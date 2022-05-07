Best UGR Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The UGR SMG is the newest addition to Warzone and it’s already making some waves. If you’re itching to try the gun out for yourself, we’ve got the best loadout compiled right here for you. From the best attachments to all the right perks, this is everything you need to know before dropping into the fight.

Warzone’s SMG meta has been stale for a while now. Raven Software took a shot at changing things up with the Season 3 Classified Arms update, but even nerfs to the MP40 and Owen Gun was not enough to crown a new king of the hill.

It seemed like things were destined to stay that way at least until the Season 3 Reloaded update arrives this summer, but then the UGR hit the scene and has the potential to shake things up a bit.

If you want to pick up the gun and make a determination for yourself, this setup is an excellent place to begin.

Best UGR Warzone loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 14.5″ Liberator

14.5″ Liberator Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine: Flechette Rounds

The Bruiser Grip has become the go-to option for most SMGs and the UGR is no different. Combined with the KGB Skeletal Stock, the added shot of movement speed keeps you light on your feet and maximizes the gun’s natural mobility stats.

The 14.5″ Liberator and Explosive Flechette rounds also synergize to make this high power sub a threat at all distances.

The extra damage range from the rounds paired with the bullet velocity of the barrel means enemies will have a hard time getting away from your hail of bullets no matter how far away they are.

Best UGR Warzone Class

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

This setup has been a staple for much of the game’s lifespan, but that’s because it’s just that effective.

E.O.D keeps you protected from throwables and other explosives, which as a run-and-gun setup, is a necessary feature. A well-placed claymore or mine will put a real damper on your gameplay if you’re not running this perk.

Ghost and Amped also work hand in hand to keep your game speed up. By keeping you off the radar, Ghost gives you the ability to run directly at opposing squads without worrying about if they’re hiding in a building waiting for you to come in.

The weapon-swap speed of Amped means you’ll be able to get quick damage with the UGR and switch to your secondary in a flash to finish off any survivors.

Finally, the Semtex will help you clear out any rooms with multiple people or knock stubborn players off of headglitches, and Stim will give you a safe way to get back to cover after each fight.

How unlock the UGR in Warzone

The UGR is unlocked by scoring kills against a player who has been revealed by Spy Plane, UAV, or Field Mic in 15 different matches.

Plunder is by far the easiest way to knock this out in Warzone. All you have to do is play long enough to get a UAV and then hunt down a kill.

After you get the elimination, just back out to the main menu and repeat the process.

If that’s too much work, you could always boot up Black Ops Cold War and complete the challenge over there.

Alternative to the UGR in Warzone

If something about the UGR isn’t working for you but you’re looking for something similar, Cold War’s Bullfrog lines up very similarly.

Both of them have high natural damage stats with easy-to-control recoil, making them a pretty compatible gameplay experience.

We’ve got a loadout guide for it here that should make the switch even easier to manage overall.

The UGR might not break through the meta barrier right away but it does seem to have promise in the early days of its release.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.