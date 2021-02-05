Best AK-47 Warzone loadout: AK-47 attachments, perks, more

The AK-47 is one of the most instantly recognizable guns in the Call of Duty series and while it may not be as good as the meta ARs, it does pack a lethal punch when kitted out with the right attachments.

While the FFAR and AMAX continue to dominate the meta in Warzone Season 1, the AK-47 has continued to fly under the radar. Despite having fairly high recoil and significant damage dropoff, this AR is cable of dishing out a lot of damage.

While this Russian made rifle may not be top dog, it can still shine in Warzone if you’re willing to give it a chance. In order to help you get the most out of the AK-47, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to help control this unwieldy beast.

Best AK-47 loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 23.0″ Romanian Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Ammunition: 40 Round Mags

Perks

Perk 1: EOD

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Just like the majority of our Warzone rifle loadouts, the AK-47 greatly benefits from the added damage range and noise reduction offered by the Monolithic Suppressor. Being able to fire lethal rounds without giving away your position is always going to be hugely beneficial, particularly when you wish to keep a low profile.

The 23.0″ Romanian Barrel also increase your effective damage range even further, while also speeding up your bullet travel time and mitigating some of the punchy recoil. Landing ranged shots with slower firing weapons can be rather tricky in Warzone, but this handy barrel helps decrease their travel time, ensuring your shots are both as accurate as they are deadly.

While the Tac Laser can be spotted by eagle-eyed Warzone players, we think the decrease in ADS time, added aiming stability, and increase in walking steadiness more than make up for this. After all, the MAC-10 and MP5 are incredibly popular SMGs in Warzone, so it’s important to try and cover up any lengthy ADS times.

Lastly, the VLK 3.0x Optic and 40 Round Mags keep the highly damaging rounds accurate thanks to the higher zoom level, while the extra ammo ensures you’re ready for every fight.

Lastly, the VLK 3.0x Optic and 40 Round Mags keep the highly damaging rounds accurate thanks to the higher zoom level, while the extra ammo ensures you're ready for every fight.