Best Krig 6 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are now fully integrated, meaning you can take your Cold War weapons into Verdansk (and Rebirth Island) to wreak havoc. The main one you’ll want to get familiar with, though, is the Krig 6.

The Krig 6 has become one of the more dominant assault rifles in BOCW, with a solid rate of fire and incredible accuracy at range.

As such, many players have been looking forward to see how it plays out in Warzone specifically, with the potential to break the Kilo 141 meta and spice up gameplay a little bit with more weapon variation.

So, here’s the best Krig 6 loadout we’ve been able to come up with at the start of the Black Ops Cold War integration. While this may change over time, this is a pretty solid place to start.

Best Krig 6 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Barrel: 19.7” Takedown

19.7” Takedown Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

There are some attachments that you need on any assault rifle when going into Warzone. For the Modern Warfare weapons, the likes of the Monolithic Suppressor and VLK 3.0x Optic were of utmost importance in most cases.

With slightly different attachments on the Black Ops Cold War weapons, though, we’ve come up with something that will feel like a familiar build, but with that BOCW feel.

With the loss of Monolithic Suppressor on the Cold War weapons, we are missing a crutch attachment that has become so popular during the Modern Warfare era, but with the way these guns are playing out in Warzone in its earliest stages, we might not even need it anyway. We have stuck the Agency Suppressor on instead, but with the loss of range and velocity that comes with it, you might instead opt for the Infantry Compensator or a Rear Grip such as the Field Tape.

This loadout keeps you in the action as much as possible with the increased magazine size, while the Barrel and Underbarrel are focused on minimizing recoil — which are imperative in the battle royale.

Let us know what you think of this Krig 6 loadout by tweeting us at @DexertoIntel!