Best LAPA Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The new LAPA SMG has arrived in Warzone, giving players another lethal close-quarter weapon to use, but what loadout maximizes the gun’s damage?

The Haunting of Verdansk kicked off in Warzone on October 19, officially marking the beginning of the spooky season and introducing a variety of new content to the game.

While players are enjoying the scary additions that have arrived with the Halloween event, it’s the new LAPA SMG that’s getting the most attention from the community.

This versatile SMG is capable of performing at close-quarters as well medium-range, making it slightly different from the MAC-10 and PPSh.

However, in order to get the most out of the weapon, you’ll need a top-tier loadout and luckily, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

Best LAPA loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Ammunition: Salvo 45 Round Fast Mag

Salvo 45 Round Fast Mag Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Stock: SAS Combat Stock

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Agency Suppressor for increased bullet velocity, effective damage range, and vertical recoil control. Not only that, but the attachment will keep your gunfire off the radar, which is incredibly important in Warzone when attempting to keep your position concealed.

After that, pick up the SAS Combat Stock to boost the overall mobility of the weapon and utilize the Salvo 45 Round Fast Mag so you can spend less time reloading, and more time taking out your opponents.

Next, use the Tiger Team Spotlight to increase your mobility even further and boost your aim walking movement speed. This will allow you to pursue retreating enemies and push posted-up squads aggressively.

Finally, round off the loadout with the Microflex LED optic attachment, as hitting multiplier damage with LAPA is absolutely key. The new SMG deals massive headshot and neck shot damage but falls off when it comes to the body, so it’s important you’re always aiming in exactly the right place.

Best LAPA setup (Perks & equipment)

Perks and Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: Kar98k

Kar98k Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

When it comes to perks, you’ll want to run Amped to decrease your weapon swap speed and E.O.D to decrease the amount of damage you take from non-killstreak explosives.

Finally, it’s important you run the Overkill perk as the LAPA SMG will struggle to take out enemies at long range, so running the Kar98k will allow you to weaken enemies before an aggressive push with your squad.

Round off the equipment with a standard Grenade to flush camping opponents out of buildings, and the Heartbeat Sensor to track any opponents not using Ghost.

How to unlock the LAPA in Warzone

If you’re looking to unlock the LAPA, you’re going to have to complete all of the Halloween challenges in either Warzone or Black Ops Cold War.

You can check out the full list of these challenges in our dedicated guide, and luckily they shouldn’t take very long to complete.

Alternatively, if you’d prefer to skip the objectives, you can purchase the weapon blueprint from the in-game store.

Alternative LAPA Warzone loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative loadout to the LAPA SMG, check out our PPSh setup, which is perfect for any hyper-aggressive players who enjoy pushing enemy squads.

With a huge amount of mobility and lethal damage potential at close range, there are very guns that will outmatch this weapon in a high-pressure situation.

Just make sure you’re landing your shots and attempting to weaken your opponents before closing in on their position, this will increase your chances of winning the gunfight.

