Best DMR 14 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1 - Dexerto

Despite receiving countless nerfs from the developers, the DMR-14 remains one of the best medium-long range weapons to use in Call of Duty: Warzone. However, a few adjustments have been made to the DMR’s meta setup since its release back in December, so let’s check them out.

There’s no denying that the DMR-14 isn’t the weapon it was back at the end of 2020. For a period of time, you couldn’t face anybody in Warzone without them having a DMR or MAC-10 in their hands.

Now in 2021, after the nerfs to the DMR, players are finally using a range of weapons on the battlefield. However, that’s not to say the DMR doesn’t have its place in the meta. The weapon remains incredible in medium-range gunfights and with the right attachments, the gun can even show glimpses of its former glory.

Best DMR 14 loadout for Warzone

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Barrel: 16.3 Titanium Barrel

16.3 Titanium Barrel Ammunition: 30 Rnd

In light of the nerfs, there have been two key changes to the meta DMR-14 loadout since its release back in December. The first new addition is the 16.3 Titanium barrel that massively increases the gun’s fire rate. This allows you to rain down bullets on your opponents, leaving them no chance to win a gunfight at medium range.

Next, the Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag has been replaced by the standard 30 Rnd Mag. This simple change is just to avoid the aim down sight speed lost by using the Fast Mag.

Moving onto optics, the Axial Arms 3x is the perfect scope for the DMR as it thrives at medium range and allows you to land consistent headshots with the weapon. As the DMR is a tactical rifle, two shots to the head will result in a kill and will give your opponent no time to react.

Read More: 10 most popular weapons in Warzone

Moving onto the muzzle, the buffs to the Agency Silencer have made it an incredible choice for the DMR. The attachment provides the weapon with increased damage range and as everyone knows, a silencer in Warzone can be a huge game-changer.

Next, the Field Agent Foregrip helps to control the weapon’s recoil and allows you to lock onto your target. This out of every attachment so far is an absolute must-use as it counters the DMR’s heavy vertical recoil.

Hopefully, that’s set you up with a DMR 14 loadout that’ll help you win more Warzone matches and dominate your opponents. It may not be the DMR of old, but this weapon still certainly packs-a-punch and will always serve you well on Verdansk.