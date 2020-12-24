NICKMERCS shows off “insane” StreetSweeper Warzone loadout

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his “insane” StreetSweeper loadout for Warzone, demonstrating just how powerful this shotgun can be.

While the StreetSweeper shotgun may not even be officially out yet, that hasn’t stopped players from unlocking it early. In fact, the new shotgun was supposed to go live during the mid-season update, and the glitch that unlocked the StreetSweeper early has since been patched. That, however, didn’t stop top Call of Duty Twitch streamer NICKMERCS from getting his hands on it and showing just how lethal it can be.

The upcoming weapons boasts incredible close-quarters damage, making it the perfect gun for clearing out buildings and aggressively pushing squads. NICKMERCS’ loadout aims to push the full-auto shotgun to its very limits, while still maintaining its blisteringly fast fire rate.

If you managed to unlock the StreetSweeper early, then make sure you use this deadly loadout to help you dominate the competition in Warzone.

Best StreetSweeper loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Duckbill Choke

Barrel: 14.4” Task Force

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Stock: No Stock

Ammunition: STANAG 18 RND

These attachments increase the StreetSweeper’s damage and mobility, allowing you to aggressively rush your foes. While the lack of stock may decrease the gun’s hip-fire accuracy, the quick ADS speed more than makes up for this. When you combine this gun’s high damage, fast fire rate, and great mobility, you have a shotgun that is capable of downing multiple enemies in a matter of seconds.

Read More: How to unlock Sledgehammer in Black Ops Cold War

The first attachment is the Duckbill Choke. This mighty muzzle increases the gun’s pellet spread by a whopping 50%, which enables you to shred through multiple targets in close-quarter scenarios.

Next Up is the 14.4” Task Force barrel, which enhances the gun’s damage by 72%. While it may decrease your effective damage range, it is well worth taking the hit considering how devastating this loadout is.

While Nick’s loadout is largely tailored around ADS speed thanks to the No Stock, the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight does bolster the SteetSweeper’s hip-fire accuracy. After all, even with minimal ADS times, there will be scenarios where accurate hip fire will give you the edge.

Read More: How to get the Wakizashi sword in Black Ops Cold War

Rounding things off is the STANAG 18 RND. Having more ammunition is always a good thing, especially in Warzone where the addition of armor can prove problematic. Fortunately, the STANAG 18 RND will give you more than enough rounds to down your foe.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.