Best 3-Line Rifle Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The days of the Kar98k and Swiss K31 seem to be gone, as the underrated Warzone Sniper Rifles are now well worth using – such as the 3-Line Rifle. To shine a positive light on the rifle, we’ve put together our best loadout.

Warzone has gone through many different thematic changes, map alterations, and metas. Some guns used to dominate every single person’s loadout like the DMR, whereas some just haven’t had a sniff in the game.

One such area has been the sniper meta, however, this has undergone a serious change in Warzone Pacific Season 3. Due to the dramatic nerfs, certain Sniper Rifles are now finally getting a word into the conversation, and one of those is the 3-Line Rifle.

Here’s our best loadout to make the 3-Line Rifle the best it can be in CoD Warzone.

Contents

Best 3-Line Rifle Warzone loadout: Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Empress 514mm F01

Empress 514mm F01 Optic: 1913 Variable 4-8x

1913 Variable 4-8x Stock: ZAC Custom MZ

ZAC Custom MZ Underbarrel: Mark IV Skeletal

Mark IV Skeletal Magazine: .30-06 30 Round Mags

.30-06 30 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk: Silent Focus

Silent Focus Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Kicking things off in our best 3-Line Rifle loadout is the usual suspect — the Mercury Silencer. A handy suppressor that goes well with the Empress 514mm F01 barrel as it increases speed and bullet velocity to counteract some of the lost range.

We’re partial to the 1913 variable 4-8x scope as it allows us to be a bit more flexible with our distances and the ZAC Custom MZ is an easy one here as the attachment improves the weapon’s speed, as does the Mark IV Skeletal underbarrel.

We want .30-06 30 Round Mags to keep us stocked and Lengthened versions of the bullets will go some way to increasing its bullet velocity, making the gun a veritable laser.

Coming to the end of this loadout now and we fancy the Leather Grip as it gives a healthy upgrade to weapon ADS, getting us down the sight of the 3-Line Rifle even quicker!

On the other hand, Silent Focus makes us more resilient if we get hit whilst ADSing and Fully Loaded saves you money on Munitions Boxes.

Best 3-Line Rifle Warzone Class: Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: MP40

MP40 Lethal: Thermite

Thermite Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Cold-Blooded dampens the hopes of any Combat Scout users, keeping your secrecy under wraps. As good as this 3-Line Rifle loadout is, there are inevitably going to be fights fought in close proximity to an enemy, so Overkill allows us to sport an extra primary, such as the MP40.

Finally, Amped quickens the switching weapon action and means that if you’re in a hurry, you can have said MP40 in your hands much faster.

Thermite and the Heartbeat Sensor are items that have been used since Warzone’s early days and we see no reason why should change that now.

How to unlock the 3-Line Rifle in Warzone

There are no challenge conditions for the 3-Line Rifle, simply rank up until you reach Level 22.

Once you’ve accomplished this relatively easy feat, you’ll be able to put the 3-Line Rifle into a loadout and set about upgrading its weapon level to acquire our selected attachments.

Alternative to the 3-Line Rifle Warzone loadout

The ZRG 20mm and HDR are some other unreal Sniper Rifles you can test out to see if they work for you in Warzone.

With the meta being wide open now in Warzone Pacific, it might not be a bad idea to give some other guns a whirl.

