter the difficulty.

For players who would prefer to focus on the story, Explorer mode is a great option. This mode is more of a narrative experience where players will have to worry less about combat. As well as easier battles in Explorer mode, trader prices will be discounted and characters will automatically receive an additional +2 to their proficiency at the start of the game.

Finally, Tactician mode is the most challenging setting in Baldur’s Gate 3 and is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a real challenge. Enemies will have increased AC and hit points in Tactician mode battles, as well as stronger weapons and ammo. Environments will also play a bigger role in Tactician mode with the developers changing up some of the stages to include more hazards like exploding barrels.

Those are all of the difficulty settings in Baldur’s Gate 3! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

