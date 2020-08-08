Best ISO loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Optimizing your weapon for both Modern Warfare and Warzone is critical, so let’s delve into the exact attachments you’ll need to get the most out of the ISO SMG.

There has never been a system that offers more weapon customization in a Call of Duty game than the Gunsmith. With a plethora of attachments available for every weapon, the Gunsmith allows you to fine-tune your gun.

Although, when priming your weapon for battle, you’ll often find yourself dabbling with a variety of attachments and debating which is the right fit.

Well we’ve cut out the middleman and sourced the best ISO loadout for you to rock, in both Modern Warfare’s fast-paced multiplayer and Warzone’s tactical battle royale.

Best ISO loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor.

Monolithic Suppressor. Barrel: FSS Revolution Barrel.

FSS Revolution Barrel. Laser: Tac Laser.

Tac Laser. Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip.

Ranger Foregrip. Ammunition: 50 Round Drum.

In Verdansk, you’ll want to be proficient at both short and long-range, so aim stability and consistency is key. Luckily, the ISO without any attachments boasts a relatively consistent recoil. But with the right attachments, this can be mitigated a lot more.

Combining the FSS Revolution Barrel and Tac Laser will reduce any weapon sway while aiming down sight, while the Monolithic Suppressor and Ranger Foregrip will drastically improve both accuracy and control at range. If you’re wanting to be a little more light on your feet, swapping the Underbarrel for the Merc Foregrip wouldn’t affect the class too much.

For Warzone, it’s essential to have the 50-Round Drum magazine equipped. Without it, you’ll find yourself having to reload mid-gunfight, which is often the difference between life and death. But if you don’t want to pay the penalty for the reduced mobility and aim down sight speed, you could always swap this out for Sleight of Hand.

Best ISO loadout for Modern Warfare

Barrel: FFS Nightshade.

FFS Nightshade. Laser: Tac Laser.

Tac Laser. Stock: ISO Collapsible.

ISO Collapsible. Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip.

Commando Foregrip. Ammunition: 50 Round Drums.

Moving over to multiplayer, you’ll want to cater your class more to give you the edge up close. The only essential attachment to make it over from the Warzone class here is the Tac Laser. Everything else has been swapped to provide a little more mobility in exchange for some precision at range.

Applying the FFS Nightshade Barrel simultaneously provides sound suppression as well as improving aim stability, while opening up an additional attachment slot for the ISO Collapsible Stock — making you much more nimble and quicker on your feet.

The 50-Round Drum is recommended for smaller maps, where reload time can often prove to be a nuisance. But swapping this out for the 30-Round mag is also feasible, depending on the game mode in question.

Overall, the ISO offers a modest fire rate for an SMG with a slow time-to-kill relative to other weapons in its class. While it might not be the most lethal weapon on paper, adding the above attachments might just be a game changer.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.