Best RAM-7 Warzone loadout class: Attachments, setup, perks - Dexerto

The RAM-7 has a fast rate of fire that can quickly destroy your enemies’ armor and plates in a flash. With this loadout, you’ll be sure to dominate matches against your foes.

Heading into Warzone Season Three, the RAM-7 assault rifle began to make comeback and climb its way back into the meta. Now, it’s one of the most popular weapons in the game, and it’s easy to see why.

This lightning-fast AR famously became popular in Season 4, back when it was introduced as floor loot. It was only then that players quickly discovered how powerful this AR could be.

Advertisement

Whether you’re bored of using the game’s Kilo and AMAX loadouts or just want to try a new AR, then you can’t go wrong with this RAM-7 class.

Best RAM-7 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: FSS Ranger

FSS Ranger Optic: G.I Mini Reflex

G.I Mini Reflex Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Perks

Perk 1: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Secondary:

MAC-10

Equipment:

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Heartbeat Sensor Lethal: Semtex

This loadout is perfect to utilize when running with a sniper or AR in your back pocket, ensuring you can compete with enemies at any range.

The Monolithic Suppressor and FSS Ranger both extend range, giving the RAM-7 viability at medium ranges – the most frequent gunfight range you’ll find yourself in. The FSS Ranger may slow your ADS, but the boost to range and recoil control is well worth the tradeoff.

Advertisement

When picking an optic for this gun, the G.I Mini Reflex is a solid choice, as it provides a clear way to see targets at medium range. As well as this, it also thrives in the chaotic close-quarter gunfights where the long range scopes often struggle.

Read More: Best Pelington Warzone loadout class

Next up is the Commando Foregrip and 50 Round Mags, both of which stabilize your shots, ensuring you will get right to the action much faster, as well as aiding recoil without reducing ADS time.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, then check out our Call of Duty hub.