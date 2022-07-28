Best Vargo-S Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

Jessica Filby . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

The new Vargo-S is accurate and great for long-ranged combat. We’ve got the strongest attachments and Perks for the Vargo-S to get you that swift Warzone Victory.

As one of the more recent additions to Season 4 of Warzone and Vanguard, the Vargo-S is a fantastically accurate AR that lovers of the Vargo-52 will adore. Thanks to the new update, it’s quickly established itself as a unique Assault Rifle that is great when used correctly.

Focusing more on long to medium-range combat, the Vargo-S is one of the most accurate Assault Rifles currently in the game. However, it can only be accurate and powerful in the right hands and with the correct loadout. Here’s a rundown on everything you need to make the best Vargo-S Warzone loadout.

Contents

Best Vargo-S Warzone loadout

Activision Find the best loadout for this weapon and you’ll be one step closer to a Warzone Victory.

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Mirzoyan 414mm Custom

Mirzoyan 414mm Custom Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gabrielyan LP 33

Gabrielyan LP 33 Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Drums

6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Drums Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

When building the best Vargo-S Warzone loadout you need to be focusing on the accuracy and range. This is not the best gun for close-quarters and works best as an aid for a Sniper or for long to medium-ranged shots.

The Mercury Silencer is the staple for Warzones Assault Rifles. It’s stealthy enough while still allowing you to pack enough of a punch to down the enemy quickly and safely.

When it comes to needing good ADS speed and stability, the Mirzoyan 414 Custom is the best Barrel to go for. This gun thrives on accuracy so increasing that will only aid you in your battle.

The Slate Reflector optic is an ideal scope for an Assault Rifle like this one. It may not have the best zoom in the world but it’s one of the few optics with no negative effects.

As for the Gabrielyan LP 33 stock, this will again increase stability and control when firing, allowing each shot to count.

The Carver Foregrip underbarrel is the easiest and most effective underbarrel you can get for the weapon while it’s at low levels.

The Magazine needs to be filled with power, and enough bullets to take down a whole team without needing to reload. This is why the pairing of Lengthened and a 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Drum works so well.

The last true attachment is the Taped Grip which increases stability and movement speed, something that’s vital for a game like Warzone.

When it comes to weapon Perks, Hardscope and Fully Loaded are perfect. They increase the accuracy and give you a little bonus to ammo.

Best Vargo-S Warzone setup (Perks & Equipment)

Activision Pick the best Perks and Equipment to perfectly compliment the Vargo-S.

Perk 1: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: Marco 5

Marco 5 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

The Perks are perfect for pretty much any loadout you choose to have. E.O.D, Overkill, and Amped are the standard and give you the speed and power you need as well as another option if you find yourself in close-quarter fights.

When looking into the long-ranged preferences of the Vargo-S, it’s important to have an SMG that can do similar damage with a bit more variety. This is where the deadly Marco 5 come in.

As for the Lethal and Tactical equipment, there’s nothing better than the Frag Grenade and Stims combo. After all, cooking up a Frag grenade when you need to storm a room full of people is a perfect entrance and could quickly give you the advantage you need.

As for stims, having extra health regen when you need it is never a bad thing. It’s quite literally a lifesaver and will let you stay in that fast-paced battle a little longer.

How to unlock the Vargo-S in Warzone

Activision Pick up the Seven Voyages bundle for 1,200 CoD points and the Vargo-S will be yours.

Thankfully, there are three different ways you can unlock the Vargo-S in Warzone. There is a different way for everyone so if you don’t fancy spending money or playing a specific game mode, fear not because you can still get this awesome Assault Rifle.

The first, and quickest way to unlock the Vargo-S in Warzone is to pick up the Seven Voyages bundle for 1,200 CoD points. This will unlock the blueprint as well as some stickers and a calling card.

Alternatively, you will need to get 15 close-range kills or kill 20 or more Zombies without being hit 50 times. This may be a little time-consuming but is much cheaper than the bundle.

Alternatives to the Vargo-S Warzone loadout

If the long-ranged accuracy Assault Rifle is not what you want from a weapon then it’s worth looking for a more powerful style.

We recommend the mid-range powerhouse that is the NZ-41. It’s got power, speed and will shred through the enemy when you need it to.

That’s the best loadout for the Vargo-S currently. While it may be the strongest build now, it could change with new updates so be sure to check regularly as we’ll keep this updated regularly. For now, why not take a look at some other great Warzone loadouts:

