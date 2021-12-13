Best Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The best Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout comes packed with high damage and great accuracy, making it an exceptionally deadly pick in Season 1.

Vanguard’s Cooper Carbine is a great close-quarters option in Warzone Pacific, especially when you kit it out with the best attachments. This lightning-fast AR can pump bullets out at dizzying speeds, which makes it a great pick for those that enjoy hypermobile SMGs.

While the Cooper Carbine may not be as popular as the STG44 and Automaton, it’s still a fantastic addition to any Warzone loadout. In order to get the most out of the game’s speedy AR, we’ve put together the best Cooper Carbine loadout you should be using in Warzone Season 1.

Best Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 14” Gracey Rapid

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 9mm 60 Rnd Drums

Ammunition: Compressed Rounds

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Perk: Vital

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The best Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout boosts the gun’s fire rate and mobility, which allows it to compete against the best SMGs. First up is the Recoil Booster and 14” Gracy Rapid barrel. Both these attachments increase the AR’s fire rate and also make its hipfire incredibly accurate.

Unlike other AR loadouts, the Cooper Carbine is purely used to secure close-range kills. Because of this, we’ve utilized attachments that greatly speed up the ADS time and overall mobility. The Removed Stock, Mark VI Skeletal, and Fabric Grip all help make the Cooper Carbine as agile as possible.

Next up are the 9mm 60 Rnd Drums and Compressed Rounds. The magazine features increased recoil control, fire rate, ADS speed, and plenty of ammo to down multiple enemies. Meanwhile, the ammo type simply bolsters the Cooper Carbine’s fire rate.

Combine these attachments with the Fully Loaded and Vital perks, and you have a recipe for an incredibly lethal secondary weapon. Lastly, the Slate Reflector offers just enough magnification without impairing your vision in close-quarter scenarios.

Best Cooper Carbine setup (Perks & equipment)

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: Top Break

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stim

Our Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout utilizes all the standard meta perks. Both EOD and Amped keep you safe from any explosive blasts, while also giving increased speed when swapping to your secondary weapon. Overkill also enables you to carry another primary of your choice.

This is incredibly important considering this loadout is tailored around close-range firefights, so we recommend taking a long-range AR or Sniper to help with ranged engagements. Once you have two primary weapons, you’ll want to secure another loadout drop to grab Ghost.

Lastly, both the Semtex and Stim will give you the tools needed to flush out pesky campers and the ability to quickly heal yourself when you take damage.

How to unlock the Cooper Carbine in Warzone

In order to unlock the Cooper Carbine in CoD Warzone, you’ll need to reach Tier 15 of the Season 1 Battle Pass. This shouldn’t take too long if you make use of double XP tokens or and play games of Warzone or Vanguard’s multiplayer.

If you don’t wish to grind out levels on the Battle Pass, then you can always purchase some premium skips instead. This will provide you with instant access to the new AR, allowing you to focus on grinding out attachments.

Alternatives to Cooper Carbine Warzone loadout

The MP40 is currently one of the most popular close-range options in Warzone Season 1. This is thanks to its high rate of fire, great damage, and fantastic hipfire accuracy.

Unlike the Cooper Carbine, you can run the MP40 with any AR without having to worry about any ammo problems. Be sure to check out our best MP40 Warzone loadout to begin melting through the competition.

So, there you have it, the best Cooper Carbine loadout that can give you a competitive edge in Warzone. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Warzone and Vanguard news and updates, then be sure to check out our Call of Duty page.