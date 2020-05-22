Best AX-50 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare - Dexerto

Modern Warfare and Warzone give players masses of choice when it comes to attachments and weaponry, but what are your best options in regards to the fantastic AX-50 sniper rifle?

While the Kar98K is generally agreed as the fastest sniper in Warzone Season 2, the AX-50 is a great choice for those that wish to combine both speed and power.

The AX-50 may not be as popular as it once was, but it still remains the sniper of choice for a vast number of Warzone and Modern Warfare players. Just make sure you pair it with an FFAR or AMAX loadout to ensure you remain competitive in those close to mid-range engagement ranges.

Best AX-50 Warzone Loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 32.0″ Factory Barrel

32.0″ Factory Barrel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin Stock

Singuard Arms Assassin Stock Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

The Monolithic Suppressor and 32.0″ Factory Barrel greatly reduces recoil and boosts damage range, also granting sound suppression for those important shots. This will be aided even more by the Stippled Grip Tape, which will steady your shots and enable you to maintain accuracy without having to zoom out and reset. This will provide you with a handy boost in sprint to fire speed to help in close-encounter situations.

Finally, the Singuard Arms Assassin Stock and Tac Laser massively increase your movement speed while ADS strafing. This is seriously important in Warzone as it makes you a harder target when sniping at opponents.

Best AX-50 loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

This loadout for multiplayer use in Modern Warfare is, unlike the earlier Warzone class, far more geared to quicker ADS and giving you the best chance against closer enemies who are most likely using SMGs or ARs.

Barrel: 17.0″ Factory Barrel

17.0″ Factory Barrel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin

Singuard Arms Assassin Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Perk: Focus

The main changes here are the additions of the barrel and perk. The 17.0″ Factory Barrel, minimizes ADS time at an expense of range. While range is reduced, one-shot kills are still going to be fairly easy to come by, thanks to the gun’s impressive starting range.

The Focus Perk increases your flinch resistance, meaning you are able to focus on hitting a great shot while being attacked by another player. The Singuard Arms Assassin Stock once again decreases ADS.

The Tac Laser and Stippled Grip Tape helps you line up shots before aiming down sights. This will slightly reduce the time it takes to get your scope up.

Public matches will generally be faster-paced than Warzone matches, meaning that you don’t want any attachments that slow down your ADS time. Fortunately, this class helps improve the AX-50’s overall speed, giving you plenty of opportunities to secure those headshot kills.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer, then check out our Call of Duty hub.