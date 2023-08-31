Should you help Balthazar in Baldur’s Gate 3? Best ending explained

Balthazar is a powerful boss in Baldur’s Gate 3 and at one point in the game, you’ll come across a choice of either attacking or helping him. So, should you help Balthazar? Let’s find out.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Balthazar happens to be a Necromancer, and you can either find him in Gauntlet of Shar or Shadowfell, depending upon the choices you make in the game. Like other bosses, Balthazar is also pretty powerful and full of evil.

Article continues after ad

However, there comes a point where you may either choose to help Balthazar or attack him. Each of these actions has its consequences, and in this handy guide, we’ll walk you through what happens if you choose to help him.

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Helping Balthazar gives you some important items for survival.

Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you help Balthazar?

Yes, you should most definitely help Balthazar in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Especially when he asks you to find the hidden relic inside the Temple of Shar. Once you choose to help him, you’ll get the option to obtain the Summon Golem Bell from the boss. The Bell summons Flesh Golem which makes your journey within the Gauntlet of Shar easier, and the item is only functional here.

Article continues after ad

Another item that you can get by helping Balthazar is a Moonlantern. It’s a quest item, a unique lantern that looks like a Club, is Light and Versatile, and inflicts Bludgeoning damage. It shields you from the Shadow Curse in the Shadowlands area in Act 2.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, if you choose to attack Balthazar, you do get some useful items.

What happens if you attack Balthazar in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you attack and defeat Balthazar in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can loot his body to get the rare Circle of Bones headgear, uncommon Warped Headband of Intellect, and Animate Dead, a level 3 Necromancy spell.

Article continues after ad

Attacking Balthazar is the second choice related to the boss in Baldur’s Gate 3. You may either choose to fight him in Gauntlet of Shar or Shadowfell. Remember, fighting him in either of these has its own challenges, so the choice is up to you.

There you have it — that’s everything about the outcomes of helping Balthazar in BG3 and getting the best ending out of it. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Sorcerer build | Best Bard build | Best Rogue build | Best Fighter build | Best Ranger build | Best Barbarian build | Best Druid build | Best Warlock build | Best Wizard build | Baldur’s Gate 3: What’s the max level cap? | Best Baldur’s Gate 3 classes tier list | How to revive characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Can you multiclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 | Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins: How to get them & what they are | Baldur’s Gate 3: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to respec your character | Baldur’s Gate 3 Karmic Dice: What are they? | How to unlock Displacer Beast in Baldur’s Gate 3