Call of Duty

Best XM4 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 17/Dec/2020 10:28

by James Busby
XM4
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

The XM4 is one of the most versatile assault rifles in Black Ops Cold War, so find out which attachments you should equip to enhance this AR’s kill potential in Warzone.

The XM4 is a deadly assault rifle that boasts excellent precision and deals decent range damage, making it a solid pick in Warzone. Previously known as the Commando, this reliable Black Ops rifle is certainly proving to a popular pick amongst Warzone players. Its gunplay is very similar to that of the M4A1 and while it may not deal as much damage at range as the M4, it does absolutely melt opponents in close to mid-range firefights. 

Whether you’re after a new AR that can effortlessly secure you plenty of kills or just want to give Black Ops Cold War guns a go, then the XM4 is one gun that you’ll want to add to your arsenal. In order to help you get the most out of the XM4 in Warzone, we’ve outlined the best loadout, and the attachments you be using to help you secure that all-important win. 

Best XM4 loadout for Warzone

XM4
Activision / Treyarch
The XM4 is a great pick if you’re a fan of the M4A1.
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator 
  • Barrel: 13.5” Task Force
  • Optic: Visiontech 2x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent  Grip 
  • Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

This XM4 loadout is all about boosting the gun’s effective damage range and accuracy, while also greatly improving its handling when going full-auto. Due to the gun’s lower damage range, the XM4 is best used in close to mid-range firefights. To help with this, we’ve attached the Visiontech 2x optic. 

This optic will give you just enough magnification to land those ranged headshots, but it will also keep you on target in closer engagements. Due to the lack of a Monolithic Suppressor, we’ve utilized the 13.5” Task Force. The increased damage, range, and bullet velocity will help bump up your DPS in those situations where you need to hit an enemy at a distance. 

XM4 in the Black Ops Cold War Beta
Activision / Treyarch
The XM4 may not be as viable as the Kilo, but it’s still a fun gun to use.

Of course, this does pose a problem for the XM4’s vertical and horizontal recoil. That’s where the Infantry Compensator and Field Agent Foregrip come in. Both of these attachments diminish the gun’s negative recoil, enabling you to fire off shots without having to wrestle with the rifle. 

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list is the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag. Not only will this Mag help quicken the XM4 reload time, it will also give you plenty of ammunition to melt through multiple foes.

Call of Duty

All Black Ops Cold War weapon buffs & nerfs in Season 1 update

Published: 17/Dec/2020 6:40

by Andrew Amos
AK-47 in Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Treyarch / Activision

Black Ops Cold War Black Ops Cold War Season 1

While there’s a bunch of new content in the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update, there’s some changes to existing weapons players need to be aware of. 14 guns are being changed in the major update, as well as two new additions in the Groza and Mac-10.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is here, and the update is massive to say the least. Across Warzone, multiplayer, and Zombies, there’s a lot of changes to digest.

This includes major changes to nearly half of the game’s weapons as part of Treyarch’s first major balancing act of the title. 14 guns are under the microscope in the Season 1 update, as well as two new weapons hitting the armory.

MAC 10 Groza in Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Treyarch
The Mac-10 is making its return in Black Ops Cold War Season 1.

Groza and Mac-10 added in Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Before we get too deep into the balance changes, we have to mention the new kids on the block: the Groza and Mac-10.

The AR and SMG respectively are being added as part of Season 1, and players can earn them by grinding out the new battle pass.

The Mac-10 will unlock for free at Tier 15, while the Groza will come a few tiers later at Tier 31. If you want to get your hands on the new weapons, it’s time to get grinding.

MAC 10 Groza in Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Treyarch
The Groza AR (pictured) is one of two new weapons being added.

All weapons changes in Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Of the 14 guns being changed in BOCW Season 1, basically no category is being left untouched. From assault rifles to pistols, and everything in between, Treyarch are trying to find a nice equilibrium in the game.

If you’re in a pinch, here’s a general overview of the Season 1 weapons changes.

  • Buffed: FFAR 1, Milano 821, KSP 45, Bullfrog, M60, Sniper Rifle Charlie, Magnum
  • Nerfed: AK-47, Krig 6, M16, Tactical Rifle Charlie, Hauer 77, Shotgun Bravo

You can find the full list of changes below. These were part of the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 patch notes that dropped on December 15. The update and changes are all live right now.

New Weapons

  • Mac-10 SMG available for free at Tier 15 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.
  • Groza assault rifle available for free at Tier 31 in the Battle Pass System at the start of Season One.

Assault Rifles

  • AK-47
    • Reduced headshot multiplier.
    • Reduced damage for 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel.
  • Krig 6
    • Reduced headshot multiplier.
  • FFAR 1
    • Increased damage ranges.
    • Reduced recoil.

Submachine Guns

  • Milano 821
    • Increased effective damage ranges.
  • KSP 45
    • Increased effective damage ranges.
  • Bullfrog
    • Increased effective damage ranges.

Tactical Rifles

  • M16
    • Reduced maximum effective range.
    • Reduced fire rate.
  • Tactical Rifle Charlie
    • Reduced headshot multiplier.
    • Reduced maximum effective range.
    • Reduced fire rate.
    • Reduced damage for 19.8” Task Force Barrel.
  • Attachments
    • Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for tactical rifles.

Light Machine Guns

  • M60
    • Increased ADS speed.
    • Increased weapon swap speeds.

Sniper Rifles

  • Sniper Rifle Charlie
    • Increased damage multiplier for upper chest to allow for a one-hit kill without attachments.
    • 22.6″ Tiger Team Barrel will now increase one-hit kill zone to upper arms.
    • Recoil adjusted for higher shot power.

Pistols

  • Magnum
    • Increased effective damage ranges.
    • Increased fire rate.

Shotguns

  • Hauer 77
    • Decreased damage ranges.
    • Decreased damage range for 25.2” Task Force Barrel.
  • Shotgun Bravo
    • Decreased damage ranges.
    • Decreased fire rate.
    • Decreased damage range for 24.8” Task Force Barrel.
  • Attachments
    • Adjusted Barrel attachments that improve fire rates for shotguns.
      General
    • Reduced the amount of player knockback when being damaged by bullet weapons.