Best AS44 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The best AS44 Warzone loadout is among the fastest Assault Rifle classes in Season 1 and we’ve got all the strongest Attachments and Perks you need to get the most out of the underrated weapon.

CoD Vanguard’s AS44 Assault Rifle is among the more unique weapons in its category. While it can still shine as a long-range tool, it works best as a fast-firing, SMG-esque gun instead.

Picking the right attachments to boost movement speed and hipfire accuracy will have you blitzing through entire squads in no time. Whether you’re dropping into Caldera or Rebirth Island, it’s a class that can’t be overlooked.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to equip the very best AS44 loadout in Warzone Season 1.

Contents

Best AS44 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Empress Falchion A

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: ZAC Skeletal

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Perk 1: Gung-ho

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Rather than building a well-rounded AR, our goal here is to maximize speed and fire rate above all else. Every attachment works towards improving your mobility on the map.

As a result, the first two picks are crucial in achieving just that. The Recoil Booster Muzzle along with the Empress Falchion A Barrel are both essential to help boost your rate of fire. Combied, these attachments dramatically increase the AR’s fire rate, all but transforming it into an SMG off the bat.

Next comes the Slate Reflector Optic to keep you agile. There’s no need for longer-range scopes here. Meanwhile, the ZAC Skeletal Stock further improves speed by reducing the delay between your sprint animation and your ability to fire.

Advertisement

The Mark VI Skeletal Underbarrel is another solid option as this attachment buffs ADS Speed without any downsides. Almost every other pick in this category comes with a negative effect, so we recommend this Underbarrel to avoid any huge debuffs.

Moving on we have the .30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags for one key reason: to keep you firing. The default magazines run dry fairly quickly, so doubling the capacity is highly effective.

When it comes to selecting an Ammo Type, there’s nothing better than Lengthened. Other picks can be solid in the right situations, but increasing Bullet Velocity is undeniably the most important option.

Advertisement

Rounding things out is the Stippled Grip Rear Grip for some added recoil control, especially with your initial rounds. Then comes Gung-ho in the Perk 1 slot along with Fully Loaded in the Perk 2 slot.

Gung-ho is one of the most important picks in this entire build as it allows you to shoot while sprinting. Meanwhile, Fully Loaded provides a huge surplus of ammo so you’ll never run out.

Best AS44 Warzone setup (Perks & Equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Combat Scout

Secondary: STG44

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

In choosing the right Perks, you want to ensure you’re picking around the AS44’s speed. Therefore, we’ve gone with the standard E.O.D. and Overkill to bring a second Primary to the fight. However, we’ve also settled on Combat Scout in the third slot.

Advertisement

You’ll always be on the move with this AS44 Warzone build. Landing just one shot on a target with Combat Scout equipped will keep them highlighted on your screen for a few seconds. This is crucial information as you take on entire squads across the bushy Caldera.

In terms of Lethal and Tactical equipment, you can’t ever go wrong with the standard Frag Grenade and Stims.

Read More: Best MP40 Vanguard class loadout

Activating a Stim in the right moment, especially with this fast-firing AS44 build, can give you a huge advantage in any gunfight.

How to unlock the AS44 in Warzone

Unlocking the AS44 in Warzone is as simple as reaching level 33. As soon as you pass this level, you’ll have full access to the powerful Assault Rifle.

Advertisement

Before you get there and even after as you grind for attachments, it’s worth activating some double XP tokens. Moreover, try to maximize experience gains through contracts when possible.

Alternatives to the AS44 Warzone loadout

If this fast-paced AR build isn’t doing it for you, it might be worth your time to check out our ultimate BAR loadout instead. Rather than running and gunning through Caldera, you can take your time and pick your shots with the BAR.

Read More: Warzone fans discover fastest way to level guns on Rebirth Island

Using the best attachments, you’ll be able to keep at a good distance without sacrificing your aim. Accuracy is top tier with our BAR loadout making it a decent pick if you’ve had enough of the AS44’s up-close style.

So there you have it, that’s everything there is to know about the best AS44 Warzone loadout. While it’s the strongest build today, new updates are sure to change things around in the weeks to comes.

Rest assured, we’ll be keeping this loadout guide up to speed with all the latest changes as new patches arrive. For now, be sure to brush up on some other crucial Warzone loadouts below:

Best streamer loadouts | Most popular Warzone weapons| Best Sniper Rifles | Mac-10 loadout | FFAR Warzone class | Top 20 highest-earning players | Top class setups and best weapons | 10 best Warzone players | Automaton loadout | MP40 loadout