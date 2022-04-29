Best Gorenko Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

Thanks to Call of Duty: Warzone’s ever-changing meta, the Gorenko Sniper Rifle has come back into the fold in Season 3. So here’s our best Gorenko loadout with the perfect class setup.

Since its introduction in Season 1, the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle has been overshadowed by the Kar98k and Swiss K31 — like every other Sniper Rifle in Warzone. However, the times are a-changing as Season 3 has nerfed the two popular Sniper Rifles, leaving the meta wide open.

Several obvious candidates have come to the fore, one of them being the Gorenko. As an Anti-Tank rifle, there’s no questioning the weapon’s stopping power and overall damage capabilities. To make it even more accurate and consistent, we’ve put together this top loadout for it.

Best Gorenko Warzone loadout: Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: 420mm Empress

420mm Empress Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x

1913 Variable 4-8x Stock: Marksman Stock

Marksman Stock Underbarrel: GF-59 Flashlight

GF-59 Flashlight Magazine: 13mm AM 7 Round Mags

13mm AM 7 Round Mags Ammunition: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk: Focus

Focus Perk 2: Fully Loaded

To make the Gorenko as good as it can be in Warzone, we’ve started off with the Mercury Silencer as it offers much-needed suppression, and the 420mm Empress barrel improves the gun’s ADS and overall speed characteristics.

The 1913 Variable 4-8x optic is perfect for controlling our zoom, whereas the Marksman Stock and GF-59 Flashlight are instrumental as they help the gun’s accuracy and speed, and help to reveal enemies ahead of you much more clearly.

We like the 13mm AM 7 Round Mags as they give us enough in the clip in case we need reserves, the FMJ Rounds are essential for that extra stopping power, and the Leather Grip gives a massive boost to ADS which is critical if you spot an enemy in Caldera and you want to get your shots in quicker.

To round off this Gorenko loadout, we’re really feeling Focus for the first Perk as if we do get hit and we’re still aiming, we can lock on quickly enough to end the battle there and then. For Perk 2, Fully Loaded is an easy one as we don’t want to run out of ammo.

Best Gorenko Warzone Class: Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: MP40

MP40 Lethal: Thermite

Thermite Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

You would be surprised how many players are still using Cold-Blooded in Warzone, so we recommend the Perk because if an enemy sniper has Combat Recon then they’ll know your whereabouts if they hit you.

For the Perk 2 slot, Overkill allows us to run around with an MP40 for increased mobility and better combat efficiency in a close-range encounter. Amped makes it so that if we do need to switch to our MP40 ASAP we can do so.

In terms of Equipment, we recommend you sport some Thermite to sniff out hiding enemies and even kill them if you stick them with one, and the Heartbeat Sensor is still a tried and tested piece of equipment.

How to unlock the Gorenko in Warzone

Originally an unlock for owners of the Season 1 Battle Pass, Warzone players can now unlock the gun by doing the following: “Using Sniper Rifles, get 10 single-shot eliminations in 15 different completed matches.”

Bear in mind you MUST complete the match and see it through to its completion for the kills to count. Once you’ve satisfied the criteria the gun will be yours and you can use the Gorenko to your heart’s content.

Alternative to the Gorenko Warzone loadout

Not happy with the Gorenko? That’s not a problem. We would also highly recommend giving the ZRG 20mm or HDR a go in CoD Warzone.

Other Sniper Rifles have been given a new lease of life thanks to Warzone Season 3, so either of these might serve you well.

