Best Warzone weapons: Ultimate tier list with meta loadouts - Dexerto

With so many weapons to choose from in Warzone, it can be difficult to figure out which guns are the best to dominate your matches. So, let’s run through the best meta weapons in-game at the moment.

Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded patch is well underway and the community is getting stuck into all of the new content. As well as adding the ability to buy the Foresight perk, the update has made significant changes to the game’s meta.

Of course, this means it can be difficult to figure out which weapons you should be using in your matches. Luckily, we’ve compiled five of the best Warzone guns based on their popularity in the meta using WZ Ranked, so you’ll always know which weapons to take into Verdansk.

We’ve even included a meta loadout alongside all of them so you can make the most out of each of the guns. Without further ado, let’s check out the five best guns in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best meta Warzone weapons, ranked

5. CR-56 AMAX

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: Operator Reflex Sight

Operator Reflex Sight Barrel: XRK Zodiac S440

XRK Zodiac S440 Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Perks

E.O.D

Overkill

Amped

Equipment

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Lethal: Grenade

There’s a reason why the AMAX is so popular at the moment and that’s because of its effectiveness in long to medium-range gunfights. While the DMR 14 has slipped out of the meta due to a number of heavy-hitting nerfs. The AMAX has risen as a premium assault rifle that can laser beam opponents from range.

This loadout builds on the AMAX’s strengths and will allow you take completely take over a match. With a balance of attachments that aid the weapon’s recoil control, damage, and effectiveness at range – this is definitely a solid class that you should consider taking into Verdansk.

If you’re looking for an alternative AMAX loadout, consider checking out our dedicated guide for the weapon.

4. MAC-10

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Barrel: 6.5″ Cavalry Lancer

6.5″ Cavalry Lancer Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

STANAG 53 Rnd Drum Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Perks

E.O.D

Overkill

Amped

Equipment

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Lethal: Grenade

Despite the MAC-10’s dominance over Season One of Warzone, the SMG remains a staple pick for the majority of players in Season Two. While it’s definitely not the must-use gun it used to be, it’s still incredibly dominant in close-quarter gunfights and a great choice in any Warzone match.

The loadout above focuses on allowing the MAC-10 to still be effective at short and medium-range gunfights. The 6.5″ Cavalry Lancer may not provide as much raw power as the 5.9″ Task Force, but its effective damage range certainly makes it a more versatile weapon.

If you’re looking for a loadout that strictly focuses on making the MAC-10 as damage-heavy as possible, check out our dedicated guide for the weapon.

3. AUG (Cold War)

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Optic: SUSAT Multizoom

SUSAT Multizoom Barrel: 18.2″ Strike Team

18.2″ Strike Team Ammunition: STANAG 54 Rnd Drum

STANAG 54 Rnd Drum Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Perks

E.O.D

Ghost

Amped

Equipment

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Lethal: Semtex

If you’re looking for deadly precision at medium range, the AUG is definitely the gun for you. This burst weapon is capable of taking out enemies in an instant if you land all your shots.

Luckily, using the loadout above, the recoil on the AUG can be bolstered completely, allowing you to land all of your bullets on a target from range. Make sure you’re running the SUSAT Multizoom optic so you can take shots at enemies from afar. That way, once they’re weakened you can put pressure on the enemy and push them with your squad.

If you’re looking for an alternative AUG loadout, consider checking out our dedicated guide for the weapon.

2. Kar98k

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″

Singuard Custom 27.6″ Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: STVOL Precision Comb

Perks

E.O.D

Overkill

Amped

Equipment

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Lethal: C4

When it comes to picking a sniper in Warzone, you can’t beat the damage and the consistency of the Kar98k. The weapon has insane bullet velocity and provides players with a quick ADS time to take out enemies in an instant.

The Kar98k is definitely for players who prefer to play aggressively with a sniper, instead of holding a stationary position. The meta loadout above is perfect for the gun and improves on all of the weapon’s strengths. Make sure you’re running your favorite AR alongside the Kar98k in case an opposing squad attempts to push you aggressively.

If you’re looking for an alternative Kar98k loadout, consider checking out our dedicated guide for the weapon.

1. FFAR 1

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Barrel: 19.5″ Task Force

19.5″ Task Force Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd

STANAG 50 Rnd Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Perks

E.O.D

Ghost

Amped

Equipment

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Lethal: C4

Despite receiving a set of nerfs in a recent patch, the FFAR 1 remains the most popular and dominant weapon in Warzone. While the changes did affect the weapon’s ADS speed, the gun’s damage output is exactly the same. This means in a straight gunfight, it’s likely the FFAR 1 user will still be coming out on top.

The loadout above is designed to make the FFAR 1 feel as impactful as it did before the nerfs, improving the weapon’s slower ADS time. On top of this, the class has minimal recoil making it easy to land every single one of your bullets on moving targets.

If you’re looking for an alternative FFAR 1 loadout consider checking out our dedicated guide for the weapon.

For now, that’s the top five weapons in Warzone based on their power and popularity in-game. Rest assured, we’ll update this list as soon as any new guns become top-tier choices in Verdansk.

All guns in Call of Duty: Warzone

Now we’ve counted down the top five best Warzone weapons in the current meta, let’s check the other available options for players in-game.

Warzone Assault Rifles

Weapon Description Guide FAL Semi-automatic assault rifle capable of taking out enemies effectively at medium range. Loadout/Class Kilo 141 Fully automatic assault rifle with a steady rate of fire and a manageable recoil pattern. Loadout/Class M4A1 Fully automatic battle rifle, most effective at medium to long-range with the correct attachments. Loadout/Class FR 5.56 A three-round burst assault rifle that’s most effective in medium-range gunfights. Loadout/Class Oden Fully automatic hard-hitting battle rifle with a slow rate of fire. Loadout/Class M13 Fully automatic assault rifle with a high rate of fire and a low recoil pattern. Loadout/Class FN Scar 17 Large caliber automatic assault rifle that’s effective in long-range gunfights. Loadout/Class AK-47 (Modern Warfare) High damage automatic assault rifle with a heavy recoil pattern. Loadout/Class RAM-7 Fully automatic bullpup assault rifle that’s effective in close-quarter gunfights. Loadout/Class Grau 5.56 Fully automatic lightweight assault rifle that allows players to stay constantly on the move. Loadout/Class CR-56 AMAX Compact fully automatic assault rifle built for mid-range gunfights. Loadout/Class FARA 83 Automatic assault rifle with a high rate of fire that’s effective at medium to long-range. Loadout/Class FFAR 1 High fire rate assault rifle with fast reload speeds and deadly damage at medium range. Loadout/Class AK-47 (Cold War) Fully automatic high damage assault rifle with a slower rate of fire that’s effective in short to medium range gunfights. Loadout/Class Groza Automatic assault rifle with a fast fire rate that deals consistent damage at range. Loadout/Class Krig 6 Fully automatic assault rifle with incredible accuracy and a fast reload speed. Loadout/Class XM4 Automatic rifle with reliable damage and manageable recoil control when firing. Loadout/Class AN-94 High damage assault rifle with a unique hyperburst feature that gives the user the upper hand in gunfights. Loadout/Class AS VAl Integrally suppressed fully automatic assault rifle built for stealth and close quarter combat. Loadout/Class QBZ-83 Fully automatic assault rifle with fast handling speed and increased mobility. Loadout/Class

Warzone SMGs

Weapon Description Guide AK74u Fully automatic SMG that offers consistent damage and reliable weapon control. Loadout/Class KSP 45 3 round burst SMG that provides high damage at moderate range and was released with Black Ops Cold War. – Striker 45 Hard-hitting SMG that is capable of shredding enemies at long distances with great aim. Loadout/Class MP5 (Cold War) Fully automatic SMG with a fast fire rate and low recoil. Loadout/Class Milano 821 Fully automatic SMG with a slow rate of fire that offers a manageable recoil pattern. – P90 Automatic SMG with an incredibly high rate of fire that thrives at close quarters. Loadout/Class Uzi Fully automatic open bolt SMG that’s both lightweight and mobile. Loadout/Class MP7 Compact fully automatic SMG with a high rate of fire and minimal recoil. Loadout/Class LC10 Well-rounded fully automatic SMG with great accuracy and impressive muzzle velocity. Loadout/Class Bizon Fully automatic SMG with reliable damage and a large ammo pool. Loadout/Class AUG (Modern Warfare) Modular fully automatic SMG designed for mobility and control. Loadout/Class MP5 (Modern Warfare) A balanced fully automatic SMG with consistent damage and manageable recoil. Loadout/Class Bullfrog Fully automatic SMG with improved range and a less accurate hip-fire spread. Loadout/Class Fennec Fully automatic SMG with an insanely high fire rate and a smooth recoil pattern. Loadout/Class MAC-10 High damage fully automatic SMG with a fast fire rate and heavy vertical recoil. Loadout/Class ISO Precise SMG with a fast rate of fire that thrives in close-quarter engagements. Loadout/Class

Warzone Sniper Rifles

Weapon Description Guide ZRG 20MM Newly released bolt action sniper rifle with deadly damage at long-range. Loadout/Class Rytec AMR High damage semi-automatic sniper rifle that’s dominant at long range. Loadout/Class Dragunov Semi-automatic sniper rifle that thrives at medium to long-range and has featured in countless Call of Duty titles. – HDR Anti-material bolt action sniper rifle that’s devastating at long-range. Loadout/Class AX-50 Hard-hitting bolt action sniper rifle that requires a precise aim at long distances. Loadout/Class Pelington 703 Bolt action sniper rifle that offers mobility and a fast re-chamber speed. Loadout/Class LW3 Tundra Bolt Action sniper rifle with high damage output and moderate sway. Loadout/Class M82 Harding hitting Sniper Rifle with heavy recoil and slow handling. Loadout/Class

Warzone Marksmen Rifles

Weapon Description Guide EBR-14 Semi-automatic long-range battle rifle that’s lethal if the user can land multiple shots on their opponent. – R1 Shadowhunter Black Ops Cold War Crossbow that launches lethal bolt projectiles that rewards a player with great aim. – Kar98k High damage bolt action rifle that remains one of the most popular weapons in Warzone. Loadout/Class MK2 Carbine Accurate lever-action rifle that’s capable of taking out an enemy with a well-aimed shot. – Crossbow Silent and deadly crossbow capable of one-shotting enemies if players have a good enough aim. – SKS Lightweight semi-automatic Carbine rifle that focuses on utility over accuracy. – SP-R 208 Hard-hitting bolt action rifle that’s precise and deadly at long-range with a scope. Loadout/Class

Warzone Shotguns

Weapon Description Guide Jak-12 Fully automatic open bolt shotgun that’s incredibly effective in close engagements. Loadout/Class Gallo SA12 Semi-automatic shotgun with reliable damage and pellet spread. Loadout/Class Streetsweeper Burst fire high damage tactical rifle with a built-in optic that provides 1.5x magnification. Loadout/Class Origin 12 Semi-automatic shotgun with large ammo capacity for nonstop fire. Loadout/Class R9-0 Double barrel shotgun that fires two rapid shots before each re-chamber Loadout/Class VLK Rogue Agile 12-gauge shotgun with incredible mobility and range capabilities. Loadout/Class 725 Break action shotgun with a two-round capacity that’s lethal at extended ranges. – Model 680 Pump-action shotgun that’s reliable and effective in close-quarter gunfights. – Hauer 77 High damage pump-action shotgun that’s capable of one-shotting enemies at close range. –

Warzone LMGs

Weapon Description Guide PKM Fully automatic high-power LMG that’s effective at medium to long-range. Loadout/Class SA87 Fully automatic bullpup light machine gun with a lower rate of fire that keeps the recoil low. Loadout/Class M91 Heavy LMG that’s stable and effective in long-range engagements but lacks mobility. Loadout/Class MG34 Fully automatic LMG with a high rate of fire and a heavy recoil pattern. – Holger-26 Versatile LMG that’s designed for a broad range of engagements and effective at all ranges. – Bruen Open bolt fully automatic LMG that provides a fast rate of fire and great stability. Loadout/Class FiNN Ultra-light automatic LMG with a low fire rate and advanced recoil control. Loadout/Class Stoner 63 Fully automatic LMG with a solid fire rate and a large ammo capacity. Loadout/Class RPD High-damage LMG with great handling speed and a heavy recoil pattern that’s featured in countless Call of Duty titles. – M60 Fully automatic LMG with solid ammo capacity and a slower rate of fire for excellent stability. –

Warzone Tactical Rifles

Weapon Description Guide M16 Burst fire tactical rifle and deadly accurate while a player is aiming down sight. Loadout/Class DMR-14 Semi-automatic tactical rifle with a high fire rate and low recoil. Loadout/Class AUG (Cold War) Burst fire high damage tactical rifle with a built-in optic that provides 1.5x magnification. Loadout/Class Type 63 Semi-automatic tactical rifle with a low rate of fire and improved stability at long-range –

Hopefully, this list should help you find a weapon in Warzone that suits your playstyle and allows you to dominate your opponents.

Although choosing meta weapons is key if you’re looking for every possible advantage, your primary focus should be finding a gun you enjoy using.

Read More: Everything you need to know about the upcoming new Warzone map

Don’t forget to try a bunch of the loadouts above and see which ones help you pick up the most kills. If you’re looking to stay on top of all the latest Warzone news and leaks, check out our dedicated Call of Duty hub.