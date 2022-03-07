Best Vargo 52 Warzone class loadout: Setup, Attachments, Perks

The Vargo 52 Cold War AR arrived in Warzone on March 4 and the community is already praising the weapon for its power at long range, but which loadout maximizes the gun’s strengths?

When it comes to adding new weapons, the Warzone community usually expects them to arrive during significant updates which often come in the form of new seasons.

So, with Season 2 bringing the Whitley LMG and KG M40, players certainly weren’t expecting Treyarch to drop a surprise update for Cold War on March 4, 2022.

This patch even included a new AR in the form of the Vargo 52, a powerful gun that excels in medium to long-range gunfights.

Advertisement

However, as with every weapon in Warzone, you’ll need to run the best loadout to get the most out of the Vargo 52, and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best Vargo 52 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Supressor

GRU Supressor Barrel: 18.6″ Task Force

18.6″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

First of all, you’ll want to equip the GRU Suppressor and the 18.6″ Task Force Barrel to increase the Vargo’s effective damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. These attachments are extremely important and will allow you to constantly beam down enemies at long range.

After that, make sure to utilize the Axial Arms 3x optic so you have a clear and pinpoint view of enemies from a distance, giving you the chance to hit as many shots as possible.

Advertisement

Finally, round off the loadout with the Spetsnaz Grip to bolster the Vargo’s recoil control and the Spetsnaz 60 Rnd mag so you can take out multiple enemies without having to reload.

Keep in mind, if you’re taking the gun into Solos or Rebirth, it may be worth going for a mag with a lower bullet count, so adjust the attachment to fit your needs.

Best Vargo 52 setup (Perks & Equipment)

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

When it comes to perks, our loadout runs the standard meta choices with EOD protecting you from explosive blasts, and Amped increasing your weapon swap speeds during intense gunfights.

While you can run Ghost with this loadout, we recommend taking Overkill so you can run the Vargo with your favorite SMG. This will allow you to take on enemies at close-range, giving you a versatile and powerful setup.

Advertisement

Finally, round off the loadout with a Semtex to clear our stationary opponents and the Stim for a boost of health when you need it most.

How to unlock the Vargo 52 in Warzone

As the Vargo 52 isn’t part of a battle pass, unlocking it is slightly more difficult and may take players more time than most guns.

Read More: Warzone players left baffled after recent update massively buffs vehicle health

To unlock the Vargo, you’ll need to deal 1000 damage in 15 different completed matches using assault rifles.

We recommend completing this task in multiplayer, but if Warzone is the only game you have, it may take a little more time.

Alternative Vargo 52 Warzone loadout

If the Vargo 52 doesn’t fit your playstyle, it may be worth checking out the most popular AR in the entire game at the moment: the Cooper Carbine.

Advertisement

This incredibly strong Vanguard weapon packs a punch at long range and is perfect for beaming down enemies from afar. With the correct attachments, the gun has minimal recoil making it pinpoint accurate.

So, if you want to try out the Cooper Carbine in-game for yourself, consider checking out our dedicated loadout for the weapon.

That rounds off our Vargo 52 loadout guide for Call of Duty: Warzone. Don’t forget to adjust any attachments based on your preference, as it’s all about experimenting until you find a build for you.