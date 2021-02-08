NICKMERCS’ new Bruen loadout ahead of Warzone Season 2

The Bruen is no stranger to Warzone’s meta spotlight and it continues to be the most popular LMG in the game. Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff used the beefy Bruen in his latest video, showcasing just how lethal the LMG can still be.

The Bruen dominated both the casual and competitive Warzone tournaments upon its release, thanks to its high damage, large magazine, incredible accuracy, and decent range. Even after the Bruen’s nerf, this LMG still remains a good pick for those that enjoy the LMG playstyle. While the likes of the PKM and Stoner 63 are cropping up in games, many LMG enthusiasts are still utilizing the Bruen.

The majority of Warzone’s LMGs have often struggled to compete against the game’s most popular loadouts, but with the right attachments, the Bruen can still shred through multiple enemies. Unlike the PKM and Stoner 63, this LMG is a lot more manageable in its recoil and has higher accuracy. Whether you’re tired of using the same AR loadouts or just looking to shake things, then NICKMERCS’ Bruen loadout will do just that.

NICKMERCS’ Bruen Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”

XRK Summit 26.8” Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Nick’s Bruen loadout is tailored towards completely removing the gun’s recoil, while also enhancing its range potential. First up is the Monolithic Suppressor, which gives the Bruen increased damage range and sound suppression. Warzone’s LMGs often fall off at range due to the overall kick, but fortunately, this is not the case for the Bruen.

To help eliminate any recoil, Nick has utilized the XRK Summit 26.8” barrel. Not only does the barrel increase the Bruen’s damage range and bullet velocity, but it also drastically lowers the gun’s overall recoil. This enables you to go full-auto across any distance without having to wrestle for control.

LMG’s are not exactly known for their mobility and speed, but the TAC Laser attachment does help diminish the Bruen’s sluggish ADS speed. While this won’t help you win against the zippy MAC-10 and MP5 SMG loadouts, it will enable you to flick onto targets when you’re on the hunt for satisfying squad wipes.

Lastly, rounding things off at the bottom of the list are the Corp Combat Holo Sight and 60 Round Mags. The Corp Combat Holo sight joins the VLK 3.0x as one of the cleanest sights in the game, enabling you to easily kill targets across all close to medium ranges.

The 60 Round Mags may not be as big as those seen on the PKM and Stoner 63, but it does give you enough ammunition to take down multiple opponents. NICKMERCS’ Bruen loadout proves just how lethal this LMG can still be.