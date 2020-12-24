Logo
Call of Duty

NICKMERCS shows off “insane” StreetSweeper Warzone loadout

Published: 24/Dec/2020 10:46

by James Busby
StreetSweeper Shotgun
Activision / Treyarch

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his “insane” StreetSweeper loadout for Warzone, demonstrating just how powerful this shotgun can be.

While the StreetSweeper shotgun may not even be officially out yet, that hasn’t stopped players from unlocking it early. In fact, the new shotgun was supposed to go live during the mid-season update, and the glitch that unlocked the StreetSweeper early has since been patched. That, however, didn’t stop top Call of Duty Twitch streamer NICKMERCS from getting his hands on it and showing just how lethal it can be.

The upcoming weapons boasts incredible close-quarters damage, making it the perfect gun for clearing out buildings and aggressively pushing squads. NICKMERCS’ loadout aims to push the full-auto shotgun to its very limits, while still maintaining its blisteringly fast fire rate. 

If you managed to unlock the StreetSweeper early, then make sure you use this deadly loadout to help you dominate the competition in Warzone.

Best StreetSweeper loadout for Warzone

Nickmercs StreetSweeper
NICKMERCS / Activision
The StreetSweeper is the latest shotgun to dominate the competition.
  • Muzzle: Duckbill Choke
  • Barrel: 14.4” Task Force
  • Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight 
  • Stock: No Stock
  • Ammunition: STANAG 18 RND

These attachments increase the StreetSweeper’s damage and mobility, allowing you to aggressively rush your foes. While the lack of stock may decrease the gun’s hip-fire accuracy, the quick ADS speed more than makes up for this. When you combine this gun’s high damage, fast fire rate, and great mobility, you have a shotgun that is capable of downing multiple enemies in a matter of seconds.

The first attachment is the Duckbill Choke. This mighty muzzle increases the gun’s pellet spread by a whopping 50%, which enables you to shred through multiple targets in close-quarter scenarios. 

Next Up is the 14.4” Task Force barrel, which enhances the gun’s damage by 72%. While it may decrease your effective damage range, it is well worth taking the hit considering how devastating this loadout is. 

While Nick’s loadout is largely tailored around ADS speed thanks to the No Stock, the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight does bolster the SteetSweeper’s hip-fire accuracy. After all, even with minimal ADS times, there will be scenarios where accurate hip fire will give you the edge. 

Rounding things off is the STANAG 18 RND. Having more ammunition is always a good thing, especially in Warzone where the addition of armor can prove problematic. Fortunately, the STANAG 18 RND will give you more than enough rounds to down your foe. 

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

Call of Duty

How to unlock Sledgehammer in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 24/Dec/2020 7:32

by Andrew Amos
Sledgehammer in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Is subtlety not your thing? Then the Sledgehammer is for you in Black Ops Cold War. The new melee weapon was added in the Season 1 update, although it’s gated behind a challenge. Here’s what you need to do.

Rocking a Sledgehammer doesn’t scream sneaky-beaky like gameplay, and that’s because it’s not. However, there’s something to say about whacking opponents to their misery in Black Ops Cold War.

Thankfully, Treyarch are filling that niche with the Sledgehammer. The new melee weapon was added in the Season 1 update, so you can send your opponents packing in heavy-duty style.

Sledgehammer in Call of Duty
Treyarch
The Sledgehammer packs a punch.

Unlocking the Sledgehammer in BOCW Season 1

Unlike the Groza and the Mac-10 ⁠— both of which are seemingly unstoppable after the update ⁠— the Sledgehammer isn’t in the battle pass. That means you can’t mindlessly grind the game to try and get the new melee.

Instead, you’ll need to be a bit more tactical in unlocking it. There’s one challenge that you need to complete, but once you do it, it’s all yours.

“Using the Combat Knife, kill two or more players rapidly using the Combat Knife in 15 different matches,” the challenge reads.

The conditions of this mission means it’ll take time. You can’t just kick up a few multikills across a couple of games ⁠— you have to play a minimum of 15 to get the Sledgehammer, and that’s if you get two rapid knife kills in every single one.

Warzone Season 6 mask character with knife
Activision
You’ll need to run around knifing people to unlock the Sledgehammer.

However, once you complete this mission, the Sledgehammer will be added in your inventory, and you can equip it in place of the Combat Knife or another melee weapon.

The new unlock isn’t the only thing that comes with completing the challenge either. You’ll also get 1,000 XP towards your battle pass, so it can just be handy to complete. So, if you want the Sledgehammer, it’s time to start slashing.