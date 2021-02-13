Best Oden loadouts for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

The Oden isn’t the most popular gun with the Call of Duty community, but it does have some interesting potential and can be worth a try. With the right attachments, the high-recoil, high-damage assault rifle can be turned into a bit of a juggernaut across Warzone and Modern Warfare.

While the Warzone meta changes with practically every patch and weapon update, the Oden has always remained toward the bottom of people’s rankings. This high-power assault rifle may be able to dish out some dizzying damage numbers, but its slow rate of fire and nightmarish recoil make it a risk in most firefights.

As a result, many Call of Duty players simply avoid using this assault rifle altogether – instead opting for more reliable rifles like the M4A1, Kilo 141, Grau and CR-56 AMAX. Still, if you’re missing the damage profiles of the DMR 14 and MK9 Bruen, or even if you want something a little bulkier than the AMAX, the Oden might be worth a look as your primary AR.

Best Oden loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor

Colossus Suppressor Barrel: Oden Factory 810mm

Oden Factory 810mm Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 25 Round Mags

As one of the game’s least popular guns, there are various ways you can take your Oden loadout depending on your personal preferences and mode type. But, no matter what playlist you choose, the Colossus Suppressor and Oden Factory 810mm are absolute necessities at Muzzle and Barrel as they each help turn this thing into a beast at longer ranges with bonuses to recoil, damage range and bullet velocity.

Interestingly, the VLK 3.0x Optic not only gives you a better zoom from range, but also gives you some advantages to recoil control — making it a perfect complement to the Muzzle and Barrel. As you may have guessed, the Commando Foregrip follows suit, with maximum recoil control to help the gun feel steadier from distance.

Finally, you can run the 25-Round or 30-Round Mags to help handle multiple enemies at once. Like the DMR, the Oden has a slower rate of fire, but a lot of damage per bullet so it doesn’t take too much ammunition to get a knock—especially if you’re hitting the head or upper torso. Go ahead and pair it with a nasty SMG like the MAC-10 to eat enemies up at close ranges.

Best Oden loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor

Colossus Suppressor Barrel: Oden Factory 810mm

Oden Factory 810mm Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Corp Combat Holo Sight Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

For the multiplayer loadout, you can get a little funky. Since fights are likely to be in closer ranges, players can sacrifice some recoil control for quicker aim-down-sight times and mobility. The Tac Laser gives a huge boost to ADS, while the Corp Combat Holo Sight and Merc Foregrip both offer similar advantages to the Warzone class’s VLK and Commando, without as many downsides to speed.

Since multiplayer is so much more fast-paced, you don’t need to worry about encumbering your class with a big magazine either—which is why you can afford to equip the Tac Laser. Still, if you want to get even spicier with your class, feel free to remove the Tac Laser for something like Rubberized Grip Tape or a Stock.

Ultimately, the Oden is an interesting option if you want to try something new after months of singular metas. Compared to the game’s other assault rifles, these Oden classes typically outperform time-to-kill in ranges between 30 to 80. The AMAX is very comparable in terms of damage and the M4A1 is deadlier at close range, but the Grau and Kilo basically can’t compete (if you can control recoil).

Like the DMR (and, to some extent, the AMAX), recoil is the name of the game and this gun’s potential depends entirely on your control. If you want, you can even shoot it semi-auto for added accuracy, as that isn’t even much slower than the gun’s automatic shots.