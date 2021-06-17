Best Warzone C58 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The C58 is the latest Assault Rifle to be added to Warzone, so find out which attachments you should be using in order to dominate the competition in the Season 4 update.

Warzone’s Season 4 update is finally here and it has brought with it three new guns, Gulag changes, and a new POI. There’s certainly plenty of exciting content for players to get their hands on, but just like every update, it’s the weapons that have the biggest impact.

Whether you’re looking to try out the C58 Assault Rifle or wish to simply kit it out with the best attachments, then you’ll want to use the best loadout possible.

While it’s still early days, it certainly looks like the C58 is capable of delivering some pretty potent damage. Despite having a slower fire rate, this deadly AR offers great handling and TTK across close to mid ranges. With the AMAX headlining the Season 4 weapon nerfs, many AR aficionados will be looking for a worthy replacement. Well, fortunately, the C58 could well end up being that gun.

How to unlock the C58 in Warzone

If you want to add the C58 to your collection in Season 4, then you’ll definitely want to know how to unlock it.

To unlock the C58 in Warzone and Cold War, players must reach Tier 31 of the Season Four Battle Pass. Once you’ve reached this level, you’ll be able to use the C58 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War lobbies.

Like previous seasons, the Battle Pass weapons can also be obtained by purchasing new weapon bundles. This is particularly useful if you don’t have time to grind through the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Best C58 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.5” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Ammunition: STANAG 55 Rnd

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Like most Cold War Assault Rifles, the best C58 build will look familiar to those that have utilized the likes of the XM4 and Krig 6. In fact, if you ever used either of these guns you’ll know what just to expect.

The Agency Suppressor and 18.6” Task Force barrel are integral to most Cold War ARs, especially the C58. These powerful attachments increase the gun’s effective damage range, bullet velocity, vertical recoil control, and even suppress your shots.

Unlike the AMAX, the C58 has very minimal recoil, and can effortlessly beam foes without the need to wrestle for control. In fact, when kitted out with the above attachments, this AR barely moves at all.

While both the muzzle and barrel are the best options when it comes to increasing the C58’s DPS, we recommend utilizing the Serpent Wrap grip. This will help remove the sluggish ADS speed and enable you to effortlessly beams opponents with the Axial Arms 3x.

Rounding off the loadout is the STANAG 55 Rnd magazine – an absolute must for those that wish to get those all-important squad wipes.

Best C58 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: MAC-10

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Our C58 class utilizes all the standard meta Warzone perks. Both EOD and Amped keep you safe from any explosive blasts, while also giving increased speed when swapping to your secondary weapon.

Despite the C58’s high damage at close range, you’ll still want to switch to a fast-firing secondary. Fortunately, Overkill enables you to bring the lightning-fast MAC-10 SMG.

Once you’ve secured your core loadout, we recommend grabbing Ghost as soon as you can. This will keep you hidden from any prying eyes and help to increase your survivability in Verdansk.

Lastly, both the Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor will give you the tools needed to track down nearby enemies and deliver explosive kills with Semtex.

Alternative to the C58 loadout

Another gun that has been creeping into content is none other than the AK-47. Not only have the recent Cold War weapon buffs given it even more power, but its methodical fire rate and high damage are similar to that of the C58.

The only kicker here is that the AK-47 does have a much higher recoil pattern. However, if you can control this beast, then you’ll have an AR that can dish out some dizzying damage numbers.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Black Ops Cold War news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.