Best M82 Warzone loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks - Dexerto

The M82 certainly isn’t a weapon for those who are looking to rush into gunfights aggressively, but it remains a solid sniper rifle with the correct attachments equipped.

Season 2 of Warzone has arrived, bringing with it new weapons, zombies, and a mysterious shipwreck to explore. Of course, any update in Warzone means a shift in the game’s meta and players looking for the next best weapon to dominate their games with.

While both the AUG and the FFAR are certainly at the top of the tier list at the moment, there’s a variety of choices for players in the sniper rifle category. One weapon that’s been receiving a lot of praise recently is the M82 on account of its extremely low bullet drop.

With the right attachments, the gun can be absolutely devastating at medium to long-range. Without further ado, let’s check out exactly how you should kit out your M82.

Best M82 loadout in Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor

Wrapped Suppressor Barrel: 22.6″ Combat Recon

22.6″ Combat Recon Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Ammunition: Fast Mag

Fast Mag Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Perks

E.O.D

Overkill

Amped

Equipment

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Lethal: Semtex

For starters, the Wrapped Suppressor is a must-use attachment on the weapon as it increases the gun’s bullet velocity and improves vertical recoil control. On top of this, it also silences the weapon which is absolutely key in Warzone for staying undetected.

After that, make sure you equip the 22.6″ Combat Recon barrel to further increase the weapon’s bullet velocity, ensuring you land those long-range shots.

For the optic, it’s mainly down to preference so feel free to make adjustments to fit your style. However, the Axial Arms 3x is a clear and clean scope that’s perfect for mid to long-range gunfights.

Finally, round off the setup with the Fast Mag for quick reload times and the SAS Combat Stock for improved aim walking movement speed.

This loadout will allow you to take out enemies at range with very low bullet drop, making it incredibly simple to use. Although a lot of players write off the M82 from its reputation from Black Ops Cold War, it’s definitely worth giving this set up a try in your games.

Hopefully, this guide has provided you with a deadly M82 setup that will help you dominate your Warzone games.

