NICKMERCS’ new Bruen loadout ahead of Warzone Season 2

Published: 8/Feb/2021 11:32

by James Busby
Bruen LMG
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

NICKMERCS Warzone

The Bruen is no stranger to Warzone’s meta spotlight and it continues to be the most popular LMG in the game. Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff used the beefy Bruen in his latest video, showcasing just how lethal the LMG can still be.

The Bruen dominated both the casual and competitive Warzone tournaments upon its release, thanks to its high damage, large magazine, incredible accuracy, and decent range. Even after the Bruen’s nerf, this LMG still remains a good pick for those that enjoy the LMG playstyle. While the likes of the PKM and Stoner 63 are cropping up in games, many LMG enthusiasts are still utilizing the Bruen. 

The majority of Warzone’s LMGs have often struggled to compete against the game’s most popular loadouts, but with the right attachments, the Bruen can still shred through multiple enemies. Unlike the PKM and Stoner 63, this LMG is a lot more manageable in its recoil and has higher accuracy. Whether you’re tired of using the same AR loadouts or just looking to shake things, then NICKMERCS’ Bruen loadout will do just that. 

NICKMERCS’ Bruen Warzone loadout

Bruen LMG Warzone
Activision / Infinity Ward
The Bruen may not be meta, but it is still a great option.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8”
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight
  • Ammunition: 60 Round Mags 

Nick’s Bruen loadout is tailored towards completely removing the gun’s recoil, while also enhancing its range potential. First up is the Monolithic Suppressor, which gives the Bruen increased damage range and sound suppression. Warzone’s LMGs often fall off at range due to the overall kick, but fortunately, this is not the case for the Bruen. 

To help eliminate any recoil, Nick has utilized the XRK Summit 26.8” barrel. Not only does the barrel increase the Bruen’s damage range and bullet velocity, but it also drastically lowers the gun’s overall recoil. This enables you to go full-auto across any distance without having to wrestle for control. 

LMG’s are not exactly known for their mobility and speed, but the TAC Laser attachment does help diminish the Bruen’s sluggish ADS speed. While this won’t help you win against the zippy MAC-10 and MP5 SMG loadouts, it will enable you to flick onto targets when you’re on the hunt for satisfying squad wipes.

Lastly, rounding things off at the bottom of the list are the Corp Combat Holo Sight and 60 Round Mags. The Corp Combat Holo sight joins the VLK 3.0x as one of the cleanest sights in the game, enabling you to easily kill targets across all close to medium ranges. 

The 60 Round Mags may not be as big as those seen on the PKM and Stoner 63, but it does give you enough ammunition to take down multiple opponents. NICKMERCS’ Bruen loadout proves just how lethal this LMG can still be. 

Warzone players left stumped by unreal one-hit melee kill ability

Published: 8/Feb/2021 6:25

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Activision

Warzone

The Warzone community has been left stumped as shocking one-hit melee kills have become all too common. But are they an intended feature or a devastating bug? Here’s what we know.

No different from any other Call of Duty title, Warzone allows you to fight with your fists when up close. If you’re without a weapon, it can be a great way to secure a sneaky kill. Not only that, but you can quickly finish off a wounded enemy with the right timing.

In Warzone, however, melee kills aren’t as easy to come by. On top of the standard 100HP, players also have armor to sustain a few extra hits. If you’re trying to down a fully armored enemy, it’s going to take a good four or five hits.

While that’s the standard, players have recently been left stunned by a confusing one-hit melee ability. Completely bypassing the normal damage output, this punch is a one-touch knockout.

Can anybody explain this? Stopping power melee? from CODWarzone

“Can anyone explain this?” Reddit user ‘callohh’ asked on February 7. With full health and full armor at the beginning of a match, they were sent straight to the Gulag in a single hit.

No exceptional reaction times or powerful weaponry could have countered it. The single blow would have knocked anyone down in that moment, but how did it actually happen?

The likely explanation is that it’s just another bug on Warzone’s ever-growing list. After all, if one-hit melees were a legitimate Warzone feature, wouldn’t we see them more often? But could there be a proper way to achieve a king-hit without breaking the game?

While nothing is confirmed, this knockout blow could have come as a result of a combo-system under the hood in Warzone. With each consecutive melee hit, the damage only increases, according to a few players in the comments below.

Comment from discussion Can anybody explain this? Stopping power melee?.

If that’s the case, then the rapid melees leading to this one-hit-kill only charged up the final strike. Critical hits will always deal more damage, and it appears as though Warzone’s melee can deal critical damage as well.

If multiple enemies are close together, this could now be a viable option if true. Obviously, it’s going to take some testing to prove the method, however. But if you’re dropped in a single hit during your next game, this could be the reason why.