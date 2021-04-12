Best Warzone weapons: Ultimate tier list with meta loadouts - Dexerto

With so many weapons to choose from in Warzone, it can be difficult to figure out which guns are the best to dominate your matches. So, let’s run through the best meta weapons in-game at the moment.
Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded patch is well underway and the community is getting stuck into all of the new content. As well as adding the ability to buy the Foresight perk, the update has made significant changes to the game’s meta.
Of course, this means it can be difficult to figure out which weapons you should be using in your matches. Luckily, we’ve compiled five of the best Warzone guns based on their popularity in the meta using WZ Ranked, so you’ll always know which weapons to take into Verdansk.
Advertisement
We’ve even included a meta loadout alongside all of them so you can make the most out of each of the guns. Without further ado, let’s check out the five best guns in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Best meta Warzone weapons, ranked
5. CR-56 AMAX
Attachments
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Optic: Operator Reflex Sight
- Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440
- Ammunition: 45 Round Mags
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
Perks
- E.O.D
- Overkill
- Amped
Equipment
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
- Lethal: Grenade
There’s a reason why the AMAX is so popular at the moment and that’s because of its effectiveness in long to medium-range gunfights. While the DMR 14 has slipped out of the meta due to a number of heavy-hitting nerfs. The AMAX has risen as a premium assault rifle that can laser beam opponents from range.
This loadout builds on the AMAX’s strengths and will allow you take completely take over a match. With a balance of attachments that aid the weapon’s recoil control, damage, and effectiveness at range – this is definitely a solid class that you should consider taking into Verdansk.
Advertisement
If you’re looking for an alternative AMAX loadout, consider checking out our dedicated guide for the weapon.
4. MAC-10
Attachments
- Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Barrel: 6.5″ Cavalry Lancer
- Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Perks
- E.O.D
- Overkill
- Amped
Equipment
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
- Lethal: Grenade
Despite the MAC-10’s dominance over Season One of Warzone, the SMG remains a staple pick for the majority of players in Season Two. While it’s definitely not the must-use gun it used to be, it’s still incredibly dominant in close-quarter gunfights and a great choice in any Warzone match.
The loadout above focuses on allowing the MAC-10 to still be effective at short and medium-range gunfights. The 6.5″ Cavalry Lancer may not provide as much raw power as the 5.9″ Task Force, but its effective damage range certainly makes it a more versatile weapon.
Advertisement
If you’re looking for a loadout that strictly focuses on making the MAC-10 as damage-heavy as possible, check out our dedicated guide for the weapon.
3. AUG (Cold War)
Attachments
- Muzzle: Agency Silencer
- Optic: SUSAT Multizoom
- Barrel: 18.2″ Strike Team
- Ammunition: STANAG 54 Rnd Drum
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Perks
- E.O.D
- Ghost
- Amped
Equipment
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
- Lethal: Semtex
If you’re looking for deadly precision at medium range, the AUG is definitely the gun for you. This burst weapon is capable of taking out enemies in an instant if you land all your shots.
Luckily, using the loadout above, the recoil on the AUG can be bolstered completely, allowing you to land all of your bullets on a target from range. Make sure you’re running the SUSAT Multizoom optic so you can take shots at enemies from afar. That way, once they’re weakened you can put pressure on the enemy and push them with your squad.
Advertisement
If you’re looking for an alternative AUG loadout, consider checking out our dedicated guide for the weapon.
2. Kar98k
Attachments
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Optic: Sniper Scope
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Stock: STVOL Precision Comb
Perks
- E.O.D
- Overkill
- Amped
Equipment
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
- Lethal: C4
When it comes to picking a sniper in Warzone, you can’t beat the damage and the consistency of the Kar98k. The weapon has insane bullet velocity and provides players with a quick ADS time to take out enemies in an instant.
The Kar98k is definitely for players who prefer to play aggressively with a sniper, instead of holding a stationary position. The meta loadout above is perfect for the gun and improves on all of the weapon’s strengths. Make sure you’re running your favorite AR alongside the Kar98k in case an opposing squad attempts to push you aggressively.
Advertisement
If you’re looking for an alternative Kar98k loadout, consider checking out our dedicated guide for the weapon.
1. FFAR 1
Attachments
- Muzzle: Agency Silencer
- Stock: Raider Stock
- Barrel: 19.5″ Task Force
- Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd
- Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
Perks
- E.O.D
- Ghost
- Amped
Equipment
- Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor
- Lethal: C4
Despite receiving a set of nerfs in a recent patch, the FFAR 1 remains the most popular and dominant weapon in Warzone. While the changes did affect the weapon’s ADS speed, the gun’s damage output is exactly the same. This means in a straight gunfight, it’s likely the FFAR 1 user will still be coming out on top.
The loadout above is designed to make the FFAR 1 feel as impactful as it did before the nerfs, improving the weapon’s slower ADS time. On top of this, the class has minimal recoil making it easy to land every single one of your bullets on moving targets.
If you’re looking for an alternative FFAR 1 loadout consider checking out our dedicated guide for the weapon.
For now, that’s the top five weapons in Warzone based on their power and popularity in-game. Rest assured, we’ll update this list as soon as any new guns become top-tier choices in Verdansk.
All guns in Call of Duty: Warzone
Now we’ve counted down the top five best Warzone weapons in the current meta, let’s check the other available options for players in-game.
Warzone Assault Rifles
|Weapon
|Description
|Guide
|FAL
|Semi-automatic assault rifle capable of taking out enemies effectively at medium range.
|Loadout/Class
|Kilo 141
|Fully automatic assault rifle with a steady rate of fire and a manageable recoil pattern.
|Loadout/Class
|M4A1
|Fully automatic battle rifle, most effective at medium to long-range with the correct attachments.
|Loadout/Class
|FR 5.56
|A three-round burst assault rifle that’s most effective in medium-range gunfights.
|Loadout/Class
|Oden
|Fully automatic hard-hitting battle rifle with a slow rate of fire.
|Loadout/Class
|M13
|Fully automatic assault rifle with a high rate of fire and a low recoil pattern.
|Loadout/Class
|FN Scar 17
|Large caliber automatic assault rifle that’s effective in long-range gunfights.
|Loadout/Class
|AK-47 (Modern Warfare)
|High damage automatic assault rifle with a heavy recoil pattern.
|Loadout/Class
|RAM-7
|Fully automatic bullpup assault rifle that’s effective in close-quarter gunfights.
|Loadout/Class
|Grau 5.56
|Fully automatic lightweight assault rifle that allows players to stay constantly on the move.
|Loadout/Class
|CR-56 AMAX
|Compact fully automatic assault rifle built for mid-range gunfights.
|Loadout/Class
|FARA 83
|Automatic assault rifle with a high rate of fire that’s effective at medium to long-range.
|Loadout/Class
|FFAR 1
|High fire rate assault rifle with fast reload speeds and deadly damage at medium range.
|Loadout/Class
|AK-47 (Cold War)
|Fully automatic high damage assault rifle with a slower rate of fire that’s effective in short to medium range gunfights.
|Loadout/Class
|Groza
|Automatic assault rifle with a fast fire rate that deals consistent damage at range.
|Loadout/Class
|Krig 6
|Fully automatic assault rifle with incredible accuracy and a fast reload speed.
|Loadout/Class
|XM4
|Automatic rifle with reliable damage and manageable recoil control when firing.
|Loadout/Class
|AN-94
|High damage assault rifle with a unique hyperburst feature that gives the user the upper hand in gunfights.
|Loadout/Class
|AS VAl
|Integrally suppressed fully automatic assault rifle built for stealth and close quarter combat.
|Loadout/Class
|QBZ-83
|Fully automatic assault rifle with fast handling speed and increased mobility.
|Loadout/Class
Warzone SMGs
|Weapon
|Description
|Guide
|AK74u
|Fully automatic SMG that offers consistent damage and reliable weapon control.
|Loadout/Class
|KSP 45
|3 round burst SMG that provides high damage at moderate range and was released with Black Ops Cold War.
|–
|Striker 45
|Hard-hitting SMG that is capable of shredding enemies at long distances with great aim.
|Loadout/Class
|MP5 (Cold War)
|Fully automatic SMG with a fast fire rate and low recoil.
|Loadout/Class
|Milano 821
|Fully automatic SMG with a slow rate of fire that offers a manageable recoil pattern.
|–
|P90
|Automatic SMG with an incredibly high rate of fire that thrives at close quarters.
|Loadout/Class
|Uzi
|Fully automatic open bolt SMG that’s both lightweight and mobile.
|Loadout/Class
|MP7
|Compact fully automatic SMG with a high rate of fire and minimal recoil.
|Loadout/Class
|LC10
|Well-rounded fully automatic SMG with great accuracy and impressive muzzle velocity.
|Loadout/Class
|Bizon
|Fully automatic SMG with reliable damage and a large ammo pool.
|Loadout/Class
|AUG (Modern Warfare)
|Modular fully automatic SMG designed for mobility and control.
|Loadout/Class
|MP5 (Modern Warfare)
|A balanced fully automatic SMG with consistent damage and manageable recoil.
|Loadout/Class
|Bullfrog
|Fully automatic SMG with improved range and a less accurate hip-fire spread.
|Loadout/Class
|Fennec
|Fully automatic SMG with an insanely high fire rate and a smooth recoil pattern.
|Loadout/Class
|MAC-10
|High damage fully automatic SMG with a fast fire rate and heavy vertical recoil.
|Loadout/Class
|ISO
|Precise SMG with a fast rate of fire that thrives in close-quarter engagements.
|Loadout/Class
Warzone Sniper Rifles
|Weapon
|Description
|Guide
|ZRG 20MM
|Newly released bolt action sniper rifle with deadly damage at long-range.
|Loadout/Class
|Rytec AMR
|High damage semi-automatic sniper rifle that’s dominant at long range.
|Loadout/Class
|Dragunov
|Semi-automatic sniper rifle that thrives at medium to long-range and has featured in countless Call of Duty titles.
|–
|HDR
|Anti-material bolt action sniper rifle that’s devastating at long-range.
|Loadout/Class
|AX-50
|Hard-hitting bolt action sniper rifle that requires a precise aim at long distances.
|Loadout/Class
|Pelington 703
|Bolt action sniper rifle that offers mobility and a fast re-chamber speed.
|Loadout/Class
|LW3 Tundra
|Bolt Action sniper rifle with high damage output and moderate sway.
|Loadout/Class
|M82
|Harding hitting Sniper Rifle with heavy recoil and slow handling.
|Loadout/Class
Warzone Marksmen Rifles
|Weapon
|Description
|Guide
|EBR-14
|Semi-automatic long-range battle rifle that’s lethal if the user can land multiple shots on their opponent.
|–
|R1 Shadowhunter
|Black Ops Cold War Crossbow that launches lethal bolt projectiles that rewards a player with great aim.
|–
|Kar98k
|High damage bolt action rifle that remains one of the most popular weapons in Warzone.
|Loadout/Class
|MK2 Carbine
|Accurate lever-action rifle that’s capable of taking out an enemy with a well-aimed shot.
|–
|Crossbow
|Silent and deadly crossbow capable of one-shotting enemies if players have a good enough aim.
|–
|SKS
|Lightweight semi-automatic Carbine rifle that focuses on utility over accuracy.
|–
|SP-R 208
|Hard-hitting bolt action rifle that’s precise and deadly at long-range with a scope.
|Loadout/Class
Warzone Shotguns
|Weapon
|Description
|Guide
|Jak-12
|Fully automatic open bolt shotgun that’s incredibly effective in close engagements.
|Loadout/Class
|Gallo SA12
|Semi-automatic shotgun with reliable damage and pellet spread.
|Loadout/Class
|Streetsweeper
|Burst fire high damage tactical rifle with a built-in optic that provides 1.5x magnification.
|Loadout/Class
|Origin 12
|Semi-automatic shotgun with large ammo capacity for nonstop fire.
|Loadout/Class
|R9-0
|Double barrel shotgun that fires two rapid shots before each re-chamber
|Loadout/Class
|VLK Rogue
|Agile 12-gauge shotgun with incredible mobility and range capabilities.
|Loadout/Class
|725
|Break action shotgun with a two-round capacity that’s lethal at extended ranges.
|–
|Model 680
|Pump-action shotgun that’s reliable and effective in close-quarter gunfights.
|–
|Hauer 77
|High damage pump-action shotgun that’s capable of one-shotting enemies at close range.
|–
Warzone LMGs
|Weapon
|Description
|Guide
|PKM
|Fully automatic high-power LMG that’s effective at medium to long-range.
|Loadout/Class
|SA87
|Fully automatic bullpup light machine gun with a lower rate of fire that keeps the recoil low.
|Loadout/Class
|M91
|Heavy LMG that’s stable and effective in long-range engagements but lacks mobility.
|Loadout/Class
|MG34
|Fully automatic LMG with a high rate of fire and a heavy recoil pattern.
|–
|Holger-26
|Versatile LMG that’s designed for a broad range of engagements and effective at all ranges.
|–
|Bruen
|Open bolt fully automatic LMG that provides a fast rate of fire and great stability.
|Loadout/Class
|FiNN
|Ultra-light automatic LMG with a low fire rate and advanced recoil control.
|Loadout/Class
|Stoner 63
|Fully automatic LMG with a solid fire rate and a large ammo capacity.
|Loadout/Class
|RPD
|High-damage LMG with great handling speed and a heavy recoil pattern that’s featured in countless Call of Duty titles.
|–
|M60
|Fully automatic LMG with solid ammo capacity and a slower rate of fire for excellent stability.
|–
Warzone Tactical Rifles
|Weapon
|Description
|Guide
|M16
|Burst fire tactical rifle and deadly accurate while a player is aiming down sight.
|Loadout/Class
|DMR-14
|Semi-automatic tactical rifle with a high fire rate and low recoil.
|Loadout/Class
|AUG (Cold War)
|Burst fire high damage tactical rifle with a built-in optic that provides 1.5x magnification.
|Loadout/Class
|Type 63
|Semi-automatic tactical rifle with a low rate of fire and improved stability at long-range
|–
Hopefully, this list should help you find a weapon in Warzone that suits your playstyle and allows you to dominate your opponents.
Although choosing meta weapons is key if you’re looking for every possible advantage, your primary focus should be finding a gun you enjoy using.
Don’t forget to try a bunch of the loadouts above and see which ones help you pick up the most kills. If you’re looking to stay on top of all the latest Warzone news and leaks, check out our dedicated Call of Duty hub.