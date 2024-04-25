How to unlock Binary Morality animated camo in Warzone & MW3

A new animated weapon skin is now available in Call of Duty as the Binary Morality camo is live across Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Though unlocking it is no small feat. Here’s how it can be yours.

Animated weapon camos are few and far between in CoD these days. While CoD Mobile might be flexing with full-fledged cinematics playing out on top of guns, the mainline series is a little less adventurous.

That being said, one such rare animated camo is now available across both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. The Binary Morality weapon skin looks set to terrify in both multiplayer and Battle Royale lobbies with its glowing red design.

So if you’re looking to stand out and strike fear in your opponents, here’s how the new animated camo can be unlocked in CoD.

How to get the Binary Morality camo in Warzone & MW3

Acquiring the Binary Morality camo in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 is simply a matter of earning XP during the Vortex Vi. Rus Mainframe event.

All up, you’ll need a whopping 548,500 XP in order to grab the new animated weapon skin for yourself. This is the 12th and final unlock as part of a longer list of rewards we’ve listed further below.

As always, XP is earned in much the same way as any other event. Just by playing either Warzone or Modern Warfare 3, you’ll accumulate XP. But make sure to prioritize your daily and weekly objectives in order to really maximize your experience gains. Not to mention, the new Bacillus skin also provides a handy 5,000 XP bonus for each match while equipped, but it comes with a premium price tag through the Vi.Rus Ultra Skin Tracer Pack.

This in-game event is now live and runs through until Wednesday, May 8.

All Vortex Vi. Rus Mainframe event rewards: