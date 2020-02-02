Best Fennec Warzone loadout: Fennec attachments, perks, more - Dexerto

The Fennec may not be the go-to SMG in Warzone, but it can still pump out the damage provided you equip the right attachments. Here is the strongest Fennec loadout you should be using to get a competitive edge.

The Vector, now known as the Fennec, has been a popular SMG ever since it first graced our screens back in Modern Warfare 2. Packed with a buttery smooth recoil pattern, excellent hip-fire, great mobility, and insanely fast rate of fire – the Fennec is an absolute beast of a gun. In fact, this deadly gun is so lethal that it can tear through multiple enemies in just a blink of an eye.

While this zippy SMG hasn’t taken the crown away from the MAC-10 and MP5, it can still prove useful when kitted out properly. The Fennec is particularly lethal in close-quarters scenarios, where hyper-aggressive play is rewarded. In order to help you get the most out of the game’s lightning-fast SMG, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to dominate the competition in Warzone.

Best Fennec loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Barrel: ZLR18” Deadfall

ZLR18” Deadfall Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Ammunition: 40 Round Drum Mags

Perks

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

While Warzone’s Verdansk map may favor long to medium range engagements, you’ll still want to equip a weapon that can give you the edge in those close-quarter firefights. This loadout increases the Fennec’s hip fire, while also giving it a little extra range for when you need that added coverage.

First up is the ZLR18” Deadfall. This attachment not only bolsters your effective damage range, it also increases your recoil control and bullet velocity, helping with the precision the Fennec needs when going for those all-important body shots and headshots. While this attachment increases your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you consider how woeful the Fennec’s mid-range damage is.

The next two attachments are the Merc Foregrip and Stippled Grip Tape, along with the Sleight of Hand perk. Not only will these additions keep the Fennec stable while aiming and hip firing, they will also increase the ADS & sprint to fire speed, improving your reload speed and giving you even greater control when you need to react quickly.

Taking down fully armored players in Warzone can often prove frustrating, but the 40 Round Drum Mags will give you more than enough bullets to shred through many an armored enemy. This attachment is a must for those that want to secure those game-winning squad wipes.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.