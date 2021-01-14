Logo
Call of Duty

Best Warzone FFAR 1 loadout: Perfect class for Cold War Season 1

Published: 14/Jan/2021 16:22 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 16:35

by James Busby
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 1

The FFAR 1 could be the next gun to replace the DMR in Warzone, so find out which attachments you should be using in order to increase your win rate. 

Despite being one of the first Black Ops Cold War guns to receive a nerf, the FFAR 1 has slowly started to claw its way back into contention. This is largely down to Treyarch buffing its damage range and reducing the gun’s recoil. Despite the recent DMR nerfs, it remains one of the top AR picks in Warzone, but with another nerf inevitable, it’s worth looking at alternatives.

After all, having a gun that has nonexistent recoil, great range damage, and an incredible rate of fire is always going to be a bonus for any Warzone player. If you’re after an assault rifle that is both incredibly easy to use and extremely powerful, then our FFAR 1 loadout will give you the competitive edge you need to secure those high killcount games.

Best FFAR 1 Warzone loadout

FFAR 1 Warzone loadout
Activision / Treyarch
The FFAR 1 is one of the best AR’s in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor 
  • Barrel: 19.5″ Task Force
  • Optic: Visiontech 2x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

While the DMR has been arguably one of the most broken guns in Warzone history, incoming nerfs are bound to change that. Fortunately, the FFAR 1 is a decent weapon that could become a meta weapon in the future with the right attachments. 

This loadout perfectly demonstrates just how lethal the FFAR 1 can be and pushes the AR to its ranged limits, while also keeping it incredibly accurate for those long-range engagements. Both the Agency Suppressor and 19.5” Task Force bolster the gun’s range.

If that wasn’t enough, added bullet velocity will enable you to easily hit your targets without having to lead your shots. Combine this with the Visiontech 2x optic and you have a AR that is capable of truly accurate shots. 

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Activision / Treyarch
You’ll be winning more games than ever with this FFAR 1 loadout.

To keep the FFAR 1 stable during full-auto firefights, we’ve attached the Field Agent Foregrip. Not only will this greatly reduce the gun’s vertical recoil, it will also decrease the FFAR’s pesky horizontal kick. You’ll still need to pull down a little on your mouse/analog stick, but you won’t have to wrestle for control. 

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list, is the Salvo 50 Rnd Mag. After all, having enough rounds is always beneficial, particularly in late-game rounds where every bullet counts. 

So, there you have it, the best FFAR 1 build you can use as a replacement for the DMR. 

Call of Duty

H3CZ & Scump respond to “soft” CDL pros after backlash to OpTic tier list

Published: 14/Jan/2021 14:29

by Jacob Hale
hecz and scump cdl optic chicago
Call of Duty League/ OpTic Chicago

Share

H3CZ OpTic Gaming Scump

After receiving backlash from current and former Call of Duty pros over their tier list video, OpTic Chicago members H3CZ and Scump have responded, with H3CZ even calling them “soft.”

What started out as a seemingly innocent video caused much division among the Call of Duty community when it was released on January 11.

In it, a number of the OpTic members made a tier list of some of the biggest names in Call of Duty esports past and present, including the likes of legends such as BigTymer as well as current champions like Crimsix and Clayster.

We saw a number of names call out those in the video, including Clayster who traded blows with Dashy over it as well as Dallas Empire coach Rambo calling it out as “disrespectful” when FormaL suggested he should be in the D tier.

OpTic chicago team 2021 cdl season
OpTic Chicago
H3CZ has brought OpTic back into his hands, and is already causing a stir ahead of the next CDL season.

All in all, it likely wasn’t meant to cause arguments, but it did so anyway, and the OpTic boys discussed it during the OpTic podcast on January 13.

H3CZ brought it up, asking if the others had seen the backlash, and while everyone there agreed it “wasn’t that bad,” Scump did also say that these reactions “are just going to happen” when you make a video like that.

H3CZ, on the other hand, had a different opinion, simply saying that “if you got offended, you’re f**king soft.”

Topic starts at 9:00

They went on to joke about FormaL “not giving a f**k” about what he said, which is probably a fair appraisal, and one of the major sources of the issues people had with the video.

Either way, no matter which side of the argument you fall on, the OpTic guys clearly don’t feel like they did anything wrong, but it will be interesting to see how these rivalries carry into the CDL launch on January 22-23.