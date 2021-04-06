Best Cold War AK-47 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, more - Dexerto

The AK-47 is arguably the most iconic weapon in the Call of Duty franchise and is known for its high damage potential. Despite not being a meta AR, the Cold War AK-47 can be incredibly deadly with the right loadout in Warzone.

When it comes to AR’s in Season 2, the majority of Warzone players are running the powerful FFAR 1. However, a weapon that often goes under the radar is the Cold War AK-47.

While the gun certainly isn’t as consistent as the meta AR’s, it’s got an impressive TTK and damage range. On top of this, if you can control the recoil pattern, the weapon can be extremely effective in medium-range gunfights.

So, without further ado, let’s jump into the best Cold War AK-47 loadout for Warzone in Season 2.

Best Cold War AK-47 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 18.2″ VDV Reinforced

18.2″ VDV Reinforced Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag

VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag Optic: Microflex LED

Perks

Perk 1: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

For starters, as always, you’ll want to run the GRU Suppressor for increased effective damage range and bullet velocity. On top of this, the added sound suppression is key on Verdansk for hiding your exact position.

Next, you’ll want to equip the Spetsnaz Grip to help bolster the AK-47’s heavy recoil pattern. This means you’ll be able to consistently land your shots and take out enemies in an instant.

Although the AK-47’s iron sight is usable for some Warzone players, using the Microflex LED will ensure you can maintain complete control of the weapon and hit targets from a distance.

For the ammunition, you’ll want to add the VDV 60 Rnd Fast Mag to the AK-47. This will ensure you never run out of ammo in an intense gunfight and will allow you to take out multiple enemies with a single mag.

Read More: How to unlock the ZRG Sniper Rifle in Warzone and Cold War

Finally, finish off the class with the 18.2″ VDV Reinforced barrel to enhance the weapon’s bullet velocity and damage range to the max. You will lose some mobility from this attachment, but it’s well-worth the raw damage it offers.

That rounds off our Cold War AK-47 loadout guide for Call of Duty: Warzone. While the AK-47 certainly isn’t a meta AR, it’s a great alternative for the FFAR 1 and provides players with an impressive TTK.

Make sure you give the loadout a try and see how it performs on Verdansk for you. Don’t forget to check out our Warzone hub for all the latest news on the title.