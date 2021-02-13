Logo
Call of Duty

Best Oden loadouts for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare

Published: 13/Feb/2021 22:00 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 23:15

by Theo Salaun
oden best warzone loadout
Infinity Ward

Share

Modern Warfare Warzone

The Oden isn’t the most popular gun with the Call of Duty community, but it does have some interesting potential and can be worth a try. With the right attachments, the high-recoil, high-damage assault rifle can be turned into a bit of a juggernaut across Warzone and Modern Warfare.

While the Warzone meta changes with practically every patch and weapon update, the Oden has always remained toward the bottom of people’s rankings. This high-power assault rifle may be able to dish out some dizzying damage numbers, but its slow rate of fire and nightmarish recoil make it a risk in most firefights.

As a result, many Call of Duty players simply avoid using this assault rifle altogether – instead opting for more reliable rifles like the M4A1, Kilo 141Grau and CR-56 AMAX. Still, if you’re missing the damage profiles of the DMR 14 and MK9 Bruen, or even if you want something a little bulkier than the AMAX, the Oden might be worth a look as your primary AR.

Best Oden loadout for Warzone

oden warzone loadout
Infinity Ward
This Oden loadout is perfect for ranged decimation in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor
  • Barrel: Oden Factory 810mm
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 25 Round Mags

As one of the game’s least popular guns, there are various ways you can take your Oden loadout depending on your personal preferences and mode type. But, no matter what playlist you choose, the Colossus Suppressor and Oden Factory 810mm are absolute necessities at Muzzle and Barrel as they each help turn this thing into a beast at longer ranges with bonuses to recoil, damage range and bullet velocity. 

Interestingly, the VLK 3.0x Optic not only gives you a better zoom from range, but also gives you some advantages to recoil control — making it a perfect complement to the Muzzle and Barrel. As you may have guessed, the Commando Foregrip follows suit, with maximum recoil control to help the gun feel steadier from distance.

Finally, you can run the 25-Round or 30-Round Mags to help handle multiple enemies at once. Like the DMR, the Oden has a slower rate of fire, but a lot of damage per bullet so it doesn’t take too much ammunition to get a knock—especially if you’re hitting the head or upper torso.  Go ahead and pair it with a nasty SMG like the MAC-10 to eat enemies up at close ranges.

Best Oden loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

oden multiplayer
Infinity Ward
This Oden loadout is a little quicker and slicker for some high-damage MP gameplay.
  • Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor
  • Barrel: Oden Factory 810mm
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

For the multiplayer loadout, you can get a little funky. Since fights are likely to be in closer ranges, players can sacrifice some recoil control for quicker aim-down-sight times and mobility. The Tac Laser gives a huge boost to ADS, while the Corp Combat Holo Sight and Merc Foregrip both offer similar advantages to the Warzone class’s VLK and Commando, without as many downsides to speed.

Since multiplayer is so much more fast-paced, you don’t need to worry about encumbering your class with a big magazine either—which is why you can afford to equip the Tac Laser. Still, if you want to get even spicier with your class, feel free to remove the Tac Laser for something like Rubberized Grip Tape or a Stock.

Ultimately, the Oden is an interesting option if you want to try something new after months of singular metas. Compared to the game’s other assault rifles, these Oden classes typically outperform time-to-kill in ranges between 30 to 80. The AMAX is very comparable in terms of damage and the M4A1 is deadlier at close range, but the Grau and Kilo basically can’t compete (if you can control recoil).

Like the DMR (and, to some extent, the AMAX), recoil is the name of the game and this gun’s potential depends entirely on your control. If you want, you can even shoot it semi-auto for added accuracy, as that isn’t even much slower than the gun’s automatic shots.

Call of Duty

New Warzone Season 2 teaser adds lightning storms over Verdansk

Published: 13/Feb/2021 20:06 Updated: 13/Feb/2021 21:01

by Julian Young
Activision

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 2

In another apparent teaser for Season 2 of Warzone, players spotted a lightning storm looming over Verdansk and shared footage of the strange phenomenon that is overtaking the map.

With Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 winding down, players have already set their sights on what Activision and Raven have planned for Season 2. Season 1’s battle pass is scheduled to end on February 24, and players are assuming the game’s next season will kick off shortly after.

In the lead-up to Black Ops Cold War’s release in November 2020, Activision started rolling out teasers for the new game inside Warzone. Similarly, on February 11, players noticed a strange new machine in Verdansk’s hospital, which appeared to be the first in-game teaser for Season 2.

Now, it seems that players in Warzone have spotted another potential teaser for next season. In a clip shared to Reddit, one player showed off footage of a lightning storm looming in the air above the original Warzone map.

Call of Duty Warzone Zombies Season 2 Teaser
Twitter / ProRebornYT
On February 11, the first in-game teaser for the next season of Warzone appeared in the hospital.

The short clip shared by ‘u/SavageSesh’ shows the player looking out across Verdansk, then seeing three lightning bolt shoot down from clouds hanging over the map. “Has anyone else noticed the lightning on Warzone? Anyone know what it means?” they asked.

Other players speculated in the comments that the lightning strikes were another part of the Season 2 teaser lineup, with one user spelling out the connection between the two: “If I recall, there’s supposed to be some kind of Season 2 event [in-game teaser].”

Some players thought the lightning could simply be a visual glitch. “Probably another bug,” one user replied. Others joked that the spectacle was related to the game’s hacking issues. “Storms of glitches and hackers,” read one reply, with another saying “Season 2 of bugs and glitches incoming.”

Has anyone else noticed the lightning on Warzone? Anyone know what it means? from CODWarzone

Some users wanted to know where they could find the teaser, and one asked “Where on the map is this? Looks cool.” A second player responded “It’s outside the fire station at the top of the dam, looking towards the airport,” so it looks like you should head that way if you want to check this out for yourself.

Leading up to the Black Ops Cold War/Warzone live event, the official Call of Duty Twitter account announced a specific date and time for players to be present in-game, so it’s likely another announcement will occur before any major teasers are revealed.

It has yet to been seen whether or not the lightning is a teaser, glitch, or some other random occurrence. Players should keep their eyes peeled for the lightning storm when they jump into Verdansk, and we will keep you updated on any new Season 2 teasers or live events.