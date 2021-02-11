Logo
Best Stoner 63 Warzone loadout: Stoner attachments, perks, more

Published: 11/Feb/2021 12:26 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 12:27

by James Busby
Stoner 63 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch

LMGs aren’t exactly known for their mobility, but the Stoner 63 is one gun you’ll want to try giving a go. With the right attachments, it can be a real winner for you in Warzone. 

The Stoner 63 has been a fan-favorite gun amongst LMG enthusiasts since it tore its way through the virtual battlefields of the original Black Ops. While it may no longer be as potent as it once was, this LMG still packs a punch. Whether you’re growing tired of the meta AMAX and FFAR loadouts or just want to grab more multi-kills, then the Stoner 63 will enable you to do just that. 

It might not be as fast as the game’s SMG class, but the Stoner 63 is arguably the most viable Black Ops Cold War LMG in the game. Unlike the M60 and RPD, this LMG actually has decent accuracy by default. When you combine this with its high-damage rounds, you have a recipe for success.

Best Warzone Stoner 63 loadout

Stoner 63
Activision / Treyarch
The Stoner 63 is a great LMG to use in Warzone.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 17.8” Cavalry Lancer
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Ammunition: 120 Rnd

Perks

  • Perk 1: EOD
  • Perk 2: Overkill
  • Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

While the Stoner 63 has a fairly decent standard sight, the Axial Arms 3x remains a staple pick for most Black Ops Cold War guns. Not only does it get rid of any annoying obstructions, it also provides a clear picture of your surroundings. 

Next up is the 17.8” Cavalry Lancer and Field Agent Grip. These attachments make the Stoner 63’s vertical recoil a lot more manageable, while also increasing the gun’s bullet velocity. While the Stoner 63 will still creep up the screen during prolonged engagements, these attachments will enable you to kill your target before needing to make any major adjustments. 

Stoner 63 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
Don’t expect to be light on your feet when you’re wielding this LMG.

The Agency Suppressor increases the LMG’s damage range and sound suppression, enabling you to sit back and beam anyone that dares stray into your sights. When this is combined with the 3x magnification from the Axial Arms, you have a truly lethal combination. 

Lastly, no LMG loadout would be complete without featuring a large magazine, so the 120 Rnd mag has been utilized. This enables you to effortlessly take down multiple foes or cover your squadmates as they push into enemy territory. Just make sure you find somewhere safe to reload, as the lengthy animation can prove frustrating. 

So there you have it, a Stoner 63 loadout that will enable you to barrage your enemies with deadly precision. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

CDL Champs 2021 date potentially leaked by David Vonderhaar

Published: 11/Feb/2021 11:12 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 11:14

by Jacob Hale
David Vonderhaar Call of Duty League Championship weekend 2021 dates
COD League/Call of Duty

The dates for the Call of Duty League Championship event for this season have possibly been leaked – by none other than Treyarch Studio Design Director David Vonderhaar.

CoD Champs is the biggest event on the Call of Duty calendar, with millions of dollars on the line as the best teams and players in the world go head-to-head.

Last season, as Modern Warfare drew to a close, Dallas Empire came out victorious against Atlanta FaZe, capping off a year where both teams were eagerly fighting for the top spot. Dallas took home $1.5m between them and will be raring to go back-to-back this year, too.

That said, there’s not much known about this year’s CDL Champs event — or there wasn’t, until now.

Dallas Empire winning Champs
Call of Duty League
Dallas Empire took home the first CDL Championship.

With the regular season schedule released in full, many fans have been left wondering when the Championship event will take place.

While August is always the month it occurs, exact dates have been impossible to come by, but it seems like Treyarch’s beloved Vonderhaar may have accidentally leaked the dates in a post leading up to the first event of the year.

In a tweet discussing a gift box from Atlanta FaZe ahead of their Home Series, Vahn showed several sheets full of messages and various tidbits of information.

However, what’s most interesting is the card placed at the very bottom on the left side of the photo.

If you zoom in, you can see that following a list of the final Home Series events of the season, there is one event that simply says “August 9-15th: CDL.”

Leaked CDL Champs 2021 dates
Twitter: DavidVonderhaar
Vonderhaar might have accidentally leaked the CDL Champs dates.

Most assume this to be the Champs dates, as it fits with the scheduling of previous years. If so, this places it as a week-long spectacle from Monday to Sunday, spreading matches out until the coveted Championship Sunday.

While we don’t know much about the post-season tournament, it’s bound to be an exciting one, and these dates can give fans something to set their sights towards.