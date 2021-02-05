Logo
Best AK-47 Warzone loadout: AK-47 attachments, perks, more

Published: 5/Feb/2021

by James Busby
AK-47
Activision

Warzone Warzone Season 1

The AK-47 is one of the most instantly recognizable guns in the Call of Duty series and while it may not be as good as the meta ARs, it does pack a lethal punch when kitted out with the right attachments. 

While the FFAR and AMAX continue to dominate the meta in Warzone Season 1, the AK-47 has continued to fly under the radar. Despite having fairly high recoil and significant damage dropoff, this AR is cable of dishing out a lot of damage. 

While this Russian made rifle may not be top dog, it can still shine in Warzone if you’re willing to give it a chance. In order to help you get the most out of the AK-47, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to help control this unwieldy beast.

Best AK-47 loadout for Warzone

AK-47
Activision
This loadout hits hard if you can manage the recoil.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: 23.0″ Romanian Barrel
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Ammunition: 40 Round Mags

Perks

  • Perk 1: EOD
  • Perk 2: Overkill
  • Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Just like the majority of our Warzone rifle loadouts, the AK-47 greatly benefits from the added damage range and noise reduction offered by the Monolithic Suppressor. Being able to fire lethal rounds without giving away your position is always going to be hugely beneficial, particularly when you wish to keep a low profile. 

The 23.0″ Romanian Barrel also increase your effective damage range even further, while also speeding up your bullet travel time and mitigating some of the punchy recoil. Landing ranged shots with slower firing weapons can be rather tricky in Warzone, but this handy barrel helps decrease their travel time, ensuring your shots are both as accurate as they are deadly. 

warzone modern warfare black ops cold war guns
Activision
The AK-47’s recoil can take time to get used to.

While the Tac Laser can be spotted by eagle-eyed Warzone players, we think the decrease in ADS time, added aiming stability, and increase in walking steadiness more than make up for this. After all, the MAC-10 and MP5 are incredibly popular SMGs in Warzone, so it’s important to try and cover up any lengthy ADS times. 

Lastly, the VLK 3.0x Optic and 40 Round Mags keep the highly damaging rounds accurate thanks to the higher zoom level, while the extra ammo ensures you’re ready for every fight. 

Hardpoint rotations for all Black Ops Cold War maps

Published: 5/Feb/2021

by Jacob Hale
Black Ops Cold War Hardpoint rotations
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Once again, Hardpoint is one of the key modes in Black Ops Cold War, and with League Play arriving, we’ve put together the hardpoint objective rotations for every single map.

Since the mode was first introduced in Black Ops 2, it has, for the most part, become a staple of any Call of Duty game, barring one or two since then which either didn’t include it, or added it post-launch.

With the mode set to be an integral part of the Call of Duty League and League Play you’ll need to know your way around each map.

For that reason, we’ve compiled all the information you need here, with each Hardpoint rotation in Black Ops Cold War for every single map, and any map that comes out over the next year. We’ve also listed callouts for each point to help make them easier to remember.

Armada Strike

Armada hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Armada Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Submarine
  2. Starboard
  3. Upper Deck
  4. Lower Deck
  5. Upper Deck (by Starboard, opposite side of P3)

Cartel

Cartel hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Cartel Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Mid/upper crops
  2. Sheds
  3. Lower riverbed
  4. Garage
  5. Hangar

Checkmate

Cartel hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Checkmate Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Plane
  2. Hangar (near Shop)
  3. Under plane
  4. Containers
  5. Hangar (near Armory)

Crossroads

Crossroads black ops cold war
Activision
Crossroads Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Munitions Storage (Tank)
  2. Lower Annex
  3. Munitions Storage (Wreckage)
  4. Munitions Storage (by spawn/rocks)

Express

Express hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Express hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Ticketing
  2. Walkway 1
  3. Control
  4. Walkway 2

Garrison

Garrison hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Garrison Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Walkway
  2. Radar
  3. Generators
  4. Main Floor (by Artillery)
  5. Main Floor (by Tank Wash)

Miami

Miami hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Miami Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Ocean Drive — Intersection
  2. Visitor’s Centre
  3. Beach South
  4. Blackwood – Lobby
  5. Back Alley

Moscow

Moscow hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Moscow Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Metro
  2. Kiosk
  3. Fountain
  4. Boulevard

Nuketown ’84

Nuketown '84 hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Nuketown ’84 hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Street
  2. Green House
  3. Cul De Sac
  4. Yellow House

The Pines

Nuketown '84 hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
The Pines hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Fountain
  2. Frencer’s
  3. Eighteen
  4. Arcade

Raid

raid hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Raid hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Circle Drive
  2. Kitchen
  3. Garage
  4. The Court
  5. Courtyard

Satellite

Armada hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Satellite Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Satellite
  2. Campfire Cave
  3. Base Camp
  4. Dune Wreckage

As it stands, Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow and Raid are in the CDL rotation, but the arrival of Express could possibly change that going forward.

We’re obviously expecting a number of new maps to arrive throughout the coming months, and with the likes of Raid and Express already being integrated, we should have a very expansive pool of good maps by the time the BOCW year is over.