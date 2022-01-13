Best STEN Warzone loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The STEN has flown under the radar compared to some of the other Vanguard weapons in Warzone, but with the right loadout, perks, and attachments, this enhanced mobility SMG build can be an absolute game-changer.

Vanguard’s STEN is a bit of a sleeper pick in the current state of things. On its own, the gun does fall short of the MP40, but with a big nerf incoming for the current king of the hill, this ‘little brother’ option is primed to steal the spotlight.

From the most useful perks to the optimal attachments, here’s everything you need to take over Caldera with the best version of the STEN in Warzone Pacific.

Best STEN Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Hockenson 174mm B11S

Hockenson 174mm B11S Optic: Hockenson IS22S

Hockenson IS22S Stock: Gawain Para

Gawain Para Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Kit: Quick

First of all, you’ll want to equip the Recoil Booster muzzle, the Carver Foregrip, and the Hockenson 174mm barrel to keep the gun’s natural recoil in check. Together these attachments work to keep the kick levels down and make it a more user-friendly experience.

After that, the Gawain Para and Fabric Rear Grip will boost your mobility and make shooting on the run a little bit easier with buffs to movement speed and some increased hipfire accuracy.

As for bullets, the STEN doesn’t fare so well at long range, so Lengthened helps shore up that weakness. The 7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags also bring a little bit of all the earlier buffs along with an increased fire rate, making them the perfect complement.

Finally, round off the loadout with the Acrobatic proficiency to increase your natural movement and sprinting speed. Follow that up with the Quick for an extra burst that will make you next-to-impossible to hit while on the run.

Best STEN Warzone class: Perks & Equipment

Perk 1: E.O.D.

E.O.D. Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stim

Sticking with the game’s perk META is still the way to go with STEN. This means running EOD for a little bit of extra protection from incoming explosives as well as taking Overkill instead of Ghost so that you have a long-range alternative when the time comes. Whether that’s an AR or a sniper is up to you and whatever you’re comfortable playing with.

For your Lethal and Tactical slots respectively, a Throwing Knife and a Stim are the quickest ways to finish off opponents and get back into the fight as fast as possible.

How to unlock the STEN in Warzone

Unlocking the STEN in Warzone and Vanguard is a really simple task, as it only requires players to reach level 10.

It’s faster to unlock the gun by playing a few public matches in Vanguard, but a few Rebirth Island matches could also do the trick if the traditional Call of Duty experience isn’t your thing.

Alternatives to the STEN in Warzone

If the STEN is coming up short for you but you’re still looking for another SMG to try, the PPSH-41 is another excellent option.

Featuring the best hipfire spread in the game, this lightning-fast sub will also keep you on the move while controlling fights strictly through your ability to shoot faster than the opponent.

That’s it for the best STEN class in Warzone Pacific! If you’re interested in seeing more of our Warzone content, check out some of these guides and lists below:

