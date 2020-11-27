 Best QBZ 83 loadout in Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, Wildcard, more - Dexerto
Best QBZ 83 loadout in Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, Wildcard, more

Published: 27/Nov/2020 17:03

by James Busby
QBZ 83 Black Ops Cold War
The QBZ 83 is may not be as strong or as accurate as the AK-47, but its superior mobility and handling make it a great pick. Here all the perks, attachments, and equipment you need to push this assault rifle to its peak. 

Whether you’re looking to level up every gun to grab those ultra-rare camos or just wanting to give the QBZ 83 a go, then you’ll want to use this loadout. This assault rifle is often overlooked by a lot of players and it’s currently one of the least used guns in the assault rifle category. However, if you’re willing to put in the effort into learning the QBZ, you’ll find that it is a pretty well-round rifle. 

This loadout boosts the QBZ 83’s already great speed, but also increases the gun’s accuracy and firepower. If you’re after an AR that can go toe to toe with the game’s SMGs, then look no further. In order to help you get the most out of the QBZ 83, we’ve put together a reliable loadout you can use to get those deadly Scorestreaks.

Best QBZ 83 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

QBZ 83 Black Ops Cold War
The recent FFAR 1 and M16 nerfs have made the QBZ 83 a more viable option.
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator 
  • Barrel: 15.5” Reinforced Heavy
  • Underbarrel:Foregrip
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap 
  • Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin + Scavenger 
  • Perk 3: Ninja + Ghost

Wildcard

  • Perk Greed

Due to the QBZ 83 having a very clear default sight, we’ve saved the attachment slot to make a much more comfy build. The Infantry Compensator and Foregrip help control both the gun’s horizontal and vertical recoil. This enables you to remain accurate at medium to long ranges. 

Adding to this is the 15.5” Heavy. Not only does this attachment increase the AR’s bullet velocity by a significant 40%, but it also increases the gun’s damage range by 100%. Whether you’re planning to play on the game’s bigger maps or just wanting to increase your kill potential, then the Reinforced Heavy is a must. 

Rounding things off at the bottom, is the Airborne Elastic Wrap and Raider Stock. These attachments increase ADS and sprint to fire time, allowing you to aggressively rush your foes without having to worry about sluggish performance. 

In terms of equipment, the standard Stimshot, Semtex, and Field Mic have been chosen. These items will keep you on your feet and enable you to get the drop on any potential targets. 

QBZ 83 Black Ops Cold War
The QBZ 83’s speed and firepower makes for some blisteringly fast kills.

This loadout uses Perk Greed, which allows players to take six perks. The combination of Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask will keep you safe from any explosives and noxious gas. These perks are important for most loadouts, but especially hyper-aggressive ones that prefer the run and gun approach to combat.

Meanwhile, Assassin reveals high priority targets and enables you to get the drop on any enemies who are on killstreaks. Scavenger also replenishes the QBZ 83’s ammo from fallen players, so you’ll never have to hunt for another gun when your ammo is low. 

Lastly, Ghost and Ninja keep your movements hidden from prying eyes and enable you to go for those sneaky flanks. After all, this loadout favors both close to mid-range firefights, so don’t be afraid to get into the very thick of a fight. 

Call of Duty

Best M82 loadout in Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, Wildcard, more

Published: 27/Nov/2020 15:07

by James Busby
M82 Black Ops Cold War
Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War’s M82 is capable of dropping enemies in just one shot to the head or chest. The M82 is one of the most lethal guns out there, but what attachments should you be using?

The M82 (Barret .50cal) is the last sniper rifle unlocked in Black Ops Cold War. This gun performs very similarly to Modern Warfare’s Rytec AMR, giving players the ability to quickly pump out lethal headshots. Whether it will dethrone the ever-popular HDR/Kar98K loadouts when the weapon integration update drops remains to be seen, but the M82 does certainly have some decent stats. 

Whether you’re a fan of CoD sniping or just want to see how lethal this weapon is, then you’ll want to use this deadly weapon. In order to help you get the most out of this gun, we’ve put together an M82 loadout you can use to dominate your enemies in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer modes.

Best M82 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

M82 Black Ops Cold War
The M82 could prove useful in Warzone.

Here’s how you need to kit out your M82 to deliver those montage-worthy headshot kills.

  • Barrel: 22.6” Tiger Team
  • Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip 
  • Magazine: 7 RND
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap 
  • Stock: Raider Pad

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Stun Grenade
  • Semtex
  • Assault Pack

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin + Gearhead
  • Perk 3: Cold Blooded + Ghost

Wildcard

  • Perk Greed

The M82 has absolutely incredible damage and speed when kitted out with these attachments, allowing you to quickly take down multiple hostiles in a matter of seconds. This loadout utilizes the 22.6” Tiger Team barrel, which bolsters the sniper’s damage, fire rate, and bullet velocity. 

As a result, this barrel is an absolute must as it drastically increases your kill potential across all ranges. Not only is it easier than ever to pick up those one-shot multi-kills, but it’s also more forgiving should you fail to miss any shots. 

Snipers can often be rather cumbersome when it comes to mobility, so the Infiltrator Grip and Raider Pad increase movement speed and aim walking speed. While it’s often best to hold an angle and wait for players to come to you, there will be times when you need to reposition. Fortunately, these attachments make doing so less of a hassle. 

Due to the M82’s increased fire rate, we’ve utilized the 7 RND mag to enable you to unleash more one-shots without having to constantly reload. Lastly, the Airborne Elastic Wrap decreases the time needed to ADS.

Quickscoping is still off the table with this setup, but it will certainly keep any deaths caused by slow ADS animations to a minimum. In terms of equipment, we’ve utilized the Assault Pack to both replenish ammo and gain extra score for any kills. 

M83 Black Ops Cold War
Snappy and satisfying, the M82 is great fun to use.

Meanwhile, the Stun Grenade is an obvious choice when it comes to stopping any highly mobile enemy’s dead in their tracks. Simply throw out the Stun Grenade and quickly deliver a lethal headshot or switch to your 1911 in close-quarter fights. 

In terms of perks, the Perk Greed Wildcard is the way to go. This enables the use of Cold Blooded and Ghost, which keeps you hidden from enemy Spy Planes. When you combine these perks with the survivability from Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask, you have a sniper loadout that is incredibly difficult to counter. 

The Assassin Perk also gives you free intel and highlights any enemies that are currently on killstreaks, enabling you to quickly shut them down before they snowball out of control. Lastly, Gearhead reduced the Filed Upgrade Cool Down, enabling multiples uses of the Assault Pack. Simply find a decent vantage point and begin decimating your foes with lethal precision. 

So there you have it, this is the best M82 loadout you can use to wreak havoc across the battlefield. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.