Best XM4 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

The XM4 is one of the most versatile assault rifles in Black Ops Cold War, so find out which attachments you should equip to enhance this AR’s kill potential in Warzone.

The XM4 is a deadly assault rifle that boasts excellent precision and deals decent range damage, making it a solid pick in Warzone. Previously known as the Commando, this reliable Black Ops rifle is certainly proving to a popular pick amongst Warzone players. Its gunplay is very similar to that of the M4A1 and while it may not deal as much damage at range as the M4, it does absolutely melt opponents in close to mid-range firefights.

Whether you’re after a new AR that can effortlessly secure you plenty of kills or just want to give Black Ops Cold War guns a go, then the XM4 is one gun that you’ll want to add to your arsenal. In order to help you get the most out of the XM4 in Warzone, we’ve outlined the best loadout, and the attachments you be using to help you secure that all-important win.

Best XM4 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 13.5” Task Force

13.5” Task Force Optic: Visiontech 2x

Visiontech 2x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

This XM4 loadout is all about boosting the gun’s effective damage range and accuracy, while also greatly improving its handling when going full-auto. Due to the gun’s lower damage range, the XM4 is best used in close to mid-range firefights. To help with this, we’ve attached the Visiontech 2x optic.

This optic will give you just enough magnification to land those ranged headshots, but it will also keep you on target in closer engagements. Due to the lack of a Monolithic Suppressor, we’ve utilized the 13.5” Task Force. The increased damage, range, and bullet velocity will help bump up your DPS in those situations where you need to hit an enemy at a distance.

Of course, this does pose a problem for the XM4’s vertical and horizontal recoil. That’s where the Infantry Compensator and Field Agent Foregrip come in. Both of these attachments diminish the gun’s negative recoil, enabling you to fire off shots without having to wrestle with the rifle.

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list is the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag. Not only will this Mag help quicken the XM4 reload time, it will also give you plenty of ammunition to melt through multiple foes.

