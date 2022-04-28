Best M1916 Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The M1916 is the latest Marksman Rifle to join Warzone and Vanguard in the Season 3 update. Here’s the best attachments you should be using to get a competitive edge in the BR.

The Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 update is well underway, giving players the opportunity to add the M1916 to their loadouts. This Marksman Rifle rifle features great damage and a fast rate of fire, which makes it a great choice for those who enjoy being more mobile when hunting for headshots.

Whether the M1916 has what it takes to beat the Kar98k as the best Sniper in Warzone remains to be seen, but for now, the game’s new weapon certainly packs a punch. So, if you’ve unlocked this new Marksman Rifle and wish to put it to the test, then our best M1916 Warzone loadout has you covered.

Best M1916 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Barrel: ZP 762mm Precision

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: ZP M502 Custom

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Perk: Quickscope

Perk 2: On-Hand

The best M1916 Warzone loadout boosts the gun’s accuracy, range, control, and damage. First up is the Mercury Silencer, which helps reduce horizontal bounce and enhances the rifle’s bullet velocity. This attachment works wonders with the added bullet velocity from Lengthened, which makes hitting distant targets easier.

While the M1916 won’t be able to one-shot targets at long ranges, the ZP 762mm Precision does drastically improve the gun’s range and control. This means you can comfortably land lethal hits in mid-range firefights

Seeking out targets is also made a lot easier thanks to the 2.5x magnification given from the G16 Optic. To make matters even better, the increase in ADS speed from this Optic makes target acquisition incredibly quick, but it does come at a cost to vertical recoil.

Fortunately, this is alleviated by Carver Foregrip, Grooved Grip, and Quickscope Perk. These three attachments minimize recoil and bounce, giving you better accuracy when firing. Lastly, the 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags give you plenty of ammunition needed to barrage your foes with high-damage shots.

Best M1916 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Secondary: Cooper Carbine

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Stim

The best M1916 Warzone loadout utilizes all the standard meta perks. Both EOD and Amped keep you safe from any explosive blasts, while also giving increased speed when swapping to your secondary weapon. Overkill also enables you to carry another primary of your choice.

This is incredibly important considering this loadout is tailored around long-range firefights, so we recommend either taking a mid-range AR or SMG to help with close-quarter engagements.

Once you have two primary weapons, you’ll want to secure another loadout drop to grab Ghost. Lastly, both the Semtex and Stim will give you the tools needed to flush out pesky campers and the ability to quickly heal yourself when you take damage.

How to unlock the M1916 in Warzone

In order to unlock the M1916 in Warzone, players will need to reach Tier 15 in the Battle Pass. Simply play matches in Season 3 to add the new Marksman Rifle to your collection.

It’s also important to note that the M1916 can be unlocked for free. This means every player can gain access to this new weapon without spending any money on COD Points. If you wish to unlock it instantly, then you can always purchase a weapon blueprint or tier skips.

Alternative to M1916 Warzone loadout

The Modern Warfare Kar98k is one of the most popular Marksman Rifles in Warzone Season 3. In fact, this iconic weapon also has great speed and mobility — something that the M1916 shares. This is partly thanks to its fast chambering, quick ADS speeds, and great mobility.

If you’re not a fan of the M1916 but still enjoy the pace from the Marksman Rifle class, then you really can’t go wrong with the Kar98k. Be sure to check out our best Kar98k Warzone loadout to help you secure those montage-worthy headshots.

So, there you have it, the best M1916 Warzone loadout that can give you a competitive edge in the BR. Looking for more of the best Warzone loadouts and tips? Check out our list of guides below:

