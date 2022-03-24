Best Armaguerra 43 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

If you’re looking for a powerful SMG in Warzone that tears down opponents at short to medium-range, it may be time to try out the Armaguerra 43 that was added in Season 2 Reloaded.

Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded update introduced a range of new content to the game, including Rebirth Island map changes, major health buffs, and of course, the Weapon Trading System.

Despite all of these exciting additions, it was no surprise to see that the new Armaguerra 43 received most of the attention, with players attempting to optimize and create the perfect loadout for the weapon.

Although the Armaguerra’s base damage is slightly lower than a lot of other Warzone SMGs, the gun makes up for it with its devastating fire rate that melts enemies at close quarters.

This means as long as you can land your shots, it’s definitely a gun you should add to your arsenal, but you’ll need to run a meta loadout if you want to get the most out of the weapon.

Best Armaguerra 43 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 315mm CII

Botti 315mm CII Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito SA Folding

Imerito SA Folding Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk2: On-Hand

First of all, you’ll want to run the Recoil Booster muzzle and the Botti 315mm CII barrel to boost the gun’s damage and already impressive fire rate. This will ensure that the Armaguerra tears down opponents at close-range, giving you the best chance to come out on top during intense gunfights.

After that, utilize the Imerito SA Folding, Mark VI Skeletal, and Polymer Grip to bolster the SMGs recoil pattern and improve ADS time so you always get the fire shot off on the enemy.

When it comes to bullets, make sure you run Lengthened to increase the Armaguerra’s bullet velocity, as well as the 9mm 60 Round Mags so you can take out multiple opponents without having to reload.

Finally, finish off the loadout with Hardscope to give you even more control over the SMG and On-Hand so you’re always first to fire when taking on an opponent.

Best Armaguerra 43 Warzone class

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

When it comes to perks, our loadout runs the standard meta choices with EOD protecting you from explosive blasts, and Amped increasing your weapon swap speeds during intense gunfights.

While Ghost is strong, we recommend taking Overkill as the Armaguerra struggles at long-range, so running the Cooper Carbine or the Automaton in the secondary slot will give you a versatile and strong loadout.

Finally, round off the setup with a Semtex to clear our stationary opponents and the Stim for a boost of health when you need it most.

How to unlock the Armaguerra 43 in Warzone

In order to unlock the Armaguerra 43 in Warzone, players will need to get 10 hip-fire kills in 15 separate matches.

Although this will be incredibly difficult in BR, it’s recommended that players complete the challenge in one of Warzone’s secondary modes or Vanguard Multiplayer.

If you don’t want to complete any challenges, you can always purchase the Armaguerra 43 blueprint from the Warzone store.

Alternative to the Armaguerra 43 Warzone loadout

If the Armaguerra 43 doesn’t fit your playstyle in Warzone you’re looking for an SMG that deals more damage at the expense of fire rate, it may be time to pick up the MP40.

This deadly weapon is currently the popular SMG in the game and has one of the fastest TTKs in Warzone, making it perfect for both Caldera and Rebirth Island.

Luckily, we’ve got a loadout guide that goes over the best attachments in the current meta, alongside all the perks and equipment you should run alongside the weapon.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.