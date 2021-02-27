Best Cold War AUG Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, more - Dexerto

Black Ops Cold War’s AUG is starting to become a top choice for Warzone players, but what’s actually the best loadout in terms of damage? Well, it’s actually a pretty simple setup.

Ever since Warzone first launched, players have been scrambling to put together the best loadouts possible. These loadouts can be the difference between a win and a loss, especially as the meta is constantly changing.

Advertisement

For the most part, Warzone players will run an assault rifle or SMG alongside a sniper, so that they get the best of both worlds. Though, Black Ops Cold War’s tactical rifles have become popular too.

Ahead of the Season 2 update, a lot of love was shown to the M16 and AUG, and following the update, the latter weapon has become more widely used by players as it deals pretty decent damage.

Advertisement

Though, just like with every other weapon in the game, it does have an optimal setup. One loadout that rules them all, at least until another round of buffs and nerfs are dished out.

Like many other weapons, the AUG works best with the Infantry Compensator, the Axial Arms 3x sight, and the Field Agent Grip. However, you’ll also need a bigger magazine. That’s where the 54 Round Fast Mag comes into play.

Advertisement

On top of that, the best barrel to use is the 18.2 Strike Team. As YouTuber JGOD notes, this helps boost the AUG’s bullet velocity and rate of fire – making it even more deadly than it already is.

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 18.2 Strike Team

Optics: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: 54 Round Fast Mag

Advertisement

Additionally, the YouTuber says the AUG is a lot like a “buffed M16” with these attachments, even though the stats boost are hidden in-game. The pros and cons for the attachments in-game don’t show an increase to bullet velocity, even though there is one.

Of course, updates from Raven Software might change things moving forward, but as it stands, the AUG is a solid choice if you’re looking to change your main Warzone weapon.