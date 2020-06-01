Best HDR sniper Warzone loadout: class attachments, perks & more - Dexerto

One of Modern Warfare’s classic snipers, the HDR has seen its fair share of highs and lows through Warzone’s history. With a drastic shakeup in Season 3, it’s now a completely viable option with some of the Bullet Velocity available in Verdansk if you use our optimal loadout.

If you fancy yourself a sharpshooter in Warzone, chances are you’ve had the HRD in your hands at one point or another. The fast-firing sniper was a popular pick in the early days of Verdansk but soon got lost in the mix with Black Ops Cold War’s integration.

Thanks to some considerable balance tweaks in the Season 3 Reloaded patch, however, the HDR is viable once again. It may not be the single strongest pick today, but by no means can it be overlooked.

Here’s exactly what you should be running to get the most out of the HDR in Warzone.

Best HDR sniper loadout in Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9″ HDR Pro

26.9″ HDR Pro Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Variable Zoom Scope

Variable Zoom Scope Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

By itself, the HDR doesn’t particularly stand out in any area other than Bullet Velocity. With the second-best Bullet Velocity of any base sniper in Warzone today, it helps to push this stat as high as possible for the most devastating impact.

In order to get there, your Muzzle and Barrel are the two most important attachments. We’ve gone with the Monlothic Suppressor and the 26.9″ HDR Pro. While the former doesn’t specify a boost, a secret 15% Bullet Velocity buff will be applied to the loadout.

These two options come with some pretty hefty downsides though. They’ll lower your ADS speed, so that’s where the Tac Laser and FTAC Stalker-Scout Stock come into play. With these equipped, the +120ms ADS speed will be negated and actually leave you with a -31ms improvement.

Best HDR sniper loadout in Warzone (Perks & Equipment)

Perk 1: E.O.D .

E.O.D Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Secondary: PPSh SMG

PPSh SMG Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

No different from many other popular sniper loadouts, the rest of your setup should be fairly standard. You’ll want a powerful SMG to keep you in the fight in close-range engagements. You’ll also want a Semtex to help flush out any indoor campers nearby.

On top of that, Amped is undeniably the best perk for any sniper in Verdansk. This allows you to swap between weapons much faster than usual. Should an enemy get too close, you’ll be able to quickly pull out the SMG and gun them down.

To round it all out, you can’t go wrong with E.O.D. and a Heartbeat Sensor as well. There’s no better Tactical Equipment in Season 3 so you may as well lean into the meta.

That’s everything there is to our HDR loadout in Warzone. While it’s as refined as possible for Season 3, different builds are always popping up. If you think your loadout is stronger, hit us up over on @DexertoIntel.

