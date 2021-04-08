Best ZRG 20mm sniper Warzone loadout: class attachments, perks & more - Dexerto

The new ZRG 20mm is already being heralded as one of the stronger sniper rifles in Warzone, so here’s how you need to set it up to take full advantage of the weapon.

The ZRG sniper has arrived in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and many top players are testing it out to see how well it fits into the meta.

It’s relatively easy to unlock — you just need to hit two longshots in 10 different matches with snipers — and this can be done in either Cold War or Warzone.

Once you’ve got it unlocked, you’ll want to get it leveled up and build the rifle out with the best attachments. While there are a number of solid options, here’s how we set up ours.

ZRG 20mm sniper loadout in Warzone

It’s not clear yet whether the ZRG can become more popular than the likes of the Kar98k or HDR in Warzone, but it’s well worth trying out.

Here’s the loadout we recommend using on the weapon:

Muzzle: Agency Moderator

Agency Moderator Barrel: 43.9” Combat Recon

43.9” Combat Recon Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Ammunition: 5 Rnd

5 Rnd Rear Grip: Speed Tape

In terms of Perks, stick with the usual: EOD, Overkill, and Amped/Shrapnel. Pair this with a top FFAR loadout and you’ll be laughing.

Of course, this could change over the course of the game’s lifecycle, with varying weapon buffs and attachments.

You could swap out the Bruiser Grip for a Bipod or Front Grip, or alternatively, go without an Underbarrel and pick up a different Optic. That all comes down to personal preference.

So, do we expect the ZRG to dominate the meta in Verdansk? Probably not. But if you’re a keen sniper, you’ll definitely want to give this class a try.