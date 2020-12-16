Logo
Best Krig 6 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 16/Dec/2020 11:14

by Jacob Hale
Best krig 6 loadouts Warzone black ops cold war
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are now fully integrated, meaning you can take your Cold War weapons into Verdansk (and Rebirth Island) to wreak havoc. The main one you’ll want to get familiar with, though, is the Krig 6.

The Krig 6 has become one of the more dominant assault rifles in BOCW, with a solid rate of fire and incredible accuracy at range.

As such, many players have been looking forward to see how it plays out in Warzone specifically, with the potential to break the Kilo 141 meta and spice up gameplay a little bit with more weapon variation.

So, here’s the best Krig 6 loadout we’ve been able to come up with at the start of the Black Ops Cold War integration. While this may change over time, this is a pretty solid place to start.

Best Krig 6 loadout in Warzone

Best Krig 6 Warzone loadout
Activision
The Krig 6 might even beat out the Kilo 141 in Warzone.
  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

There are some attachments that you need on any assault rifle when going into Warzone. For the Modern Warfare weapons, the likes of the Monolithic Suppressor and VLK 3.0x Optic were of utmost importance in most cases.

With slightly different attachments on the Black Ops Cold War weapons, though, we’ve come up with something that will feel like a familiar build, but with that BOCW feel.

weapon inspect Krig 6 Black Ops Cold War warzone
Activision/CharlieINTEL
The Krig 6 is a seriously impressive AR in Black Ops Cold War.

With the loss of Monolithic Suppressor on the Cold War weapons, we are missing a crutch attachment that has become so popular during the Modern Warfare era, but with the way these guns are playing out in Warzone in its earliest stages, we might not even need it anyway. We have stuck the Agency Suppressor on instead, but with the loss of range and velocity that comes with it, you might instead opt for the Infantry Compensator or a Rear Grip such as the Field Tape.

This loadout keeps you in the action as much as possible with the increased magazine size, while the Barrel and Underbarrel are focused on minimizing recoil — which are imperative in the battle royale.

Call of Duty

Best M16 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 16/Dec/2020 11:12 Updated: 16/Dec/2020 11:14

by James Busby
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

The iconic M16 assault rifle has dominated Black Ops Cold War lobbies since the game’s launch, but now players have seen how devastating it is in Warzone. Find out which M16 attachments you should equip to get those all-important squad wipes. 

While the burst ARs have never historically done well in Warzone, the M16 is quickly proving this wrong. In fact, Black Ops Cold War’s burst rifle is wreaking havoc across Verdansk thanks to its highly accurate firing pattern, incredible range, and ludicrous damage. This Tactical Rifle can shred through a fully armored player in just a few bursts, making it extremely lethal across all distances. 

If you’re after a reliable rifle that can effortlessly secure you plenty of kills, then the M16 is one gun that you’ll want to add to your arsenal. In order to help you get the most out of the M16 in Warzone, we’ve outlined the best loadout, and the attachments you be using to help you dominate the competition.

Best M16 loadout for Warzone

M16
Activision / Treyarch
The M16 is shaping up to be one the best guns in Warzone.
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 20.5” Task Force
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

This specific M16 build is all about boosting the gun’s effective damage range, while also greatly diminishing any vertical recoil. In fact, these attachments make this particular M16 ridiculously powerful. The AXIAL Arms optic provides a 3x magnification, offering a clear sight that doesn’t clutter the screen and giving the gun great precision across multiple engagement ranges.

The M16 has a lot of vertical recoil and subsequent firing will see the gun gradually move up the screen. Fortunately, both the Infantry Compensator and Field Agent Foregrip keep your gun steady no matter how many shots you fire off. These two attachments are a must if you wish to utilize the 20.5” Task Force barrel.

M16 Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
This loadout really does pack a punch.

This particular barrel increases the M16’s effective damage range and bullet velocity by a staggering 50%, allowing you effortlessly down targets across mid to long-range engagement ranges. The added damage bonus also decreases the number of shots required to kill a target.

Of course, this attachment does come at a cost. However, the added recoil is alleviated by the Infantry Compensator and Field Agent Foregrip. Rounding things off at the bottom of the list is the Salvo 60 RND mags. 

While it may reduce your ADS time, the added ammunition will keep you in the thick of the fight that much longer. After all, being able to take down multiple foes with deadly bursts will always be beneficial.

