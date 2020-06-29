Best FN Scar 17 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

The FN Scar 17 may not be the best AR in Warzone, but with the right attachments, it can unleash some pretty decent damage.

With the likes of the overpowered Cold War AK47 and ever-popular C58 loadouts dominating in the game, the FN Scar 17 has struggled to shine in the current weapon meta. Despite its incredibly small clip size and slow rate of fire, this Assault Rifle is still capable of punching above its weight.

Whether you’re after another gun to level up or simply want a non-meta rifle that you can rely upon in intense firefights, then be sure to add the FN Scar 17 to your arsenal. In order to help you get the most out of this rifle, these two loadouts will give you a competitive edge over your foes.

Advertisement

Contents

Best FN Scar 17 class for Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Forge TAC 20.0” LB

Forge TAC 20.0” LB Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 30 Round Mags

Warzone’s Verdansk map is a big place and having a gun that only excels in close-quarter battles can quickly leave you high and dry. Fortunately, this class greatly increases the FN Scar 17’s ranged damage, allowing you to capitalize on those medium to long-range firefights.

The first attachment on the list is the Monolithic Suppressor. This hefty muzzle drastically increases your effective damage range, while also keeping the gun silent when fired.

Being able to shoot without giving away your position is huge, particularly when you wish to remain hidden from prying eyes.

Read more: Best Fennec loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Next up is the Forge TAC 20.0” LB and Commando Foregrip. These attachments further supplement the FN Scar 17’s already decent ranged damage, but also assist with aiming stability and lower the rifle’s recoil. Even with these attachments equipped, the FN Scar 17 still has a fair amount of vertical recoil, so simply pull down on your mouse/analog stick when firing for long periods of time.

Advertisement

The FN Scar 17’s 20 round magazine may be sufficient in Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer, but this can leave you underequipped when facing multiple armored enemies in Warzone. As a result, it’s often best to equip the 30 Round Mags to avoid any frustrating deaths.

Lastly, the Commando Foregrip and VLK 3.0x Optic aids in recoil and aiming stability, whilst boosting your zoom level for those long-distance shots. While these attachments aren’t guaranteed to save you against the lightning-fast MAC-10 and OTs 9 loadouts, it will at least give you a fighting chance.

Best FN Scar 17 class for Modern Warfare multiplayer

Barrel: FORGE TAC CQC Pro

FORGE TAC CQC Pro Stock: FSS Close Quarters Stock

FSS Close Quarters Stock Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Perk: Sleight of Hand

Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer matches play a lot faster than those seen in Warzone, especially since the majority of maps force players into close-quarter combat. As a result, we’ve swapped out the Monolithic Suppressor, Forge TAC 20.0” LB, and 30 Round Mags. While these attachments give the FN Scar 17 increased range damage and bullet velocity, they increase gun’s ADS speed.

Advertisement

Both the Forge Tac 20.0″ LB boosts your damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil, but minimizes your ADS speed and movement. Because of this, utilizing FSS Close Quarters Stock improves these things, negating the decreases in these to help you maintain your agility.

We recommend keeping the Commando Foregrip and Stippled Grip Tape in pretty much every loadout you create as they feature next to no real drawbacks.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone, then check out our Call of Duty hub for all the latest guides and news.

Best streamer loadouts | Most popular Warzone weapons| Best Assault Rifles | All Warzone bunker codes | Best Kar98k Warzone loadout | Best Stoner 63 Warzone loadout | Top 20 highest earning players