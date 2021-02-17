Logo
Best KSP 45 loadout for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:04 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 10:06

by James Busby
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War is certainly no stranger to burst fire weapons, particularly those of the assault rifle kind. However, there is also one SMG that shares this firing pattern. Here are all the attachments you should be using to unleash the KSP 45’s full potential.

The KSP 45 may not be your go-to SMG in Black Ops Cold War, especially when the likes of the MP5 and MAC-10 dominate the category. However, despite being a three-round burst weapon, the KSP 45 offers great damage and decent range. Only one burst is needed to drop an enemy in close-quarters engagements, while two are needed at mid-range. 

This deadly gun blends both AR and SMG playstyle together, making it a great choice for those that want to remain competitive across all distances. In order to help you get the most out of the KSP 45 in Black Ops Cold War, we’ve created a loadout that will help you secure more kills in no time. 

Best KSP 45 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

KSP 45
Activision / Treyarch
This loadout balances the KSP 45’s range and close-quarter effectiveness.

Here’s how you need to kit out your KS5 45 SMG to dish out the most damage across all ranges. 

Attachments

  • Barrel: 10.5 Reinforced Heavy 
  • Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight
  • Underbarrel: Front Grip
  • Magazine: 42 RND
  • Stock: Tactical Stock

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin + Scavenger 
  • Perk 3: Ninja + Ghost

Wildcard

  • Perk Greed

Whether you prefer to seek out close-quarter firefights or take down foes in mid-range engagements with deadly precision, then this KSP 45 loadout will enable you to do just that. The 10.5 Reinforced Heavy increases the SMG’s effectiveness at range and bolsters its bullet velocity. 

Combine this with the horizontal recoil control from the Front Grip and you have an extremely accurate SMG. While the KSP 45 will still struggle to outgun the game’s meta assault rifles, you’ll at least have a fighting chance. After all, being able to take down mid-range targets in just two bursts is hardly anything to scoff at. 

Meanwhile, the SWAT 5MW Laser Sight improves the gun’s hip-fire accuracy. Mobility and ADS speed remains a big part of Black Ops Cold War, especially when you’re playing on maps like Nuketwon ‘84. After all, being able to accurately kill any targets without ever looking down your gun’s sights is always going to be a bonus.

The 42 RND mags ensure you have plenty of ammo when it comes to snagging those game-winning multi-kills. Lastly, the Tactical Stock increases aim walking movement speed, enabling you to keep on your toes and quickly sweep those corners. 

KSP 45 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
The KSP 45 may not be as dominant as the MP5, but it still packs a punch.

This loadout uses Perk Greed, which allows players to take six perks. The combination of Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask will keep you safe from any explosives and noxious gas. These perks are important for most loadouts, but especially hyper-aggressive ones that prefer the run and gun approach to combat.

Assassin enables you to shut down any enemies that are currently on killstreaks, while Scavenger keeps your ammunition reserves healthy. Lastly, Ghost and Ninja keep you hidden from pesky enemy spy planes and silences your footsteps. 

In terms of equipment, we’ve chosen the standard Stimshot, Semtex, and Field Mic items. Having the healing from Stimshot will keep you fighting, while the Field Mic allows you to pick up on any enemy movements. 

So there you have it, an extremely deadly and versatile KSP 45 loadout. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel

Best M82 loadout in Black Ops Cold War: Attachments, perks, more

Published: 17/Feb/2021 10:45 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 10:46

by James Busby
M82 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War’s M82 is capable of dropping enemies in just one shot to the head or chest. The M82 is one of the most lethal guns out there, but what attachments should you be using?

The M82 (Barret .50cal) is the last sniper rifle unlocked in Black Ops Cold War. This gun performs very similarly to Modern Warfare’s Rytec AMR, giving players the ability to quickly pump out lethal headshots. 

Whether you’re a fan of CoD sniping or just want to see how lethal this weapon is, then you’ll want to use this deadly weapon. In order to help you get the most out of this gun, we’ve put together an M82 loadout you can use to dominate your enemies in Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer modes.

Best M82 loadout for Black Ops Cold War

M82 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
The M82 could prove useful in Warzone.

Here’s how you need to kit out your M82 to deliver those montage-worthy headshot kills.

  • Barrel: 22.6” Tiger Team
  • Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip 
  • Magazine: 7 RND
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap 
  • Stock: Raider Pad

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Tactical: Stun Grenade
  • Lethal: Grenade
  • Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin + Gearhead
  • Perk 3: Cold Blooded + Ghost

Wildcard

  • Perk Greed

The M82 has absolutely incredible damage and speed when kitted out with these attachments, allowing you to quickly take down multiple hostiles in a matter of seconds. This loadout utilizes the 22.6” Tiger Team barrel, which bolsters the sniper’s damage, fire rate, and bullet velocity. 

As a result, this barrel is an absolute must as it drastically increases your kill potential across all ranges. Not only is it easier than ever to pick up those one-shot multi-kills, but it’s also more forgiving should you fail to miss any shots. 

Snipers can often be rather cumbersome when it comes to mobility, so the Infiltrator Grip and Raider Pad increase movement speed and aim walking speed. While it’s often best to hold an angle and wait for players to come to you, there will be times when you need to reposition. Fortunately, these attachments make doing so less of a hassle. 

Due to the M82’s increased fire rate, we’ve utilized the 7 RND mag to enable you to unleash more one-shots without having to constantly reload. Lastly, the Airborne Elastic Wrap decreases the time needed for ADS.

Quickscoping is still off the table with this setup, but it will certainly keep any deaths caused by slow ADS animations to a minimum.

M83 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
Snappy and satisfying, the M82 is great fun to use.

Meanwhile, the Stun Grenade is an obvious choice when it comes to stopping any highly mobile enemy’s dead in their tracks. Simply throw out the Stun Grenade and quickly deliver a lethal headshot or switch to your 1911 in close-quarter fights. 

In terms of perks, Greed Wildcard is the way to go. This enables the use of Cold Blooded and Ghost, which keeps you hidden from enemy Spy Planes. When you combine these perks with the survivability from Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask, you have a sniper loadout that is incredibly difficult to counter. 

The Assassin Perk also gives you free intel and highlights any enemies that are currently on killstreaks, enabling you to quickly shut them down before they snowball out of control. Lastly, Gearhead reduced the Filed Upgrade Cool Down, enabling multiples uses of the Field Mic. Simply find a decent vantage point and begin decimating your foes with lethal precision. 

So there you have it, this is the best M82 loadout you can use to wreak havoc across the battlefield. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.