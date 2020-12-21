 Best DMR 14 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1 - Dexerto
Best DMR 14 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 21/Dec/2020 11:36 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 11:47

by Alex Garton
Treyarch/Activision

Despite receiving countless nerfs from the developers, the DMR-14 remains one of the best medium-long range weapons to use in Call of Duty: Warzone. However, a few adjustments have been made to the DMR’s meta setup since its release back in December, so let’s check them out.

There’s no denying that the DMR-14 isn’t the weapon it was back at the end of 2020. For a period of time, you couldn’t face anybody in Warzone without them having a DMR or MAC-10 in their hands.

Now in 2021, after the nerfs to the DMR, players are finally using a range of weapons on the battlefield. However, that’s not to say the DMR doesn’t have its place in the meta. The weapon remains incredible in medium-range gunfights and with the right attachments, the gun can even show glimpses of its former glory.

Captain Clutch/Treyarch
The DMR 14 is still considered one of the best weapons in Warzone.

Best DMR 14 loadout for Warzone

  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Barrel: 16.3 Titanium Barrel
  • Ammunition: 30 Rnd

In light of the nerfs, there have been two key changes to the meta DMR-14 loadout since its release back in December. The first new addition is the 16.3 Titanium barrel that massively increases the gun’s fire rate. This allows you to rain down bullets on your opponents, leaving them no chance to win a gunfight at medium range.

Next, the Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag has been replaced by the standard 30 Rnd Mag. This simple change is just to avoid the aim down sight speed lost by using the Fast Mag.

Moving onto optics, the Axial Arms 3x is the perfect scope for the DMR as it thrives at medium range and allows you to land consistent headshots with the weapon. As the DMR is a tactical rifle, two shots to the head will result in a kill and will give your opponent no time to react.

Moving onto the muzzle, the buffs to the Agency Silencer have made it an incredible choice for the DMR. The attachment provides the weapon with increased damage range and as everyone knows, a silencer in Warzone can be a huge game-changer.

Warzone player shooting
Treyarch/Activision
Using the Overkill perk with the DMR will allow you to take a sub-machine gun to make up for the weapon’s lack of short-range ability.

Next, the Field Agent Foregrip helps to control the weapon’s recoil and allows you to lock onto your target. This out of every attachment so far is an absolute must-use as it counters the DMR’s heavy vertical recoil.

Hopefully, that’s set you up with a DMR 14 loadout that’ll help you win more Warzone matches and dominate your opponents. It may not be the DMR of old, but this weapon still certainly packs-a-punch and will always serve you well on Verdansk.

Warzone cheater exposes how easy it is to hack and not get banned

Published: 2/Feb/2021 11:46

by James Busby
Warzone hacks
Activision / Infinity Ward

You either die to a Warzone hacker, or play long enough to see yourself become the hacker. 

Warzone’s hacking problem continues to run rampant and things have seemingly gotten worse in Season 1. In fact, it’s now a rare sight to find a lobby devoid of any forms of cheating. Things have gotten so bad that Call of Duty players like NICKMERCS have quit competitive Warzone tournaments for good, while Vikkstar has quit Warzone until the issue is fixed. 

Frustratingly, Activision has yet to find a definitive solution to the increasing wave of hackers that ruin the game’s lobbies. Not only do hackers deprive normal players of any well-earned wins, they also keep competitive players from doing their jobs. However, one Warzone hacker has explained why they turned to the dark side. 

Why do people cheat in Warzone?

Warzone hacking
Activision / Infinity Ward
It’s not uncommon for Warzone lobbies to be filled with multiple hackers.

During a recent livestream of Warzone, Call of Duty Twitch streamer exzachtt managed to speak to a Warzone hacker. Not only did exzachtt get some interesting insights into why people cheat, but he also managed to find out how easy it is for hackers to bypass Warzone’s anti-cheat system. 

After watching the cheater run rampant across Verdansk, exzachtt decided to add them to a party in order to find out exactly why they cheat. “The game is so broken, there are so many hackers in this game that I thought, you know what, let me try it out,” says the Warzone cheater. 

The allure of hacking is obviously incredibly strong for many Warzone players, particularly given how ineffective Activision’s current anti-cheat system is. “The only way [Activision] are going to do anything about it, is if enough [hackers] get reported. Because eventually, you’re going to join a lobby and there’s going to be 147 hackers and three people.”

This statement, while extreme, does hold some forms of truth to it. After all, it’s becoming increasingly uncommon to play in lobbies without any forms of cheating going on. Many Warzone hackers have been brazen enough to stream their escapades, while others have even infiltrated the competitive scene. 

How easy is it to cheat in Warzone?

Warzone hacking
Activision / exzachtt (Twitch)
The hacker being spectated in the image above went on to win the game with 21 kills.

When exzachtt asked how long this particular cheater had been hacking for, the aim-botter stated that he had been ruining games for three to four months. Exzachtt was obviously taken aback by this statement, saying “Wait, you’ve been hacking for four months and you still have not got banned?!”

“Oh, I’ve been banned multiple times,” explains the hacker. “I have a rotation of about 30 accounts that I rotate through. When you get banned, all they do is shadowban you because you’ve been suspected of cheating. However, when they pull your game logs and game files, there’s no hardware to show that you are cheating.”

Warzone aim-bot
Activision / exzachtt (Twitch)
Exzachtt watched as the hacker took down a player while jumping off a building.

According to the hacker, Activision only shadowban players suspected of cheating for eight days. This is essential a slap on the wrist and does little to obviously dissuade cheaters from simply playing on another account, or waiting for the shadowban to be lifted. 

“You know how every Tuesday they update the game? Usually, by 8 or 9 pm EST, we can get back on because the hack is updated, explains the hacker. “When they update the game, they change the coding of the game. They pull the game files and then they work around that to get the hack back up.”

After hacking for four months, this particular Warzone cheater has only had one account permabanned so far. There’s also the problem of how cheap it is to hack in Call of Duty, with some sites having an entry fee of as little as $10. Despite Activision targeting these cheat websites, it seems that their efforts have done little to crush the current cheating problem that continues to ruin the game.  