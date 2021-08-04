Best Warzone CX-9 class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

Instead of another Cold War gun, Warzone players have been given a brand new Modern Warfare SMG to take into battle in the form of the CX-9.

Warzone Season 4 is well underway and although the overall meta has been established with the Krig 6 and the Kar98k on top, players are always excited to experiment with new weapons.

While the community is experiencing some difficulties unlocking the brand new Modern Warfare SMG, the CX-9 is another option for players who love to play aggressively and take close-quarter skirmishes.

However, as with every new gun that’s added into Warzone, it’s difficult to know what attachments and build to use.

In order to help you get the most out of the CX-9, we’ve put together the best loadout that you can use to get the upper hand over your opponents.

Best CX-9 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Stock: CX-FR

CX-FR Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Ammunition: 50 Rnd Drum

Perks

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

As with every Modern Warfare weapon, you’ll want to equip the Monolithic Suppressor for increased damage range and bullet velocity. On top of this, the attachment provides sound suppression which is key in Warzone for remaining undetected on the radar.

Next, utilize the CX-FR stock to reduce the SMG’s ADS speed and the Commando Foregrip to bolster the weapon’s recoil, giving you the ability to take out opponents at medium range.

After that, make sure you’re running the Sleight of Hand perk as your fourth attachment, as the CX-9 runs out of ammo quickly, so it’s key you’re able to reload as fast as possible and jump right back into the fight.

Finally, round off the loadout with the 50 Round Drum to ensure you have enough ammo to finish off your opponents and take on a whole squad of enemies.

How to unlock the CX-9 in Warzone

Rather than reaching a specific level in Warzone or Modern Warfare, unlocking the CX-9 requires players to complete an in-game challenge.

Luckily, the objective isn’t too difficult to complete, tasking players to get two longshot kills while using an SMG in five different matches.

Completing this challenge shouldn’t be too difficult, just make sure you kit out your SMG with attachments that boost the weapon’s damage range.

So, there you have it, that’s the best CX-9 loadout in Warzone’s current meta. Don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty homepage for all the latest news, guides, and leaks.