Best Fennec Warzone loadout: Fennec attachments, perks, more - Dexerto

Best Fennec Warzone loadout: Fennec attachments, perks, more

Published: 2/Feb/2020 13:36 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 13:40

by James Busby
Activision / Infinity Ward

The Fennec may not be the go-to SMG in Warzone, but it can still pump out the damage provided you equip the right attachments. Here is the strongest Fennec loadout you should be using to get a competitive edge. 

The Vector, now known as the Fennec, has been a popular SMG ever since it first graced our screens back in Modern Warfare 2. Packed with a buttery smooth recoil pattern, excellent hip-fire, great mobility, and insanely fast rate of fire – the Fennec is an absolute beast of a gun. In fact, this deadly gun is so lethal that it can tear through multiple enemies in just a blink of an eye. 

While this zippy SMG hasn’t taken the crown away from the MAC-10 and MP5, it can still prove useful when kitted out properly. The Fennec is particularly lethal in close-quarters scenarios, where hyper-aggressive play is rewarded. In order to help you get the most out of the game’s lightning-fast SMG, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to dominate the competition in Warzone. 

Best Fennec loadout for Warzone

Fennec Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
Boost the Fennec’s damage range with this deadly loadout.

Attachments

  • Barrel: ZLR18” Deadfall
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
  • Perk: Sleight of Hand
  • Ammunition: 40 Round Drum Mags

Perks

  • Perk 1: EOD
  • Perk 2: Ghost
  • Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

While Warzone’s Verdansk map may favor long to medium range engagements, you’ll still want to equip a weapon that can give you the edge in those close-quarter firefights. This loadout increases the Fennec’s hip fire, while also giving it a little extra range for when you need that added coverage. 

First up is the ZLR18” Deadfall. This attachment not only bolsters your effective damage range, it also increases your recoil control and bullet velocity, helping with the precision the Fennec needs when going for those all-important body shots and headshots. While this attachment increases your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you consider how woeful the Fennec’s mid-range damage is. 

Fennec
Activision / Infinity Ward
The Fennec was introduced in the Season 4 Update.

The next two attachments are the Merc Foregrip and Stippled Grip Tape, along with the Sleight of Hand perk. Not only will these additions keep the Fennec stable while aiming and hip firing, they will also increase the ADS & sprint to fire speed, improving your reload speed and giving you even greater control when you need to react quickly.

Taking down fully armored players in Warzone can often prove frustrating, but the 40 Round Drum Mags will give you more than enough bullets to shred through many an armored enemy. This attachment is a must for those that want to secure those game-winning squad wipes.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.

Call of Duty

Best DMR Warzone loadout: DMR 14 attachments, perks, more

Published: 2/Feb/2021 12:55 Updated: 2/Feb/2021 12:56

by Alex Garton
Treyarch/Activision

Despite receiving countless nerfs from the developers, the DMR-14 remains one of the best medium-long range weapons to use in Call of Duty: Warzone. However, a few adjustments have been made to the DMR’s meta setup since its release back in December, so let’s check them out.

There’s no denying that the DMR-14 isn’t the weapon it was back at the end of 2020. For a period of time, you couldn’t face anybody in Warzone without them having a DMR or MAC-10 in their hands.

Now in 2021, after the nerfs to the DMR, players are finally using a range of weapons on the battlefield. However, that’s not to say the DMR doesn’t have its place in the meta. The weapon remains incredible in medium-range gunfights and with the right attachments, the gun can even show glimpses of its former glory.

Captain Clutch/Treyarch
The DMR 14 is still considered one of the best weapons in Warzone.

Best DMR 14 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Barrel: 16.3 Titanium Barrel
  • Ammunition: 30 Rnd

Perks

  • Perk 1: EOD
  • Perk 2: Ghost
  • Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

  • Lethal: Grenade
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

In light of the nerfs, there have been two key changes to the meta DMR-14 loadout since its release back in December. The first new addition is the 16.3 Titanium barrel that massively increases the gun’s fire rate. This allows you to rain down bullets on your opponents, leaving them no chance to win a gunfight at medium range.

Next, the Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag has been replaced by the standard 30 Rnd Mag. This simple change is just to avoid the aim down sight speed lost by using the Fast Mag.

Moving onto the optics, the Axial Arms 3x is the perfect scope for the DMR as it thrives at medium range and allows you to land consistent headshots with the weapon. As the DMR is a tactical rifle, two shots to the head will result in a kill and will give your opponent no time to react.

Moving onto the muzzle, the buffs to the Agency Silencer have made it an incredible choice for the DMR. The attachment provides the weapon with increased damage range and as everyone knows, a silencer in Warzone can be a huge game-changer.

Warzone player shooting
Treyarch/Activision
Using the Overkill perk with the DMR will allow you to take a sub-machine gun to make up for the weapon’s lack of short-range ability.

Next, the Field Agent Foregrip helps to control the weapon’s recoil and allows you to lock onto your target. This out of every attachment so far is an absolute must-use as it counters the DMR’s heavy vertical recoil.

Hopefully, that’s set you up with a DMR 14 loadout that’ll help you win more Warzone matches and dominate your opponents. It may not be the DMR of old, but this weapon still certainly packs-a-punch and will always serve you well on Verdansk.