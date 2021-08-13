Best Warzone TEC 9 SMG class loadout: Attachments, perks, setup

The TEC 9 is Warzone’s newest submachine gun that has been added with Season 5. Here are the best attachments and loadout to use while running around Verdansk.

Warzone’s Season 5 update is finally live and players can now get their hands on all the new content. This includes new POIs, weapons, and even a revamped Gulag.

One of the main focuses from this update is the new weapons that have been added to Warzone. The TEC 9 is a popular weapon that is finally making its CoD debut.

As an SMG, this gun is meant to get up close and personal with people, but unlike traditional SMGs this defaults to semi-automatic. However, there are attachments that could make this weapon one of Warzone’s most dominant guns.

Best TEC 9 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Full Auto Repeater

Full Auto Repeater Barrel: 4.9” Task Force

4.9” Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Ammunition: STANAG 48 Rnd

What Makes the TEC 9 special is the fact that you can swap out muzzles to change this from a burst to fully automatic. The Full Auto Repeater muzzle is definitely the way to go as it allows the gun to become an auto SMG and deadly up close.

Next up, you’ll want to run the 4.9” Task Force barrel because this will give the SMG a greater damage range. Also this barrel helps get the TTK up and be able to compete with other weapons in this class.

Pairing up the Tiger Team Spotlight laser and the Raider Stock helps because they both increase the movement speed while holding the gun and the ADS movement speed. Also, this will increase your spring to fire time which is really important for submachine guns.

Finally, when using the full auto muzzle you’ll want the STANAG 48 Rnd because this is the biggest mag that the gun can use and it gives enough bullets for a full team wipe.

Best TEC 9 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Tempered

Tempered Perk 3: Combat Scout

Combat Scout Secondary: Kar98k

Kar98k Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Heartbreak Sensor

This TEC 9 is meant to get up close and personal with players so there’s no need to have another weapon. However, we still recommend picking one up off your enemies.

The perks you want are a bit different with Season 5. You’ll still want to run E.O.D. but two new perks were introduced to Warzone so definitely give these a go before they are nerfed. Tempered allows you to use fewer armor plates and Combat Scout is basically wall hacks for players.

For equipment, a Throwing Knife will help finish off downed enemies so you do not need to waste bullets. Also, the Heartbeat Sensor will allow you to see if players are close by and let you know when a fight could break out.

How to unlock the TEC 9 in Warzone

To unlock the TEC 9 all you need to do is play the game. The weapon is unlocked when reaching the free Tier 31 in the Battle Pass.

However, players can also unlock the weapons by purchasing a weapon bundle when it appears in the store. This can give players access faster, but you’ll still need to level it up yourself to modify the attachments.

Alternative to the TEC 9 loadout

If you don’t want to grind out for the new TEC 9 then you’ll probably want to give the OTs 9 or CX-9 a try. These weapons should play very similar to the TEC 9 with the fire rate and damage range.

Also, with season 5 the devs announced they would be nerfing the LC10 so for now you might want to stay away from that gun.

