Best Warzone FFAR 1 loadout: Perfect class for Cold War Season 1

The FFAR 1 could be the next gun to replace the DMR in Warzone, so find out which attachments you should be using in order to increase your win rate.

Despite being one of the first Black Ops Cold War guns to receive a nerf, the FFAR 1 has slowly started to claw its way back into contention. This is largely down to Treyarch buffing its damage range and reducing the gun’s recoil. Despite the recent DMR nerfs, it remains one of the top AR picks in Warzone, but with another nerf inevitable, it’s worth looking at alternatives.

After all, having a gun that has nonexistent recoil, great range damage, and an incredible rate of fire is always going to be a bonus for any Warzone player. If you’re after an assault rifle that is both incredibly easy to use and extremely powerful, then our FFAR 1 loadout will give you the competitive edge you need to secure those high killcount games.

Best FFAR 1 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 19.5″ Task Force

Optic: Visiontech 2x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

While the DMR has been arguably one of the most broken guns in Warzone history, incoming nerfs are bound to change that. Fortunately, the FFAR 1 is a decent weapon that could become a meta weapon in the future with the right attachments.

This loadout perfectly demonstrates just how lethal the FFAR 1 can be and pushes the AR to its ranged limits, while also keeping it incredibly accurate for those long-range engagements. Both the Agency Suppressor and 19.5” Task Force bolster the gun’s range.

If that wasn’t enough, added bullet velocity will enable you to easily hit your targets without having to lead your shots. Combine this with the Visiontech 2x optic and you have a AR that is capable of truly accurate shots.

To keep the FFAR 1 stable during full-auto firefights, we’ve attached the Field Agent Foregrip. Not only will this greatly reduce the gun’s vertical recoil, it will also decrease the FFAR’s pesky horizontal kick. You’ll still need to pull down a little on your mouse/analog stick, but you won’t have to wrestle for control.

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list, is the Salvo 50 Rnd Mag. After all, having enough rounds is always beneficial, particularly in late-game rounds where every bullet counts.

So, there you have it, the best FFAR 1 build you can use as a replacement for the DMR.