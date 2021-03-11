Best LW3 Tundra Warzone loadout class: Attachments, Setup, Perks - Dexerto

The LW3 Tundra is a medium to long-range sniper rifle in Warzone that excels in the battle royale environment. With the correct attachments, the weapon can be incredibly deadly and help you dominate your opponents.

With so many different sniper rifles in Warzone, it can be difficult to find one that’s effective and fits your own playstyle. For fans of quick scoping and shorter-range sniper duels, the Pelington is a perfect choice.

However, if you’re looking for a weapon that can deliver consistently a long-range with high bullet velocity, the LW3 Tundra is a must-pick. While the weapon certainly isn’t going to thrive in a close-range gunfight, it’s incredible at picking off enemies from afar.

To get the most out of the weapon, you’ll need to run a specific loadout, luckily we’ve got you covered. Without further ado, let’s check out a deadly LW3 Tundra class for Warzone.

Best LW3 Tundra loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 28.2 Tiger Team

28.2 Tiger Team Underbarrel: Patrol Grip

Patrol Grip Ammunition: 7 Rnd Mag

7 Rnd Mag Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Perks

Perk 1: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Secondary

AK47

Equipment

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Lethal: Grenade

For starters, as with any Cold War sniper in Warzone, you need to be running the Wrapped Suppressor in the Muzzle slot. This attachment offers bullet velocity and damage range making it ideal for Tundra’s effectiveness at long-range. On top of this, this Muzzle also suppresses your fire which is key in Warzone to remain undetected.

Next, the 28.5 Tiger Team barrel is ideal for the Tundra as it elevates the weapon’s damage output and allows you to consistently take down enemies in a single shot. Of course, in Warzone this is important as you may only have the chance to fire one bullet when you’re looking to pick an enemy off at range.

Movement in Warzone is a key factor when building a loadout, so running the Patrol Grip attachment will allow you to rotate and move quickly to a different position, giving you an edge over enemy squads.

Finally, you’ll want to round-off this loadout with the 7 Rnd Mag for extra ammo and the SAS Combat Stock that grants increased Aim Walking Movement Speed. These attachments allow you to take out multiple opponents at once and dodge in and out of cover at speed, making you extremely difficult to hit.

Don’t forget to run the Overkill perk so you can use your favorite AR setup alongside the Tundra just in case a skirmish gets messy and you need to clean up a squad.

Hopefully, this guide has provided you with a top-tier LW3 Tundra loadout that’ll help you dominate your Warzone games and pick-off your enemies at long-range.