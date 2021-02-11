Best Stoner 63 Warzone loadout: Stoner attachments, perks, more

LMGs aren’t exactly known for their mobility, but the Stoner 63 is one gun you’ll want to try giving a go. With the right attachments, it can be a real winner for you in Warzone.

The Stoner 63 has been a fan-favorite gun amongst LMG enthusiasts since it tore its way through the virtual battlefields of the original Black Ops. While it may no longer be as potent as it once was, this LMG still packs a punch. Whether you’re growing tired of the meta AMAX and FFAR loadouts or just want to grab more multi-kills, then the Stoner 63 will enable you to do just that.

It might not be as fast as the game’s SMG class, but the Stoner 63 is arguably the most viable Black Ops Cold War LMG in the game. Unlike the M60 and RPD, this LMG actually has decent accuracy by default. When you combine this with its high-damage rounds, you have a recipe for success.

Best Warzone Stoner 63 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 17.8” Cavalry Lancer

17.8” Cavalry Lancer Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: 120 Rnd

Perks

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

While the Stoner 63 has a fairly decent standard sight, the Axial Arms 3x remains a staple pick for most Black Ops Cold War guns. Not only does it get rid of any annoying obstructions, it also provides a clear picture of your surroundings.

Next up is the 17.8” Cavalry Lancer and Field Agent Grip. These attachments make the Stoner 63’s vertical recoil a lot more manageable, while also increasing the gun’s bullet velocity. While the Stoner 63 will still creep up the screen during prolonged engagements, these attachments will enable you to kill your target before needing to make any major adjustments.

The Agency Suppressor increases the LMG’s damage range and sound suppression, enabling you to sit back and beam anyone that dares stray into your sights. When this is combined with the 3x magnification from the Axial Arms, you have a truly lethal combination.

Lastly, no LMG loadout would be complete without featuring a large magazine, so the 120 Rnd mag has been utilized. This enables you to effortlessly take down multiple foes or cover your squadmates as they push into enemy territory. Just make sure you find somewhere safe to reload, as the lengthy animation can prove frustrating.

So there you have it, a Stoner 63 loadout that will enable you to barrage your enemies with deadly precision. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.