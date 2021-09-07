Best AN-94 Warzone class loadout: Attachments, setup, perks

As it’s a Modern Warfare weapon, the AN-94 often gets overlooked by Warzone players, but if you’re looking for an AR that packs a punch, it may be the perfect weapon for you.

The Season 5 Reloaded patch has finally arrived in Warzone and players are getting stuck into all of the brand new content. Whether it’s the lethal Sai melee weapon or the new 50v50 Clash mode, Raven has certainly knocked it out of the park with the latest update.

Despite this, the meta has remained relatively stable in the last few months, with the Krig 6 and Kar98k still dominating Verdansk as the most popular weapons.

However, this hasn’t stopped certain members of the community from experimenting with older and often forgotten guns.

The AN-94 certainly falls under this category and is slowly garnering popularity as an off-meta AR that deals a lot of damage at medium range.

Best AN-94 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: AN-94 Factory X-438mm

AN-94 Factory X-438mm Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 60 Round Casket Mags

Perks

Double Time

Overkill

Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Secondary: Kar98k

For starters, you’ll want to equip the AN-94 with the Monolithic Suppressor for increased damage range and bullet velocity. This attachment has become the go-to for any Modern Warfare weapon as it suppresses your gunfire and provides better stats than any other option.

Next, it’s key you add the AN-94 Factory X-438mm in the barrel slot to maximize the gun’s bullet velocity as well as provide a level of recoil control.

This stability can be increased even further if you go with the Commando Foregrip attachment.

Finally, round off the loadout with the VLK 3.0x Optic and the 60 Round Casket Mags, so you have a clear scope and plenty of bullets to beam enemies down at long range.

How to unlock the AN-94 in Warzone

While some weapons in Warzone are incredibly difficult to unlock, Raven has made obtaining the AN-94 relatively easy.

All you have to do is get 2 hipfire kills using an AR in 7 different matches, so it shouldn’t take you too long to finish the challenge.

Remember, although you can complete the objective in Warzone, it’ll be significantly quicker if you do it in Modern Warfare multiplayer.

So, there you have it, that’s the best AN-94 loadout in Warzone’s current meta. Don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty homepage for all the latest news, guides, and leaks.