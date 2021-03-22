Best AK74u Warzone loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks - Dexerto

The AK-74u has been a reliable and effective choice in Warzone since its release in Season One. The weapon rewards aggressive players who are looking to push enemies at all times, let’s check out a loadout that fits this playstyle.

Season 2 of Warzone has arrived and it’s provided the community with a wealth of new content. Despite this, it’s difficult for players to figure out which weapons to use in the current meta and what attachments fit best on each gun.

Well, if you’re looking for a reliable sub-machine gun that packs-a-punch and can dominate your Warzone games, look no further than the AK-74u. Without further ado, let’s check out the best class for this weapon in Season 2.

Best AK74u loadout in Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 10.3″ Task Force

10.3″ Task Force Laser: Steady Aim Laser

Steady Aim Laser Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: 40 Rnd Drum

Perks

E.O.D

Amped

Overkill

Equipment

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Lethal: Grenade

This loadout is all about maximizing the AK-74u’s already impressive accuracy and range (as far as SMGs are concerned), ensuring it is perfectly viable in close quarters firefights within Warzone.

For starters, the GRU Suppressor is the perfect muzzle for your AK-74u as it silences the weapon and improves the gun’s overall damage range.

Of course, for the barrel, you’ll want to equip the 10.3″ Task Force to boost the weapon’s damage, effective range, and bullet velocity. This is the attachment that really gives the gun its punch so don’t forget to add it!

For overall recoil control, the Spetsnaz Grip is a great choice as it allows you to lock onto targets at close-range and hit every single bullet.

Finally, the addition of the Steady Aim Laser provides the weapon with incredible hip-fire accuracy and the 40 Rnd drum allows you to wipe out multiple enemies without reloading.

There’s no doubt this class will absolutely tear apart your enemies in Warzone so give it a try for yourself. Remember, use the class aggressively, that’s exactly what it’s designed for!

If you think you’ve got a better loadout for the AK-74u, let us know over at @DexertoIntel!