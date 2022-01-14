Best Owen Gun Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The best Owen Gun loadout in Warzone Season 1 is more than capable of holding its own across Caldera and Rebirth Island. To get the most out of the Vanguard gun, here are the strongest attachments and perks you need.

CoD Vanguard’s Owen Gun is one of the most overlooked SMGs in Warzone Season 1. While it may not be the most popular pick just yet, it’s still an extremely powerful weapon in the right hands.

With the optimal attachments, you can be tearing through opposing squads in no time. Whether you’re a Rebirth sweat or a more tactical Caldera player, it’s a versatile loadout that suits a range of playstyles.

Below is a full overview of everything required to equip the best Owen Gun Warzone loadout in Season 1.

Best Owen Gun Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: LOR Folding

Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

Magazine: 9mm 72 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

When building the best Owen Gun loadout, the goal is to improve hipfire accuracy above all else. As a result, almost every attachment in our setup focuses on just on that.

Starting out with the Recoil Booster Muzzle and the Hockenson 142mm Rapid Barrel; both picks elevate the SMG above the competition. With huge buffs to fire rate and hipfire accuracy, these attachments are essential for the Owen Gun.

Next we have the LOR Folding Stock along with the SMLE Pistol Grip Underbarrel to hit the same notes once again. Both options improve hipfire accuracy a great deal while also boosting your movement speed. There’s no good reason to aim down sights with this SMG class, so leaning into hipfire accuracy is key.

Rounding things out we’ve settled on the Lengthened Ammo Type and the Fabric Rear Grip to further boost those vital stats. The former increases bullet velocity, allowing your shots to connect that much quicker, while the latter doubles down with even more hipfire improvements.

Last but not least, there’s no looking past Acrobatic and Quick as the two Weapon Perks for the Owen Gun. With these effects combined, you’ll be sprinting much faster than anyone else on the map, getting you to your next gunfight in the blink of an eye.

Best Owen Gun Warzone setup (Perks & Equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: BAR

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Stim

When selecting the right Perks for the Owen Gun loadout, you always want to be efficient. That’s why there’s nothing better than the standard E.O.D., Overkill, and Amped options to help you out.

As an SMG, you’re constantly going to swap over to a secondary weapon mid-fight. That’s where the BAR comes into play, keeping you firing thanks to Overkill and Amped.

Rounding things out, there’s simply nothing better in Warzone today than the Frag Grenade and Stim combo for Lethal and Tactical equipment.

With a huge movement speed buff in Warzone Season 1, Stims have become must-pick equipment in recent weeks.

How to unlock the Owen Gun in Warzone

To unlock the Owen Gun in Warzone, you just have to reach level 29. This can be done playing in the free battle royale or by grinding multiplayer in CoD Vanguard.

We recommend dropping into Plunder, using double XP codes, and seeking out contracts to make the process as quick as possible.

Alternatives to the Owen Gun Warzone loadout

If this fast-firing SMG loadout doesn’t tick every box for you, it’s worth testing a slower AR build instead. We recommend the ultimate STG44 loadout as a decent alternative if you prefer a more tactical Warzone session.

Staying at a distance and picking your shots is the name of the game here as the STG44 offers a more tactical approach.

So that’s all there is to know about the very best Owen Gun Warzone loadout today. While it’s the best build for now, we’re sure to see plenty of balance updates over the coming weeks.

Rest assured, we'll keep this loadout guide up to date following any major Warzone patches.

