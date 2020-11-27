Best QBZ 83 loadout in Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, Wildcard, more - Dexerto

The QBZ 83 is may not be as strong or as accurate as the AK-47, but its superior mobility and handling make it a great pick. Here all the perks, attachments, and equipment you need to push this assault rifle to its peak.

Whether you’re looking to level up every gun to grab those ultra-rare camos or just wanting to give the QBZ 83 a go, then you’ll want to use this loadout. This assault rifle is often overlooked by a lot of players and it’s currently one of the least used guns in the assault rifle category. However, if you’re willing to put in the effort into learning the QBZ, you’ll find that it is a pretty well-round rifle.

This loadout boosts the QBZ 83’s already great speed, but also increases the gun’s accuracy and firepower. If you’re after an AR that can go toe to toe with the game’s SMGs, then look no further. In order to help you get the most out of the QBZ 83, we’ve put together a reliable loadout you can use to get those deadly Scorestreaks.

Best QBZ 83 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Infantry Compensator Barrel: 15.5” Reinforced Heavy

15.5” Reinforced Heavy Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Secondary

1911

Throwables

Stimshot

Semtex

Field Mic

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask

Perk 2: Assassin + Scavenger

Perk 3: Ninja + Ghost

Wildcard

Perk Greed

Due to the QBZ 83 having a very clear default sight, we’ve saved the attachment slot to make a much more comfy build. The Infantry Compensator and Foregrip help control both the gun’s horizontal and vertical recoil. This enables you to remain accurate at medium to long ranges.

Adding to this is the 15.5” Heavy. Not only does this attachment increase the AR’s bullet velocity by a significant 40%, but it also increases the gun’s damage range by 100%. Whether you’re planning to play on the game’s bigger maps or just wanting to increase your kill potential, then the Reinforced Heavy is a must.

Rounding things off at the bottom, is the Airborne Elastic Wrap and Raider Stock. These attachments increase ADS and sprint to fire time, allowing you to aggressively rush your foes without having to worry about sluggish performance.

In terms of equipment, the standard Stimshot, Semtex, and Field Mic have been chosen. These items will keep you on your feet and enable you to get the drop on any potential targets.

This loadout uses Perk Greed, which allows players to take six perks. The combination of Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask will keep you safe from any explosives and noxious gas. These perks are important for most loadouts, but especially hyper-aggressive ones that prefer the run and gun approach to combat.

Meanwhile, Assassin reveals high priority targets and enables you to get the drop on any enemies who are on killstreaks. Scavenger also replenishes the QBZ 83’s ammo from fallen players, so you’ll never have to hunt for another gun when your ammo is low.

Lastly, Ghost and Ninja keep your movements hidden from prying eyes and enable you to go for those sneaky flanks. After all, this loadout favors both close to mid-range firefights, so don’t be afraid to get into the very thick of a fight.

