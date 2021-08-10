Best Modern Warfare MP5 Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The Modern Warfare MP5 has made a resurgence in Warzone Season 4, becoming a top-tier SMG in the meta. However, it’s key you run the correct attachments and build to get the most out of the weapon.

Warzone Season 4 is well underway and although the overall meta has been established with the Krig 6 and the Kar98k on top, there’s still a variety of SMGs that are perfect for those with an aggressive playstyle.

While the MAC-10 remains the go-to SMG for the majority of Warzone players, the Modern Warfare MP5 has become an option for those who prefer mobility over raw fire rate.

However, to get the most out of the weapon, it’s key you run the attachments that push the gun to its limits and give you the best opportunity to dominate your opponents.

Best Modern Warfare MP5 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Stock: FTAC Collapsible

FTAC Collapsible Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum

Perks

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

First of all, it’s key you equip the Monolithic Integral Suppressor in the barrel slot for the huge boost in bullet velocity. On top of this, the attachment provides sound d suppression which is key when attempting to remain undetected on Verdansk.

Next, ensure you’re running the Merc Foregrip to bolster the gun’s recoil and allow you to track targets in medium-range gunfights.

After that, utilize the FTAC Collapsible Stock for a reduction in ADS time and the Sleight of Hand perk so you’re always able to reload in the middle of heated skirmishes.

Finally, round of the setup with the 45 Rnd mag so you never run out of bullets when attempting to finish off a target.

How to unlock the Modern Warfare MP5 in Warzone

Luckily, unlocking the Modern Warfare MP5 in Warzone is incredibly easy and should only take you a handful of matches.

Instead of completing a difficult objective, players simply have to reach level 12 in either Warzone or Modern Warfare to unlock the lethal SMG.

So, there you have it, that’s the best MP5 loadout in Warzone’s current meta. Don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty homepage for all the latest news, guides, and leaks.